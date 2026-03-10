F.N.B. Corporation Further Expands eStore® Common Application Capabilities with Introduction of Business Loan Products

By integrating business lending into its digital platform, FNB is strengthening its ability to serve as the primary bank for clients while building upon a strategy focused on leveraging data, technology and AI to increase the speed and quality of engagement.

Expansion of the Common App

FNB's Common app is a first-of-its-kind solution that enables clients to apply for more than 50 consumer and business products and services simultaneously through a single, streamlined digital application.

With the addition of business loan products, the full spectrum of a small business owner's personal and professional financial needs can be addressed, further accelerating how FNB engages businesses and deepens primary banking relationships. The enhancement reinforces FNB's position as a leader in digital innovation by making it faster and easier for businesses to acquire the full range of financial products needed to start, manage and grow their operations.

By leveraging AI-driven insights and advanced data analytics to minimize client keystrokes and significantly reduce application time, the Common app simplifies account onboarding, accelerates decision-making and assists customers with finding the solutions best suited to their unique needs.

Clicks-to-Bricks: A Decade of Digital Innovation

FNB's omnichannel Clicks-to-Bricks strategy integrates in-branch, online and mobile channels to deliver a consistently exceptional banking experience, no matter how or where clients choose to bank.

Building on Delie's long-term investments in digital growth, the Clicks-to-Bricks strategy has positioned FNB as an industry leader.

The strategy has been the foundation for numerous innovations in digital banking, including FNB's proprietary eStore and the Common app, as well as a retail-oriented website, comprehensive online banking platform and feature-rich mobile app.

"Our digital strategy is designed to drive client acquisition, primacy and engagement while it continues to fuel our growth and market share gains," said Delie. "Clicks-to-Bricks has transformed how we serve our clients by combining the convenience of digital banking with the personalized support of our bankers. Over the past decade, this strategy has solidified our position as an industry leader through innovative solutions like the eStore and Common app that empower clients to achieve their financial goals. The addition of business loan products is just the latest step in our continual efforts to increase the speed and quality with which we engage with clients."

eStore is an award-winning digital banking platform where clients can buy products, schedule appointments with bankers and access financial education resources. Seamless connectivity with the Company's physical locations ensures that digital technology enhances the convenience afforded by an optimized and continually expanding network of traditional ATMs, ATMs with TellerChat (ITMs) and modern concept branches that have continued to elevate in-person banking interactions.

Impact and Continued Innovation

As Clicks-to-Bricks has evolved, it has fueled growth and efficiency for FNB. Today, the Company spans seven states and Washington, D.C., and is one of the nation's top 20 retail banks by number of branches. Digital technology has amplified the Company's reach and enabled it to easily add scale, products and services.

Highlights of the strategy's impact include:

An increase of more than 300 percent in online application volume in Q4 2025 compared to Q4 2024, driven by enhancements to FNB's eStore and the addition of the expanded Common app to all branches.

Online banking logins hit a record high in January 2026, up more than 66 percent from January 2025.

FNB has more than doubled in size over the past decade, expanding total assets to more than $50 billion.

FNB's new headquarters opened as a symbol of the Clicks-to-Bricks strategy, creating a dedicated space for FNB to test its latest technology advances, including a new eStore prototype that unites eStore and ITM capabilities.

FNB has received numerous prestigious global awards for its digital initiatives from organizations such as FinTech Futures and Celent.

Delie has been selected as CEO of the Year – USA by The Digital Banker, named CEO of the Year by The CEO Magazine, recognized with a Distinguished Leadership Award from the Committee for Economic Development and included among the top 50 CEOs across all industries in the U.S. by Brand Finance. These honors reflect the strength of FNB's ongoing leadership, vision and strategy.

FNB continues to enhance its digital platforms to remove friction at every stage of the eStore onboarding experience. Through the Common app, clients can easily open multiple accounts, while tools such as Payment Switch and Direct Deposit Switch enable them to move recurring ACH transactions and direct deposits to FNB in one seamless step. These innovations, coupled with an expanding physical presence, ensure that Clicks‑to‑Bricks delivers on its core promise: superior engagement, faster growth and stronger relationships with the households and businesses FNB serves.

