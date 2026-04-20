FNB Adds Chief Commercial Banking Officer in Pittsburgh

Nick Lotz Is Latest in Series of Experienced Leaders FNB Has Brought to Its Headquarters City

PITTSBURGH, April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), announced today it has hired Nick Lotz as Chief Commercial Banking Officer, extending the Bank's successful track record of bringing exceptional talent to Pittsburgh. Lotz, who relocated from the Philadelphia area, will report to Chief Wholesale Banking Officer, Bryant Mitchell.

Nick Lotz

With FNB's focus on continued growth and enhanced profitability, the newly created Chief Commercial Banking Officer role provides additional leadership overseeing the execution of strategies to build and strengthen relationships with corporate, institutional and public sector organizations throughout FNB's multi-state footprint. In addition to the Commercial Banking division, Lotz leads Treasury Management, Asset-Based Lending and Equipment Finance, guiding cross-functional teams who connect clients and prospects with best-in-class financing and advisory services.

"Nick is an exceptional banker with extensive experience. He joins an expansive group of executives FNB has brought to Pittsburgh from major metropolitan areas across the country," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our ability to attract established leaders from larger financial institutions demonstrates our prominence as an elite bank with the products, people and technology to grow and win business from competitors of all sizes."

Lotz earned his bachelor's degree and Master of Business Administration from the University of Pittsburgh and returns to the region after more than two decades leading corporate banking teams across the country from his Philadelphia base. He has held multiple executive leadership roles in large corporate and middle market banking with prominent international and regional banks and previously served as Head of Corporate Banking for both Flagstar Bank and Santander Bank. Additionally, he has had extensive experience with clients that utilized capital markets products and services throughout his career.

"FNB's culture and capabilities make it an exceptional place to work. I am very impressed by FNB's deep product set and view them as a premier corporate bank in the industry, particularly with their capital markets offerings which span investment banking, syndications and debt capital markets, and commodity and interest rate hedging," stated Lotz.

With a history of civic engagement, Lotz looks forward to pursuing Pittsburgh-area opportunities to give back as he and his family become ingrained in the local community.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $51 billion and more than 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and equipment financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation