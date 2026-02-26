F.N.B. Corporation Named a Leading U.S. Financial Services Company for Both Businesses and Consumers With 14 National Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards and Exclusive Recognition from TIME

Company Has Earned Approximately 130 Awards From Crisil Coalition Greenwich Since 2011

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) strengthened its standing as a leading financial institution that excels across both commercial and personal banking sectors, after being named to TIME's list of America's Best Financial Services 2026 and earning 14 Best Bank Awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich. These honors reflect the Bank's sustained performance and client‑centered strategies, and FNB has now earned a total of approximately 130 awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich since 2011.

"Earning the status of a trusted advisor for individuals and businesses is of utmost importance in banking," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "These national honors from Crisil Coalition Greenwich and TIME confirm our standing as an elite commercial bank and speak to the strength of our business model. FNB's sophisticated solutions, deep advisory capabilities and relationship‑based approach keep our clients' goals at the center of every decision."

Coalition Greenwich 2026 Awards

FNB's Best Bank Awards — which add to a total of approximately 130 awards from Crisil Coalition Greenwich since 2011 — affirm the Company's success in establishing itself as an elite commercial bank that provides clients with a full-service, relationship-based approach supported by competitive products and services. Leveraging its scale, technological capabilities and talent, FNB competes effectively with institutions of all sizes and delivers a comprehensive financial picture for clients.

Among this year's recognition are five national awards honoring the Bank for its exceptional performance and high-quality service for small business clients ($1-$10 million in sales):

Satisfaction with Relationship Manager

Values Long-Term Relationships

Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager

Trust

Product Capabilities in Cash Management

FNB also earned nine total Best Banks Awards (seven national awards, two of which also were awarded regionally) for its excellence in middle market clients ($10-$500 million in sales):

Likelihood to Recommend (also recognized in Northeast region)

Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (also recognized in Northeast region)

Values Long-Term Relationships

Advisory Capabilities of Relationship Manager

Trust

Customer Service

Ease of Product Implementation

Crisil Coalition Greenwich is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. Coalition Greenwich 2026 Award winners were determined based on interviews with businesses throughout the United States. For more information about the Best Bank Awards and the Crisil Coalition Greenwich selection process, visit www.greenwich.com.

Source: Coalition Greenwich Voice of Client - 2025 U.S. Commercial Banking Study

Recognition from TIME

FNB was named to TIME's list of America's Best Financial Services of 2026, one of only 134 companies to earn a spot in the rankings. FNB appeared in the Banking category and in the top 10 for Checking Accounts, further highlighting the strength of the Company's offerings. TIME surveyed over 20,000 consumers in the U.S. who were asked to rate their financial services providers based on digital services, customer service, value for money and trust. Read the full list here.

To learn more about the various honors the Company has received for its outstanding culture, industry-leading client experience and strong community leadership, visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $50 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

