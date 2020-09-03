F.N.B. Corporation Announces Promotions for F.N.B. Equipment Finance Leadership Team

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 3, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), parent company of First National Bank, announced the promotion of R. Timothy Evans to President of F.N.B. Equipment Finance and Donna Yanuzzi to Managing Director of F.N.B. Equipment Finance Sales and Marketing. The leadership changes follow the retirement of Gary Cook, President of F.N.B. Equipment Finance, after almost five decades in the financial services industry.

F.N.B. Equipment Finance promotes Donna Yanuzzi and R. Timothy Evans

"Gary led our equipment finance business since its inception, building it to a top 50 bank leasing company and assembling an exceptional management team to ensure continued success," said Bryant Mitchell, Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Specialized Finance Businesses. "With the portfolio approaching $1 billion in assets, Tim and Donna are poised to put their nearly 60 years of combined expertise to work to lead F.N.B. Equipment Finance to its next phase of growth and evolution."

Evans is responsible for the overall growth and profitability of F.N.B. Equipment Finance. With almost 40 years of extensive equipment finance experience, Evans joined FNB in 2016 to oversee all aspects of the Company's expansion into commercial equipment finance. Based at FNB's Pittsburgh headquarters, Evans reports to Mitchell.

Prior to joining FNB, Evans was President of FirstMerit Equipment Finance, Inc. He received his bachelor's degree in business and finance from Thiel College. Evans is active in the leasing industry, serving as a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association's (ELFA) Financial Institutions Business Council.

In her new role, Yanuzzi is responsible for all origination activities for the equipment finance company. In addition to leading vendor finance sales activities, she also assumes responsibility for commercial leasing sales and marketing efforts.

Yanuzzi has been with FNB for more than 23 years, during which time she has made significant contributions to the expansion of the Bank's vendor equipment finance and small business portfolios. She most recently served as Director of Vendor and Small Business Banking Equipment Finance for FNB. Yanuzzi's banking career began at Bank Capital Services Corp., which was acquired by FNB in April 2008. She currently is a member of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Association (ELFA) and serves as a Trustee of the Equipment Leasing and Finance Foundation (ELFF). Yanuzzi is a graduate of Bloomsburg State University where she earned a bachelor's degree in communications and public relations.

F.N.B. Equipment Finance delivers comprehensive leasing and finance solutions for commercial bank clients, including the ability to offer financing for their customers through the indirect vendor finance program. Each product is delivered with tailored, personal service to provide commercial clients the flexibility to add new equipment without disrupting cash flow or increasing debt balances for a purchase. The Monitor recently recognized F.N.B. Equipment Finance on its 2020 ranking of the 100 largest equipment financing/leasing companies in the U.S.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices with operations throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and the District of Columbia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

Related Links

http://www.fnbcorporation.com

