F.N.B. Corporation Receives National Culture Excellence Awards

Also Earns Third Consecutive Top Workplace Award in Charlotte, NC

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), recently built on its collection of awards for superior employee experience, with four Top Workplaces National Culture Excellence honors and a regional Top Workplaces award for Charlotte, NC.

Based on employee survey feedback compiled by leading third-party research firm Energage, the Top Workplaces program identifies organizations that foster healthy and fulfilled employees. The anonymous surveys are used to measure workplaces in various categories at the national and regional levels, with only the highest-ranking companies recognized for their outstanding culture, inclusive environment and comprehensive employee support.

"FNB's workplace is designed to achieve maximum engagement, recognition and collaboration," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Our investment in a superior employee experience makes us an employer of choice and attracts the high-caliber professionals who position us to best serve our clients and shareholders. This latest recognition confirms that we are continuing to succeed in meeting our goals."

FNB was awarded for Culture Excellence in the following categories:

Professional Development: Organizations that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally.

Organizations that place a special focus on developing their employees' careers and enabling their people to grow professionally. Employee Appreciation: Organizations that believe in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation.

Organizations that believe in the self-sustaining performance and positivity boost that results from genuine employee appreciation. Employee Well-Being : Organizations that put employees' health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture.

: Organizations that put employees' health and wellness at the center of their workplace culture. Diversity, Equity & Inclusion (DE&I) Practices: Organizations with a shared commitment through all levels to prioritize a welcoming and inclusive culture for everyone.

FNB also won the DE&I award in 2022 and 2023, along with Professional Development, Employee Appreciation and Employee Well-Being awards in 2023. In the spring, the Company received Culture Excellence awards for Innovation, Leadership, Work-Life Flexibility, Purpose and Values, and Compensation and Benefits.

For the Charlotte Top Workplaces award, FNB was selected in the Mid-Size Companies category (150-499 regional employees) by Charlotte Magazine, marking the third consecutive year the Company has received the honor. FNB continues to grow in the region, with 13 branches around the Charlotte area and nearly 100 branches in North Carolina overall.

"Being an employer of choice and positive influence in Charlotte is important to us, especially as western North Carolina recovers from Hurricane Helene," Delie said. "Our compassionate employees are out there making a difference, and we are committed to providing financial support, relief and resources to support our customers and communities while they heal."

To date this year, FNB's accolades for performance and culture include being named a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brands Awards winner and a Top Workplace USA and Top Workplace for Financial Services by Energage. In addition to various other awards, FNB also was the recipient of the Best Digital Initiative award for its eStore® by Fintech Futures.

Visit FNB's Awards and Recognition page to learn more about the extensive honors the Company has received for its outstanding culture, industry-leading client experience and strong community leadership.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $48 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation