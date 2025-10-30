FNB Reinforces Standing as a Leading Employer with 2025 National Culture Excellence Awards

Also Earned Distinction as a Top Workplace in Charlotte, NC

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 30, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), recently solidified its reputation for providing an exceptional employee experience with three additional Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence honors and a regional Top Workplaces award for Charlotte, NC.

Using employee feedback collected independently by Energage, a nationally recognized third-party research firm, the Top Workplaces program highlights organizations that cultivate environments where employees feel supported, engaged and fulfilled. Survey results are analyzed across multiple categories at both national and regional levels, with only the highest-performing companies earning recognition for their strong workplace culture, inclusive practices and comprehensive employee support systems.

"FNB's recognition from respected third-party workplace awards reflects the strength of our culture and the dedication of our employees," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Their innovative spirit drives our success and enables us to attract top talent who share our values and vision."

FNB was awarded for Culture Excellence in the following categories:

Professional Development: Organizations that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

Organizations that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. Employee Appreciation: Organizations that believe in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

Organizations that believe in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation. Employee Well-Being: Organizations that put employees' health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture.

The Company earned the Professional Development, Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being awards for the third consecutive year in 2025.

FNB was also selected for the Charlotte Top Workplaces award by Charlotte Magazine, marking the fourth consecutive year the Company has received the honor. Since establishing its presence in 2017, FNB continues to grow in the region, with 17 branches around the Charlotte metro area and nearly 100 branches in North Carolina overall.

In 2025, FNB has received numerous awards as an employer of choice, including as one of America's Greatest Workplaces and America's Greatest Workplaces for Financial Services by Newsweek, and as a Top Workplace USA by Energage and USA Today. Also, the Company continues to receive external praise for its overall performance and value-adding client experience, actions as a responsible corporate citizen and leadership team — including Delie, who was recently named U.S. CEO of Year by The Digital Banker.

An expanded list of accolades bestowed on the Company is available at fnb-online.com/awards. For opportunities to join one of the country's leading workplaces, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation