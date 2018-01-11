F.N.B. Corporation Hires Bryant Mitchell as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Specialty Finance

PITTSBURGH, Jan. 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) today announced the hiring of D. Bryant Mitchell as Executive Vice President of Capital Markets and Specialty Finance Businesses.

In a newly created role at FNB, Mitchell will oversee a number of commercial banking business lines including Capital Markets, Loan Syndications, Interest Rate Sales and Marketing, International Banking, Equipment Finance and Small Business Administration (SBA) Lending. Mitchell will be based in Pittsburgh, reporting to Robert Moorehead, FNB's Chief Wholesale Banking Officer.

"We are very pleased to have Bryant join the FNB leadership team," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "He brings a wealth of experience in capital markets, corporate banking, credit and risk management, and will make an immediate impact as we continue to build out these capabilities commensurate with a larger institution."

With more than 35 years of experience with The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc., Mitchell has a successful track record of proven results leading and managing a range of functions including capital markets, corporate banking and credit policy. He held a number of significant leadership roles and most recently served as Executive Vice President and Regional Executive – Energy, Metals and Mining, where he oversaw corporate banking expansion in new markets and launched a successful energy vertical.

Mitchell earned both a bachelor's degree in Economics and a Master of Business Administration in Finance from The Ohio State University and holds series 7, 24, 53 and 63 licenses. He embraces FNB's commitment to community involvement, currently serving as President of the Board of Directors for the Cooper Siegel Library in Fox Chapel, Pennsylvania, and as a member of the Board of Directors for Family Resources.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in eight states. FNB holds a significant retail deposit market share in attractive markets including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of $31 billion, and more than 400 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina. The Company also operates Regency Finance Company, which has more than 75 consumer finance offices in Pennsylvania, Ohio, Kentucky and Tennessee.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, international banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

