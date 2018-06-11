F.N.B. Corporation Donates $25,000 to Aid Ellicott City Flood Relief Efforts

PITTSBURGH, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it will donate $25,000 to the United Way of Central Maryland's ECStrong Fund to aid flood relief efforts in Ellicott City, MD. The total donation combines an employee giving effort and a substantial corporate contribution.

"Once again, our employees have stepped up and given with their hearts, contributing significant dollars of their own funds to help a community in need," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation. "I am proud to be part of an organization where caring for our customers and communities is part of a culture that is so clearly embraced by employees throughout our footprint."

J. MacGregor "Mac" Tisdale, President of FNB's Maryland Region, added, "FNB is a proud member of the Ellicott City community, and we are deeply saddened to see our neighbors, who have worked so hard to rebuild, devastated again by catastrophic flooding. We will continue to pull together to assist the impacted businesses and individuals."

FNB operates multiple branches in Maryland, including an office located at 9416 Baltimore National Pike in Ellicott City. The Company and its employees previously contributed to local relief efforts following the flooding that occurred in Ellicott City in 2016, part of its ongoing commitment to support its communities in the wake of natural disasters and other tragic events.

Throughout its footprint, FNB has provided millions of dollars toward a wide range of community initiatives, in addition to service leadership and employee volunteerism. For more information on FNB's community commitment, visit fnb-online.com/about-us/community-involvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states. FNB holds a significant retail deposit market share in attractive markets including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of $32 billion, and more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company also operates Regency Finance Company, which has more than 75 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

