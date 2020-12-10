F.N.B. Corporation Announces Updates on Efficiency Measures, Strengthened Capital, Credit Deferrals and Other Strategic Initiatives

PITTSBURGH, Dec. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced progress on multiple initiatives in line with its strategy to deliver strong returns on tangible common equity and create long-term shareholder value. These efforts include a continued focus on profitability through incremental expense reductions, strategic balance sheet actions taken to strengthen capital levels and liquidity, initiatives to enhance net interest margin moving forward and recent credit deferral improvement.

Operational Efficiency and Expense Reductions – In early December, FNB communicated plans to consolidate 21 retail locations as part of a $20 million cost-savings initiative in 2021 aimed at keeping expenses consistent with 2020 operating levels. Evolving changes in consumer preferences led to an acceleration of our branch optimization efforts. Significant growth in both mobile and online activation includes a nearly 18% increase in the number of mobile banking users in September 2020 compared to the full-year average for 2019. This shift in preferences contributed to lower in branch transaction volumes and customer utilization.

In November, FNB completed the sale of of indirect auto loans which added approximately 17 basis points to the reported common equity tier 1 capital ratio of 9.6% as of , increasing the ratio to 9.8% on a proforma basis. During the fourth quarter, FNB also resumed its previously announced share repurchase program. Initiatives to Enhance Net Interest Margin – FNB further strengthened its funding position, and for the month of November, the deposit mix and liquidity position continued to improve with non-interest-bearing average balances surpassing a record of $9 billion , up 41% on a spot basis since year end 2019. As a result of our strong deposit growth during the fourth quarter of 2020, FNB repaid $300 million in additional FHLB borrowings at a weighted average effective cost of 2.10%, providing $6 million of future benefit to pre-tax income annually with an earn back of less than two years for the prepayment expenses of $12 million . In total, since the beginning of the third quarter of 2020, FNB has repaid $715 million of FHLB borrowings at a weighted average effective cost of 2.24% and a weighted average remaining maturity of two years. When combined with the previously announced indirect loan sale and gain on sale of Visa B shares, the impact to run rate earnings is slightly positive and accretive to capital.

"As we move into 2021, the execution of our strategic initiatives is designed to strengthen capital levels and profitability through improving operational efficiency and enhancing net interest margin," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Throughout the course of the COVID-19 pandemic, we have remained focused on serving all our stakeholders and positioning FNB for sustained success."

Further details will be provided related to 2021 expectations on the fourth quarter 2020 earnings conference call in January 2021.

