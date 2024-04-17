F.N.B. Corporation Reports First Quarter 2024 Earnings

Reports Record Tangible Common Equity Ratio (non-GAAP) of 8.0% and Strong Non-Interest Income of $87.9 Million

PITTSBURGH, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the first quarter of 2024 with net income available to common stockholders of $116.3 million, or $0.32 per diluted common share. Comparatively, first quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $144.5 million, or $0.40 per diluted common share, and fourth quarter of 2023 net income available to common stockholders totaled $48.7 million, or $0.13 per diluted common share.

On an operating basis, first quarter of 2024 earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) was $0.34, excluding $0.02 of significant items impacting earnings per diluted common share. By comparison, the first quarter of 2023 was $0.40 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding less than $0.01 of significant items impacting earnings per diluted common share. The fourth quarter of 2023 was $0.38 per diluted common share (non-GAAP) on an operating basis, excluding $0.25 of significant items impacting earnings per diluted common share.

"F.N.B. Corporation reported a solid first quarter performance resulting in operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) of $0.34. A key contributor to our earnings this quarter was a near-record level of non-interest income totaling $88 million as Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Treasury Management and Mortgage Banking produced strong results. FNB's continued profitability grew our capital base and led to a record tangible common equity ratio (non-GAAP) of 8%. Tangible book value (non-GAAP) grew 11%, year-over-year, reaching an all-time high of $9.64. We also are very pleased with our strong credit results in this environment which is a testament to our risk management culture," said F.N.B. Corporation Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer, Vincent J. Delie, Jr. "FNB's investments in digital technology and data science continue to be at the center of our desire to gain efficiency and execute on our client acquisition strategy. FNB experienced growth in the number of customers and prospects opening multiple accounts since adding deposit products to our eStore® platform in December 2023, contributing to FNB's year-over-year growth of 6% and 2% for loans and deposits, respectively. FNB's unique digital and data strategies are key to our continued success driving customer expansion and primacy, increasing product penetration and delivering an innovative and comprehensive banking experience for our consumer, wealth management and commercial clients."

First Quarter 2024 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Period-end total loans and leases increased $1.9 billion , or 6.2%. Commercial loans and leases increased $1.0 billion , or 5.3%, and consumer loans increased $873.8 million , or 7.8%. FNB's organic loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans and deepen customer relationships across our diverse geographic footprint.

, or 6.2%. Commercial loans and leases increased , or 5.3%, and consumer loans increased , or 7.8%. FNB's organic loan growth was driven by the continued success of our strategy to grow high-quality loans and deepen customer relationships across our diverse geographic footprint. On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total loans and leases increased $261.4 million , or 3.3% annualized, with an increase in consumer loans of $208.7 million and commercial loans and leases of $52.6 million .

, or 3.3% annualized, with an increase in consumer loans of and commercial loans and leases of . Period-end total deposits increased $545.3 million , or 1.6%. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits equaled 29% at March 31, 2024 , compared to 33% at March 31, 2023 , and 29% at December 31, 2023 , as customers continue to migrate deposits into higher-yielding deposit products.

, or 1.6%. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits equaled 29% at , compared to 33% at , and 29% at , as customers continue to migrate deposits into higher-yielding deposit products. On a linked-quarter basis, period-end total deposits slightly increased $24.5 million , or 0.3% annualized, even with the seasonal outflows during the current quarter.

, or 0.3% annualized, even with the seasonal outflows during the current quarter. Net interest income totaled $319.0 million , a decrease of $5.0 million , or 1.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to one less day in the current quarter as well as higher deposit costs from continued balance migration to higher yielding deposit products and higher total average borrowings, largely offset by higher earning asset yields.

, a decrease of , or 1.5%, from the prior quarter, primarily due to one less day in the current quarter as well as higher deposit costs from continued balance migration to higher yielding deposit products and higher total average borrowings, largely offset by higher earning asset yields. On a linked-quarter basis, net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 3 basis points to 3.18% as a 15 basis point increase in the total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) to 5.40% was more than offset by a 19 basis point increase in total cost of funds to 2.33%.

Non-interest income totaled $87.9 million , benefiting from our diversified business model with strong contributions from Mortgage Banking, Capital Markets and record Wealth Management revenues.

, benefiting from our diversified business model with strong contributions from Mortgage Banking, Capital Markets and record Wealth Management revenues. The ratio of non-performing loans and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO decreased 5 basis points to 0.33%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.64%. Both measures continue to remain at or near historically low levels.

FDIC insurance expense of $12.7 million included a $4.4 million estimated FDIC special assessment. The special assessment was considered a significant item impacting earnings as it reflected further replenishment of the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the failed banks in early 2023 based on updated loss information from the FDIC.

included a estimated FDIC special assessment. The special assessment was considered a significant item impacting earnings as it reflected further replenishment of the FDIC's Deposit Insurance Fund associated with protecting uninsured depositors following the failed banks in early 2023 based on updated loss information from the FDIC. Common Equity Tier 1 (CET1) regulatory capital ratio was a record 10.2% (estimated), compared to 10.0% at both March 31, 2023 , and December 31, 2023 . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of $9.64 increased $0.98 , or 11.3%, compared to March 31, 2023 , and $0.17 , or 1.8%, compared to December 31, 2023 . Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.70 as of March 31, 2024 , primarily due to the impact of interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a reduction of $0.87 as of March 31, 2023 , and $0.65 as of December 31, 2023 .

, and . Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) of increased , or 11.3%, compared to , and , or 1.8%, compared to . Accumulated other comprehensive income/loss (AOCI) reduced the tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by as of , primarily due to the impact of interest rates on the fair value of available-for-sale (AFS) securities, compared to a reduction of as of , and as of . On February 15, 2024 , FNB redeemed all of its outstanding Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock and the final preferred dividend of $2.0 million was paid on the redemption date. The excess of the redemption value over the carrying value on the Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock of $4.0 million was considered a significant item impacting earnings.

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release. For more information regarding our use of non-GAAP measures, please refer to the discussion herein under the caption, Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators.

Quarterly Results Summary 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Reported results









Net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 116.3

$ 48.7

$ 144.5 Net income per diluted common share 0.32

0.13

0.40 Book value per common share (period-end) 16.71

16.56

15.76 Pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) (millions) 169.8

71.5

196.1 Operating results (non-GAAP)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions) $ 122.7

$ 138.7

$ 146.1 Operating net income per diluted common share 0.34

0.38

0.40 Operating pre-provision net revenue (millions) 172.8

185.5

198.2 Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands) 362,619

362,285

364,930 Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)









Preferred dividend equivalent at redemption $ (4.0)

$ —

$ — Pre-tax merger-related expenses —

—

(2.1) After-tax impact of merger-related expenses —

—

(1.6) Pre-tax branch consolidation costs (1.2)

—

— After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs (0.9)

—

— Pre-tax FDIC special assessment (4.4)

(29.9)

— After-tax FDIC special assessment (3.5)

(23.7)

— Pre-tax loss on securities restructuring —

(67.4)

— After-tax loss on securities restructuring —

(53.2)

— Pre-tax loss on indirect auto loan sale 2.6

(16.7)

— After-tax loss on indirect auto loan sale 2.1

(13.2)

— Total significant items after-tax $ (6.3)

$ (90.1)

$ (1.6) Capital measures









Common equity tier 1 (2) 10.2 %

10.0 %

10.0 % Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end) (non-GAAP) 7.99

7.79

7.50 Tangible book value per common share (period-end) (non-GAAP) $ 9.64

$ 9.47

$ 8.66











(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings. (2) Estimated for 1Q24.

First Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the first quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $319.0 million, a decrease of $17.6 million, or 5.2%, primarily due to higher deposit costs, including migration to higher yielding deposit products, as well as higher total average borrowings, partially offset by growth in earning assets and higher earning asset yields. Total average earning assets increased $2.0 billion, or 5.3%, driven by a $2.0 billion increase in average loans and leases from organic origination activity. Total average borrowings increased $1.8 billion due to maintaining additional liquidity on the balance sheet following the banking industry disruption in 2023 and in a continued effort to support strong loan growth.

The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 38 basis points to 3.18%. The yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 72 basis points to 5.40%, primarily due to higher yields on loans, investment securities and interest-bearing deposits with banks reflecting the higher interest rate environment. Total cost of funds increased 115 basis points to 2.33% with a 132 basis point increase in interest-bearing deposit costs to 2.82%, as well as an increase of 28 basis points in long-term debt costs which include the impact of additional liquidity following the banking industry disruption in 2023. Total cumulative spot deposit beta since the current interest rate increases began in March of 2022 equaled 36% at March 31, 2024.

Average loans and leases totaled $32.4 billion, an increase of $2.0 billion, or 6.5%, including growth of $1.1 billion in commercial loans and leases and $0.9 billion in consumer loans. Commercial real estate led the average commercial growth with an increase of $755.1 million, or 6.6%, primarily due to funding on existing construction projects. Commercial and industrial loans increased $225.3 million, or 3.1%, and commercial leases increased $124.3 million, or 23.3%. The increase in average commercial loans and leases was driven by organic growth across the footprint, particularly in the Pittsburgh, Charlotte, Cleveland and Raleigh markets. The increase in average consumer loans included a $1.3 billion increase in residential mortgages that largely reflected the adjustable-rate mortgages retained on the balance sheet, reflecting the continued success of the Physicians First mortgage program. This was partially offset by a decrease in indirect auto loans of $401.8 million reflecting the sale of $332 million of indirect auto loans that closed in the first quarter of 2024.

Average deposits totaled $34.2 billion, consistent with the prior-year quarter. The growth in average time deposits of $2.1 billion offset the decline in average non-interest-bearing demand deposits of $1.5 billion and average savings deposits of $611.7 million as customers continued to migrate balances into higher-yielding products. The funding mix has slightly shifted compared to the year-ago quarter with non-interest-bearing deposits comprising 29% of total deposits at March 31, 2024, compared to 33% a year ago.

Non-interest income totaled $87.9 million, a 10.7% increase compared to $79.4 million in the first quarter of 2023. Mortgage Banking operations income increased $3.1 million, driven by improved gain on sale from strong production volumes. Wealth Management revenues were at record levels and increased $1.6 million, or 8.8%, as securities commissions and fees and trust income increased 10.5% and 7.7%, respectively, through continued strong contributions across the geographic footprint. Dividends on non-marketable equity securities increased $2.1 million, reflecting higher FHLB dividends due to additional borrowings. Insurance commissions and fees decreased $1.0 million, or 13.3%, with lower contingent revenues compared to the year-ago quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $237.1 million, increasing $17.2 million, or 7.8%. When adjusting for $3.0 million1 of significant items in the first quarter of 2024 and $2.1 million2 in the first quarter of 2023, operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) totaled $234.1 million, an increase of $16.2 million, or 7.5%. Salaries and benefits increased $8.9 million, or 7.4%, primarily from normal annual merit increases and higher production-related commissions from strong non-interest income activity. Net occupancy and equipment increased $3.9 million, or 10.0%, largely from technology-related investments. Outside services increased $3.5 million, or 18.0%, with higher volume-related technology and third-party costs.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 5 basis points to 0.33%. Total delinquency increased 4 basis points to 0.64%, compared to 0.60% at March 31, 2023. Both measures continue to remain at or near historically low levels.

The provision for credit losses was $13.9 million, compared to $14.1 million in the first quarter of 2023. The first quarter of 2024 reflected net charge-offs of $12.8 million, or 0.16% annualized of total average loans, compared to $13.2 million, or 0.18% annualized. The allowance for credit losses (ACL) was $406.3 million, an increase of $2.9 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreasing 7 basis points to 1.25% reflecting net loan growth and charge-off activity.

The effective tax rate was 21.5%, compared to 19.5% in the first quarter of 2023, due to lower stock compensation vesting deductions and higher levels of proportional amortization on certain tax credit investments.

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated) at March 31, 2024, and 10.0% at March 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.64 at March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.98, or 11.3%, from $8.66 at March 31, 2023. AOCI reduced the current quarter tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.70, compared to a reduction of $0.87 at the end of the year-ago quarter. On February 15, 2024, FNB redeemed all of its outstanding Series E Perpetual Preferred Stock.

1 First quarter 2024 non-interest expense significant items of $3.0 million included $1.2 million (pre-tax) of branch consolidation costs and $4.4 million (pre-tax) of FDIC special assessment, partially offset by a ($2.6 million) (pre-tax) reduction to the previously estimated loss on the indirect auto loan sale. 2 First quarter 2023 non-interest expense significant items included $2.1 million (pre-tax) of merger expenses.

First Quarter 2024 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

(All comparisons refer to the fourth quarter of 2023, except as noted)

Net interest income totaled $319.0 million, a decrease of $5.0 million, or 1.5%, from the prior quarter total of $324.0 million, primarily due to one less day in the quarter, higher deposit costs and continued migration to higher yielding deposit products, largely offset by higher earning asset yields. The total yield on earning assets (non-GAAP) increased 15 basis points to 5.40% due to higher yields on both loans and investment securities. The total cost of funds increased 19 basis points to 2.33%, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits increased 17 basis points to 2.82% and the total cost of borrowings increased 30 basis points to 4.87%. The resulting net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 3 basis points to 3.18%.

Average loans and leases totaled $32.4 billion, an increase of $113.4 million, or 1.4% annualized, as commercial loans and leases increased $253.8 million, or 5.0% annualized, offsetting the decrease in consumer loans of $140.4 million, or 4.7% annualized. The increase in average commercial loans and leases was led by growth of $303.2 million, or 10.2%, in commercial real estate loans which more than offset a decrease of $57.7 million, or 3.1%, in commercial and industrial loans. The organic quarterly growth in commercial loans and leases was led by the Raleigh, South Carolina and Cleveland markets. For consumer lending, average residential mortgages increased $216.2 million, driven by growth in adjustable-rate mortgages which was more than offset by indirect auto loans decreasing $328.4 million due to the impact of the sale of $332 million of indirect auto loans that closed in the first quarter of 2024.

Average deposits totaled $34.2 billion, decreasing $220.5 million, or 2.6% annualized, due to the seasonal outflows of deposits in the first half of the quarter. Average certificates of deposits increased $499.9 million which were offset by declines in non-interest-bearing deposits of $483.9 million, savings balances of $119.7 million and interest-bearing deposits of $116.9 million, resulting from customers' preferences for higher-yielding deposit products. On a spot basis, total deposit balances increased slightly from the prior quarter. The mix of non-interest-bearing deposits to total deposits was 29% at March 31, 2024, flat compared to the prior quarter. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 93.8% at March 31, 2024, relatively stable compared to 93.1%.

Non-interest income totaled $87.9 million, compared to $13.1 million in the prior quarter. On an operating basis (non-GAAP), the first quarter of 2024 non-interest income increased $7.4 million, or 9.2%, when adjusting for the $67.4 million realized loss (pre-tax) on the investment securities restructuring in the prior quarter. Insurance commissions and fees increased $2.5 million, or 58.0%, largely driven by seasonal contingent revenues. Wealth Management revenues totaled $19.6 million, an increase of $2.1 million, or 12.0%, with record revenues in both trust income of $11.4 million and securities commissions and fees of $8.2 million.

Non-interest expense totaled $237.1 million compared to $265.6 million in the prior quarter. When adjusting for significant items of $3.0 million3 in the first quarter of 2024 and $46.6 million4 in the fourth quarter of 2023, non-interest expense increased $15.2 million, or 6.9%, on an operating basis (non-GAAP). Salaries and employee benefits increased $15.0 million, primarily related to normal seasonal long-term compensation expense of $6.9 million in the first quarter of 2024 as well as seasonally higher employer-paid payroll taxes which increased $4.6 million linked-quarter and reduced salary deferrals given lower loan origination volumes. Bank shares and franchise taxes increased $2.5 million due to the timing of charitable contributions that qualified for Pennsylvania bank shares tax credits in the prior quarter. Marketing expenses increased $1.2 million, or 27.7%, due to the timing of marketing campaigns.

The ratio of non-performing loans and OREO to total loans and OREO decreased 1 basis point to 0.33% and delinquency decreased 6 basis points to 0.64%. Both measures continue to remain at or near historically low levels. The provision for credit losses was $13.9 million, compared to $13.2 million. The first quarter of 2024 reflected net charge-offs of $12.8 million, or 0.16% annualized of total average loans, compared to $8.2 million, or 0.10% annualized. The ACL was $406.3 million, an increase of $0.7 million, with the ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases totaling 1.25% at both March 31, 2024, and December 31, 2023.

The effective tax rate was 21.5%, compared to 13.1%, with the prior quarter having lower than statutory rates due to renewable energy investment tax credit benefits as part of a solar project financing transaction that closed in 2023. The prior quarter was also impacted by lower pre-tax income levels given the significant items.4

The CET1 regulatory capital ratio was 10.2% (estimated), an increase from 10.0% at December 31, 2023. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $9.64 at March 31, 2024, an increase of $0.17 per share. AOCI reduced the current quarter-end tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.70 compared to a reduction of $0.65 at the end of the prior quarter.

3 First quarter 2024 non-interest expense significant items of $3.0 million included $1.2 million (pre-tax) of branch consolidation costs and $4.4 million (pre-tax) of FDIC special assessment, partially offset by a ($2.6 million) (pre-tax) reduction to the previously estimated loss on the indirect auto loan sale. 4 Fourth quarter 2023 non-interest expense significant items included $29.9 million (pre-tax) of FDIC special assessment and $16.7 million (pre-tax) estimated loss on the indirect auto loan sale.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $46 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)















(Unaudited)











% Variance













1Q24

1Q24

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Interest Income

















Loans and leases, including fees $ 481,159

$ 475,487

$ 393,993

1.2

22.1 Securities:

















Taxable 46,055

40,744

35,713

13.0

29.0 Tax-exempt 7,105

7,115

7,144

(0.1)

(0.5) Other 9,178

8,241

6,653

11.4

38.0 Total Interest Income 543,497

531,587

443,503

2.2

22.5 Interest Expense

















Deposits 170,398

160,034

84,092

6.5

102.6 Short-term borrowings 27,701

22,891

9,744

21.0

184.3 Long-term borrowings 26,390

24,637

13,013

7.1

102.8 Total Interest Expense 224,489

207,562

106,849

8.2

110.1 Net Interest Income 319,008

324,025

336,654

(1.5)

(5.2) Provision for credit losses 13,890

13,243

14,061

4.9

(1.2) Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 305,118

310,782

322,593

(1.8)

(5.4) Non-Interest Income

















Service charges 20,569

19,849

20,264

3.6

1.5 Interchange and card transaction fees 12,700

13,333

12,376

(4.7)

2.6 Trust services 11,424

10,723

10,611

6.5

7.7 Insurance commissions and fees 6,752

4,274

7,787

58.0

(13.3) Securities commissions and fees 8,155

6,754

7,382

20.7

10.5 Capital markets income 6,331

7,349

6,793

(13.9)

(6.8) Mortgage banking operations 7,914

7,016

4,855

12.8

63.0 Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 6,193

5,908

4,108

4.8

50.8 Bank owned life insurance 3,343

2,929

2,825

14.1

18.3 Net securities gains (losses) —

(67,354)

(17)

—

— Other 4,481

2,302

2,405

94.7

86.3 Total Non-Interest Income 87,862

13,083

79,389

571.6

10.7 Non-Interest Expense

















Salaries and employee benefits 129,126

114,133

120,247

13.1

7.4 Net occupancy 19,595

18,502

17,370

5.9

12.8 Equipment 23,772

24,069

22,072

(1.2)

7.7 Amortization of intangibles 4,442

4,913

5,119

(9.6)

(13.2) Outside services 22,880

23,152

19,398

(1.2)

18.0 Marketing 5,431

4,253

3,701

27.7

46.7 FDIC insurance 12,662

37,713

7,119

(66.4)

77.9 Bank shares and franchise taxes 4,126

1,584

4,172

160.5

(1.1) Merger-related —

—

2,052

—

— Other 15,062

37,247

18,667

(59.6)

(19.3) Total Non-Interest Expense 237,096

265,566

219,917

(10.7)

7.8 Income Before Income Taxes 155,884

58,299

182,065

167.4

(14.4) Income taxes 33,553

7,626

35,560

340.0

(5.6) Net Income 122,331

50,673

146,505

141.4

(16.5) Preferred stock dividends 6,005

2,011

2,010

198.6

198.8 Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 116,326

$ 48,662

$ 144,495

139.0

(19.5) Earnings per Common Share

















Basic $ 0.32

$ 0.13

$ 0.40

146.2

(20.0) Diluted 0.32

0.13

0.40

146.2

(20.0) Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12

0.12

0.12

—

—

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)











% Variance













1Q24

1Q24

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 351

$ 447

$ 445

(21.5)

(21.1) Interest-bearing deposits with banks 1,136

1,129

1,278

0.6

(11.1) Cash and Cash Equivalents 1,487

1,576

1,723

(5.6)

(13.7) Securities available for sale 3,226

3,254

3,201

(0.9)

0.8 Securities held to maturity 3,893

3,911

4,073

(0.5)

(4.4) Loans held for sale 107

488

100

(78.1)

7.0 Loans and leases, net of unearned income 32,584

32,323

30,673

0.8

6.2 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (406)

(406)

(403)

—

0.7 Net Loans and Leases 32,178

31,917

30,270

0.8

6.3 Premises and equipment, net 474

461

452

2.8

4.9 Goodwill 2,477

2,477

2,477

—

— Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 65

69

84

(5.8)

(22.6) Bank owned life insurance 663

660

655

0.5

1.2 Other assets 1,326

1,345

1,111

(1.4)

19.4 Total Assets $ 45,896

$ 46,158

$ 44,146

(0.6)

4.0 Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 9,982

$ 10,222

$ 11,297

(2.3)

(11.6) Interest-bearing demand 14,679

14,809

14,091

(0.9)

4.2 Savings 3,389

3,465

4,053

(2.2)

(16.4) Certificates and other time deposits 6,685

6,215

4,749

7.6

40.8 Total Deposits 34,735

34,711

34,190

0.1

1.6 Short-term borrowings 2,074

2,506

2,149

(17.2)

(3.5) Long-term borrowings 2,121

1,971

1,298

7.6

63.4 Other liabilities 960

920

721

4.3

33.1 Total Liabilities 39,890

40,108

38,358

(0.5)

4.0 Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock —

107

107

(100.0)

(100.0) Common stock 4

4

4

—

— Additional paid-in capital 4,694

4,692

4,693

—

— Retained earnings 1,740

1,669

1,471

4.3

18.3 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (250)

(235)

(315)

6.4

(20.6) Treasury stock (182)

(187)

(172)

(2.7)

5.8 Total Stockholders' Equity 6,006

6,050

5,788

(0.7)

3.8 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 45,896

$ 46,158

$ 44,146

(0.6)

4.0

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 (Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Unaudited)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 872,353

$ 9,178

4.23 %

$ 934,393

$ 8,241

3.50 %

$ 817,910

$ 6,653

3.30 % Taxable investment securities (2)

6,121,568

45,825

2.99

6,052,983

40,514

2.67

6,214,311

35,476

2.28 Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,041,224

8,971

3.45

1,043,249

9,003

3.45

1,055,189

9,159

3.47 Loans held for sale

237,106

4,287

7.25

199,352

3,642

7.29

116,164

1,594

5.51 Loans and leases (1) (3)

32,380,951

478,146

5.93

32,267,565

473,068

5.82

30,410,376

393,895

5.24 Total Interest Earning

Assets (1)

40,653,202

546,407

5.40

40,497,542

534,468

5.25

38,613,950

446,777

4.68 Cash and due from banks

410,680









425,821









442,712







Allowance for credit losses

(409,865)









(405,309)









(405,705)







Premises and equipment

469,516









463,092









442,441







Other assets

4,554,056









4,502,890









4,328,511







Total Assets

$ 45,677,589









$ 45,484,036









$ 43,421,909







Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 14,554,457

94,742

2.62

$ 14,671,311

91,922

2.49

$ 14,596,006

52,278

1.45 Savings

3,411,870

9,999

1.18

3,531,590

10,506

1.18

4,023,568

7,853

0.79 Certificates and other time

6,299,280

65,657

4.19

5,799,348

57,606

3.94

4,182,700

23,961

2.32 Total interest-bearing deposits

24,265,607

170,398

2.82

24,002,249

160,034

2.65

22,802,274

84,092

1.50 Short-term borrowings

2,400,104

27,701

4.63

2,147,665

22,891

4.22

1,561,343

9,744

2.53 Long-term borrowings

2,057,817

26,390

5.16

1,969,568

24,637

4.96

1,082,040

13,013

4.88 Total Interest-Bearing

Liabilities

28,723,528

224,489

3.14

28,119,482

207,562

2.93

25,445,657

106,849

1.70 Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

9,939,350









10,423,237









11,410,506







Total Deposits and

Borrowings

38,662,878





2.33

38,542,719





2.14

36,856,163





1.18 Other liabilities

975,138









984,446









834,106







Total Liabilities

39,638,016









39,527,165









37,690,269







Stockholders' Equity

6,039,573









5,956,871









5,731,640







Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$ 45,677,589









$ 45,484,036









$ 43,421,909







Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 11,929,674









$ 12,378,060









$ 13,168,293







Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





321,918









326,906









339,928



Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(2,910)









(2,881)









(3,274)



Net Interest Income





$ 319,008









$ 324,025









$ 336,654



Net Interest Spread









2.26 %









2.32 %









2.98 % Net Interest Margin (1)









3.18 %









3.21 %









3.56 %

(1) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2) The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3) Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)



































1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Performance Ratios









Return on average equity 8.15 %

3.37 %

10.37 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 14.48

6.35

19.27 Return on average tangible common equity (1) 14.00

6.31

19.68 Return on average assets 1.08

0.44

1.37 Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.17

0.50

1.49 Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 3.18

3.21

3.56 Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 5.40

5.25

4.68 Cost of interest-bearing deposits 2.82

2.65

1.50 Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 3.14

2.93

1.70 Cost of funds 2.33

2.14

1.18 Efficiency ratio (1) 56.00

52.51

50.60 Effective tax rate 21.52

13.08

19.53 Capital Ratios









Equity / assets (period end) 13.09

13.11

13.11 Common equity / assets (period end) 13.09

12.88

12.87 Common equity tier 1 (3) 10.2

10.0

10.0 Leverage ratio 8.62

8.72

8.70 Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.99

7.79

7.50 Common Stock Data









Average diluted common shares outstanding 362,619,278

362,284,599

364,930,288 Period end common shares outstanding 359,366,316

358,829,417

360,359,857 Book value per common share $ 16.71

$ 16.56

$ 15.76 Tangible book value per common share (1) 9.64

9.47

8.66 Dividend payout ratio (common) 37.76 %

89.32 %

30.30 %

(1) See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2) The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3) March 31, 2024 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES











(Dollars in millions)

















(Unaudited)































% Variance













1Q24

1Q24

1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Balances at period end

















Loans and Leases:

















Commercial real estate $ 12,447

$ 12,305

$ 11,528

1.2

8.0 Commercial and industrial 7,347

7,482

7,246

(1.8)

1.4 Commercial leases 615

599

562

2.7

9.4 Other 140

110

176

27.3

(20.5) Commercial loans and leases 20,549

20,496

19,512

0.3

5.3 Direct installment 2,712

2,741

2,752

(1.1)

(1.5) Residential mortgages 6,887

6,640

5,589

3.7

23.2 Indirect installment 1,142

1,149

1,525

(0.6)

(25.1) Consumer LOC 1,294

1,297

1,295

(0.2)

(0.1) Consumer loans 12,035

11,827

11,161

1.8

7.8 Total loans and leases $ 32,584

$ 32,323

$ 30,673

0.8

6.2 Note: Loans held for sale were $107, $488 and $100 at 1Q24, 4Q23, and 1Q23, respectively.













% Variance Average balances











1Q24

1Q24 Loans and Leases: 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Commercial real estate $ 12,274

$ 11,971

$ 11,519

2.5

6.6 Commercial and industrial 7,414

7,472

7,189

(0.8)

3.1 Commercial leases 658

642

534

2.5

23.3 Other 135

143

131

(5.3)

3.1 Commercial loans and leases 20,482

20,228

19,373

1.3

5.7 Direct installment 2,727

2,746

2,763

(0.7)

(1.3) Residential mortgages 6,745

6,529

5,423

3.3

24.4 Indirect installment 1,138

1,467

1,540

(22.4)

(26.1) Consumer LOC 1,290

1,299

1,312

(0.7)

(1.7) Consumer loans 11,899

12,040

11,038

(1.2)

7.8 Total loans and leases $ 32,381

$ 32,268

$ 30,410

0.4

6.5

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











1Q24

1Q24 Asset Quality Data 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans $ 105

$ 107

$ 113

(1.9)

(7.1) Other real estate owned (OREO) 3

3

6

—

(50.0) Non-performing assets $ 108

$ 110

$ 119

(1.8)

(9.2) Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.32 %

0.33 %

0.37 %







Non-performing assets plus 90+ days past due / total loans and leases plus OREO 0.38

0.38

0.41







Delinquency

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 87

$ 107

$ 63

(18.7)

38.1 Loans 90+ days past due 17

12

7

41.7

142.9 Non-accrual loans 105

107

113

(1.9)

(7.1) Past due and non-accrual loans $ 209

$ 226

$ 183

(7.5)

14.2 Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.64 %

0.70 %

0.60 %









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance (Unaudited)











1Q24

1Q24 Allowance on Loans and Leases and Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments Rollforward 1Q24

4Q23

1Q23

4Q23

1Q23 Allowance for Credit Losses on Loans and Leases

















Balance at beginning of period $ 405.6

$ 400.6

$ 401.7

1.2

1.0 Provision for credit losses 13.5

13.1

14.9

3.2

(9.3) Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (12.8)

(8.2)

(13.2)

56.6

(3.2) Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases $ 406.3

$ 405.6

$ 403.4

0.2

0.7 Allowance for Unfunded Loan Commitments

















Allowance for unfunded loan commitments balance at beginning of period $ 21.5

$ 21.3

$ 21.4

0.8

0.5 Provision (reduction in allowance) for unfunded loan commitments / other adjustments 0.4

0.2

(0.9)

127.6

141.8 Allowance for unfunded loan commitments $ 21.9

$ 21.5

$ 20.5

1.8

6.9 Total allowance for credit losses on loans and leases and allowance for unfunded loan

commitments $ 428.2

$ 427.0

$ 423.9

0.3

1.0 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total loans and leases 1.25 %

1.25 %

1.32 %







Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases / total non-performing loans 388.6

378.5

356.1







Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.16

0.10

0.18









F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)





















RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.

























1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Operating net income available to common stockholders:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders $ 116,326

$ 48,662

$ 144,495 Preferred dividend at redemption 3,995

—

— Merger-related expense —

—

2,052 Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

—

(431) Branch consolidation costs 1,194

—

— Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs (251)

—

— FDIC special assessment 4,408

29,938

— Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment (926)

(6,287)

— Loss on securities restructuring —

67,354

— Tax benefit of loss on securities restructuring —

(14,144)

— Loss on indirect auto loan sale (2,603)

16,687

— Tax expense (benefit) of loss on indirect auto loan sale 547

(3,504)

— Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 122,690

$ 138,706

$ 146,116











Operating earnings per diluted common share:









Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.32

$ 0.13

$ 0.40 Preferred dividend at redemption 0.01

—

— Merger-related expense —

—

0.01 Tax benefit of merger-related expense —

—

— Branch consolidation costs —

—

— Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —

—

— FDIC special assessment 0.01

0.08

— Tax benefit of FDIC special assessment —

(0.02)

— Loss on securities restructuring —

0.19

— Tax benefit of loss on securities restructuring —

(0.04)

— Loss on indirect auto loan sale (0.01)

0.05

— Tax expense (benefit) of loss on indirect auto loan sale —

(0.01)

— Operating earnings per diluted common share (non-GAAP) $ 0.34

$ 0.38

$ 0.40

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



(Unaudited)























1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 Return on average tangible equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income (annualized) $ 492,012

$ 201,041

$ 594,159 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 14,115

15,399

16,402 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 506,127

$ 216,440

$ 610,561











Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,039,573

$ 5,956,871

$ 5,731,640 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,544,032)

(2,548,725)

(2,563,569) Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,495,541

$ 3,408,146

$ 3,168,071











Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 14.48 %

6.35 %

19.27 % Return on average tangible common equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 467,859

$ 193,062

$ 586,007 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 14,115

15,399

16,402 Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 481,974

$ 208,461

$ 602,409











Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,039,573

$ 5,956,871

$ 5,731,640 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (52,854)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,544,032)

(2,548,725)

(2,563,569) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,442,687

$ 3,301,264

$ 3,061,189











Return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.00 %

6.31 %

19.68 %











Operating return on average tangible common equity:









(Dollars in thousands)









Operating net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 493,456

$ 550,301

$ 592,582 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 14,115

15,399

16,402 Tangible operating net income available to common stockholders

(annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 507,571

$ 565,700

$ 608,984











Average total stockholders' equity $ 6,039,573

$ 5,956,871

$ 5,731,640 Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (52,854)

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,544,032)

(2,548,725)

(2,563,569) Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,442,687

$ 3,301,264

$ 3,061,189











Operating return on average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 14.74 %

17.14 %

19.89 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.





















Return on average tangible assets:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net income (annualized) $ 492,012

$ 201,041

$ 594,159 Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 14,115

15,399

16,402 Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 506,127

$ 216,440

$ 610,561











Average total assets $ 45,677,589

$ 45,484,036

$ 43,421,909 Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,544,032)

(2,548,725)

(2,563,569) Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 43,133,557

$ 42,935,311

$ 40,858,340











Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.17 %

0.50 %

1.49 %











Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 6,005,562

$ 6,049,969

$ 5,787,383 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity —

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,541,911)

(2,546,353)

(2,561,216) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,463,651

$ 3,396,734

$ 3,119,285











Common shares outstanding 359,366,316

358,829,417

360,359,857











Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 9.64

$ 9.47

$ 8.66 Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 6,005,562

$ 6,049,969

$ 5,787,383 Less: Preferred stockholders' equity —

(106,882)

(106,882) Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,541,911)

(2,546,353)

(2,561,216) Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 3,463,651

$ 3,396,734

$ 3,119,285











Total assets $ 45,895,574

$ 46,157,693

$ 44,145,664 Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,541,911)

(2,546,353)

(2,561,216) Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 43,353,663

$ 43,611,340

$ 41,584,448











Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.99 %

7.79 %

7.50 % (1) Excludes loan servicing rights.























Operating non-interest expense





(dollars in thousands) 1Q24

1Q23 Non-interest expense $ 237,096

$ 219,917 Branch consolidations (1,194)

— Merger-related —

(2,052) FDIC special assessment (4,408)

— Loss on indirect auto loan sale 2,603

— Operating non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 234,097

$ 217,865

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)























1Q24

4Q23

1Q23 KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS









Pre-provision net revenue:









(Dollars in thousands)









Net interest income $ 319,008

$ 324,025

$ 336,654 Non-interest income 87,862

13,083

79,389 Less: Non-interest expense (237,096)

(265,566)

(219,917) Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (non-GAAP) $ 169,774

$ 71,542

$ 196,126 Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 682,825

$ 283,835

$ 795,398 Adjustments:









Add: Loss on securities restructuring (non-interest income) —

67,354

— Add: Merger-related expense (non-interest expense) —

—

2,052 Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) 1,194

—

— Add: FDIC special assessment (non-interest expense) 4,408

29,938

— (Less) / Add: Loss on indirect auto loan sale (non-interest expense) (2,603)

16,687

— Operating pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 172,773

$ 185,521

$ 198,178 Operating pre-provision net revenue (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 694,887

$ 736,034

$ 803,721











Efficiency ratio (FTE):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total non-interest expense $ 237,096

$ 265,566

$ 219,917 Less: Amortization of intangibles (4,442)

(4,913)

(5,119) Less: OREO expense (190)

(149)

(557) Less: Merger-related expense —

—

(2,052) Less: Branch consolidation costs (1,194)

—

— Less: FDIC special assessment (4,408)

(29,938)

— Add / (Less): Loss on indirect auto loan sale 2,603

(16,687)

— Adjusted non-interest expense $ 229,465

$ 213,879

$ 212,189











Net interest income $ 319,008

$ 324,025

$ 336,654 Taxable equivalent adjustment 2,910

2,881

3,274 Non-interest income 87,862

13,083

79,389 Less: Net securities losses (gains) —

67,354

17 Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 409,780

$ 407,343

$ 419,334











Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 56.00 %

52.51 %

50.60 %

