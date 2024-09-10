FNB Named a Pittsburgh-Area Top Workplace for 14 Consecutive Years

Recurring Recognition Affirms the Company's Strong, Employee-Centric Culture

PITTSBURGH, Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), has been named a Greater Pittsburgh Top Workplace by the Pittsburgh Post Gazette for the 14th consecutive year. FNB has now appeared on the list every year since its inception in 2011.

The Top Workplace awards are based on employee feedback gathered through surveys distributed by Energage, an independent research firm committed to studying workplaces and identifying companies that foster healthy and fulfilled employees. Employees provide anonymous feedback to measure workplaces in various categories, including values, communication and leadership, and only the highest-ranking companies are recognized for their culture and employee commitment.

"Workplace honors are always a meaningful achievement. This year, that is especially true for us in Pittsburgh, where the opening of our new headquarters will mark a significant milestone for FNB and the region," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "FNB Financial Center is a symbol of our commitment to our employees and the city we call home. We are excited for all that is ahead for our team, our customers and our communities."

Employee wellness is at the center of FNB Financial Center's innovative design. The 26-story tower is built to prioritize physical and mental health, foster creativity and facilitate improved productivity through features, including abundant natural light, healthy food options and state-of-the-art air filtration technologies. The headquarters is expected to open in the fourth quarter of this year.

FNB has received more than 60 national and regional workplace awards since 2011. To date in 2024, its Energage honors include Top Workplace USA (fourth consecutive year) and Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence (third consecutive year). The Company also has been recognized on numerous lists from DiversityComm, a news organization that identifies companies with exceptional inclusivity and diversity practices. FNB is one of only three banks (Bank of America and U.S. Bank) to appear on all seven DiversityComm Best of the Best Top Employers lists that have been published in 2024 (Top Black Employers, Diverse Employers, Hispanic Employers, Women Employers, Disability-Friendly Employers, Veteran-Friendly Employers and LGBTQ+-Friendly Companies).

Visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page to learn more about the various honors the Company has received for its outstanding culture, industry-leading client experience and strong community leadership. For opportunities to join the Company's award-winning team, visit fnb-online.com/careers.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

