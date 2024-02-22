F.N.B. Corporation Recognized for Excellence in Commercial Banking Client Experience

Company Surpasses 100 Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards Since 2011

PITTSBURGH, Feb. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it again has been named a Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards winner, highlighting the Company's continued commitment to small and middle market business clients in 2023. In 13 consecutive years of recognition, FNB has now garnered more than 100 combined awards from Coalition Greenwich (formerly Greenwich Associates) at both the national and regional level.

The Greenwich Excellence Awards recognize top-performing banks on various capabilities, including their ability to combine high-quality day-to-day service, innovative digital banking tools and insights that help optimize business performance.

"The consistent recognition from Coalition Greenwich highlights the strength of our Company and the trust our commercial clients place in FNB," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We attribute the successful results of the Coalition Greenwich survey to our high-caliber bankers and our strategy to continually invest in products, services and technology that advance the interests of our clients."

FNB received a combined eight national and regional Excellence Awards for its exceptional performance and high quality of service to middle market clients:

Cash Management – Customer Service

Cash Management – Making Commercial Payments Easier

Cash Management – Ease of Product Implementation

Likelihood to Recommend (also recognized in Northeast region)

Overall Satisfaction with Relationship Manager (RM)

RM Proactively Provides Advice (also recognized in Northeast region)

In the Best Brand Awards, FNB was recognized nationally for Ease of Doing Business and Trust among both middle market and small business banking clients as well as for Values Long-Term Relationships in middle market banking. Nationally, FNB was one of only 13 banks in the Small Business Banking category and one of nine banks in the Middle Market Banking category to receive a Best Brand Award.

Coalition Greenwich is a leading global provider of data, analytics and insights to the financial services industry. The 2023 Greenwich Excellence in Banking winners were determined based on approximately 27,000 interviews and the evaluation of more than 500 banks. For more information about the Greenwich Excellence and Best Brand Awards and the Coalition Greenwich selection process, visit www.greenwich.com.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation