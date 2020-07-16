F.N.B. Corporation Reports Second Quarter 2020 Earnings per Share of $0.25, a 79% Increase from Prior Quarter

PITTSBURGH, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) reported earnings for the second quarter of 2020 with net income available to common stockholders of $81.6 million, or $0.25 per diluted common share. Comparatively, first quarter of 2020 net income available to common shareholders totaled $45.4 million, or $0.14 per diluted common share, and second quarter of 2019 net income available to common stockholders totaled $93.2 million, or $0.29 per diluted common share. The results for the second quarter of 2020 reflect the impact of $2.6 billion of loans originated through the United States Department of Treasury Paycheck Protection Program (PPP), as well as expenses related to COVID-19 of $2.0 million and an estimated $17.1 million of incremental provision for credit losses due to the COVID-19 related impacts on our allowance for credit losses (ACL) modeling results. Total significant, outsized, or unusual items were $19.4 million (pre-tax), or $0.05 per diluted common share.

Vincent J. Delie, Jr., President, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation, said of its results, "As we all continue to experience many new challenges, our most recent performance demonstrates the tremendous power and dedication of our workforce and their ability to innovate and adapt to serve our constituents. As essential workers, our team has put in thousands of hours to ensure that customers have access to the funding, tools and expertise they need to maintain their livelihoods. As we move forward, I am confident that our team's compassionate and resilient attitudes will continue to shape our performance and will translate into results for our customers, communities and shareholders.

Our Company's efforts are apparent in the performance we achieved in this challenging and difficult economic environment. Operating earnings per share in the quarter increased 63% to $0.26, even with a substantial credit reserve build due to the potential impact of COVID-19 and changing macroeconomic conditions. Core revenue trends remained solid with total revenue increasing 6% annualized to $306 million, and total assets growing nearly $3 billion to end June at $38 billion. Compared to the first quarter, loans and deposits increased $2.3 billion and $3.6 billion, or 10% and 15%, respectively. Capital markets and mortgage banking set new records with revenues of $13 million and $17 million, respectively. Operating expenses were well-controlled as our efficiency ratio equaled 53.7% for the quarter."

Second Quarter 2020 Highlights

(All comparisons refer to the second quarter of 2019, except as noted)

Growth in total average loans was $2.8 billion , or 12.5%, with average commercial loan growth of $2.8 billion , or 19.5%, and average consumer loan growth of $59 million , or 0.7%. Total loan growth included $2.6 billion of PPP commercial loans originated during the second quarter of 2020.

, or 12.5%, with average commercial loan growth of , or 19.5%, and average consumer loan growth of , or 0.7%. Total loan growth included of PPP commercial loans originated during the second quarter of 2020. Total average deposits grew $3.4 billion , or 14.3%, primarily due to an increase in average non-interest-bearing deposits of $2.1 billion , or 34.2%, and an increase in average interest-bearing demand deposits of $2.1 billion , or 21.4%, partially offset by a managed decrease in average time deposits of $1.1 billion , or 19.7%. Growth in average deposits reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus checks, in addition to organic growth in customer relationships.

, or 14.3%, primarily due to an increase in average non-interest-bearing deposits of , or 34.2%, and an increase in average interest-bearing demand deposits of , or 21.4%, partially offset by a managed decrease in average time deposits of , or 19.7%. Growth in average deposits reflected inflows from the PPP and government stimulus checks, in addition to organic growth in customer relationships. The loan to deposit ratio was 92.1% at June 30, 2020 , compared to 95.0% at June 30, 2019 as deposit growth outpaced loan growth.

, compared to 95.0% at as deposit growth outpaced loan growth. Net interest income decreased $2.4 million , or 1.1%, attributable to lower interest rates compared to 2019 due to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowering its target rate to 0-0.25% from 2.25%-2.50% between July 2019 and March 2020 .

, or 1.1%, attributable to lower interest rates compared to 2019 due to the Federal Open Market Committee (FOMC) lowering its target rate to 0-0.25% from 2.25%-2.50% between and . On a linked-quarter basis, the net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 26 basis points to 2.88%, driven by the impact of the FOMC actions. Average loan yields declined 69 basis points and the total cost of funds decreased 34 basis points, as the cost of interest-bearing deposits decreased 37 basis points. Compared to the second quarter of 2019, the net interest margin declined 32 basis points from 3.20%.

Non-interest income increased $2.8 million , or 3.7%, led by an $8.9 million , or 117.4%, increase in mortgage banking income and a $2.6 million , or 26.8%, increase in capital markets. Service charges decreased $8.1 million , or 25.4%, largely due to significantly lower transaction volumes in the COVID-19 environment.

, or 3.7%, led by an , or 117.4%, increase in mortgage banking income and a , or 26.8%, increase in capital markets. Service charges decreased , or 25.4%, largely due to significantly lower transaction volumes in the COVID-19 environment. The effective tax rate was 16.0%, compared to 19.7%, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized during the second quarter of 2020.

The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved 80 basis points to 53.7%, compared to 54.5%.

The annualized net charge-offs to total average loans ratio decreased 3 basis points to 0.13% from 0.16%.

The ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets (non-GAAP) decreased 35 basis points to 6.97%, with net PPP loan balances impacting the June 30, 2020 TCE ratio by 52 basis points. The June 30, 2020 metric also includes the Day 1 Current Expected Credit Losses (CECL) adoption impact of $50.6 million , or 14 basis points, as well as incremental provision for credit losses related to the estimated impact of COVID-19 on our ACL modeling results. The significant, unusual, or outsized items in 2020 totaled $63.7 million after-tax, or 18 basis points, and impacted tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) by $0.20 per share. On a linked-quarter basis, tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) increased $0.17 , or 2.3%, to $7.63 .

Non-GAAP measures referenced in this release are used by management to measure performance in operating the business that management believes enhances investors' ability to better understand the underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the tables at the end of this release.

Quarterly Results Summary

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19 Reported results











Net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 81.6



$ 45.4



$ 93.2

Net income per diluted common share

0.25



0.14



0.29

Book value per common share (period-end)

14.82



14.67



14.30

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions)

129.7



106.3



130.0

Operating results (non-GAAP)











Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 83.2



$ 53.5



$ 95.4

Operating net income per diluted common share

0.26



0.16



0.29

Tangible common equity to tangible assets (period-end)

6.97 %

7.36 %

7.32 % Tangible book value per common share (period-end)

$ 7.63



$ 7.46



$ 7.11

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions)

$ 135.7



$ 116.5



$ 132.9

Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)

325,153



326,045



325,949

Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)











Pre-tax COVID-19 expense

$ (2.0)



$ (2.0)



$ —

After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense

(1.6)



(1.6)



—

Pre-tax branch consolidation costs

—



(8.3)



(2.9)

After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs

—



(6.5)



(2.3)

Other unusual or outsized items impacting earnings1 (millions)











Pre-tax provision for COVID - impacted ACL modeling results

(17.1)



(37.9)



—

After-tax impact of provision for COVID - impacted ACL modeling results

(13.5)



(29.9)



—

Pre-tax MSR impairment

(0.3)



(7.7)



(1.3)

After-tax MSR impairment

(0.3)



(6.1)



(1.0)

Pre-tax accelerated vesting of certain 2020 stock grants

—



(5.6)



—

After-tax accelerated vesting of certain 2020 stock grants

—



(4.4)



—

Total significant, unusual or outsized items pre-tax

$ (19.4)



$ (61.5)



$ (4.2)

Total significant, unusual or outsized items after-tax

$ (15.4)



$ (48.5)



$ (3.3)















Year-to-Date Results Summary

2020

2019



Reported results











Net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 127.0



$ 185.3





Net income per diluted common share

0.39



0.57





Pre-provision net revenue (reported) (millions)

235.9



260.2





Operating results (non-GAAP)











Operating net income available to common stockholders (millions)

$ 136.7



$ 188.9





Operating net income per diluted common share

0.42



0.58





Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (millions)

252.2



264.8





Average diluted common shares outstanding (thousands)

325,716



325,697





Significant items impacting earnings1 (millions)











Pre-tax COVID-19 expense

$ (4.0)



$ —





After-tax impact of COVID-19 expense

(3.1)



—





Pre-tax branch consolidation costs

(8.3)



(4.5)





After-tax impact of branch consolidation costs

(6.5)



(3.6)





Other unusual or outsized items impacting earnings1 (millions)











Pre-tax provision for COVID - impacted ACL modeling results

(55.0)



—





After-tax impact of provision for COVID - impacted ACL modeling results

(43.4)



—





Pre-tax MSR impairment

(8.0)



(2.6)





After-tax MSR impairment

(6.3)



(2.1)





Pre-tax accelerated vesting of certain 2020 stock grants

(5.6)



—





After-tax accelerated vesting of certain 2020 stock grants

(4.4)



—





Total significant, unusual or outsized items pre-tax

$ (80.9)



$ (7.1)





Total significant, unusual or outsized items after-tax

$ (63.7)



$ (5.7)









(1) Favorable (unfavorable) impact on earnings.

Second Quarter 2020 Results – Comparison to Prior-Year Quarter

Net interest income totaled $228.0 million, decreasing $2.4 million, or 1.1%, as significant growth in average loans and deposits of $2.8 billion and $3.4 billion, respectively, partially offset the repricing impact from lower interest rates on variable and adjustable-rate loans. Total average earning assets increased $2.9 billion, or 9.8%, due to the average loan growth. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) declined 32 basis points to 2.88%, as earning asset yields decreased 83 basis points reflecting lower yields on variable-rate loans as the quarterly average LIBOR and Prime rates significantly decreased. The total cost of funds also decreased 53 basis points to 0.67%, compared to 1.20%, due to reduced costs on interest-bearing deposits of 51 basis points and lower borrowing costs.

Average loans totaled $25.6 billion, an increase of $2.8 billion, or 12.5%, primarily due to PPP loans originated during the quarter. Average total commercial loan growth totaled $2.8 billion, or 19.5%, including $1.7 billion, or 34.6%, growth in commercial and industrial loans and $960 million, or 10.8%, growth in commercial real estate balances. Excluding PPP loans, origination activity remained solid with organic growth in the Pennsylvania, Cleveland, North and South Carolina, and Mid-Atlantic (Greater Baltimore-Washington D.C. markets) regions. Average consumer loan growth was $59 million, or 0.7%, with growth in residential mortgages of $191 million, or 5.8%, and direct installment loans of $165 million, or 9.5%, partially offset by a decline in consumer lending heavily impacted by COVID-19 as indirect auto loans decreased $162 million, or 8.3%, and consumer lines of credit decreased $135 million, or 8.8%.

Average deposits totaled $27.3 billion, an increase of $3.4 billion, or 14.3%, supported by growth in non-interest bearing demand deposits of $2.1 billion, or 34.2%, and interest-bearing demand deposits of $2.1 billion, or 21.4%. The growth in deposits was driven by deposits for PPP funding and government stimulus activities, as well as solid organic growth in customer relationships. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.1% at June 30, 2020, compared to 95.0% at June 30, 2019.

Non-interest income totaled $77.6 million, increasing $2.8 million, or 3.7%. Mortgage banking operations income increased $8.9 million, or 117.4%, primarily due to $16.8 million in origination and secondary marketing revenue, compared to $8.8 million in the second quarter of 2019, as sold mortgage production volume increased 31% to $438 million and gain on sale margins have improved. Capital markets income grew $2.6 million, or 26.8%, to a record $12.5 million, reflecting balanced activity across the footprint. Insurance commissions and fees increased $1.4 million, or 32.3% representing the benefit from new business in North and South Carolina, as well as organic growth in commercial lines. Service charges decreased $8.1 million, or 25.4%, due to noticeably lower transaction volumes given COVID-19, although customer transaction volume began to increase late in the quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $175.9 million, increasing $0.7 million, or 0.4%. Non-interest expense increased $1.0 million, or 0.6%, when excluding $2.0 million of COVID-19 expenses in the second quarter of 2020 and $2.3 million of branch consolidation costs in the second quarter of 2019. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company also recognized an impairment of $4.1 million from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the quarter as a benefit to income taxes. Occupancy and equipment expense decreased $1.9 million, or 6.0%. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved 80 basis points to 53.7%, compared to 54.5%.

The ratio of non-performing loans, 90 days past due, and other real estate owned (OREO) to total loans and OREO remained consistent at 0.75%. Prior to the adoption of CECL, acquired (purchased credit deteriorated, or PCD) loans were excluded from our nonperforming disclosures. PCD loans that meet the definition of non-accrual are now included in the disclosures and resulted in a $65 million increase in non-accrual loans in the second quarter of 2020, compared to the second quarter of 2019. Total delinquency remains at satisfactory levels, and improved 3 basis points to 0.92%, compared to 0.95% at June 30, 2019. Excluding PPP loans at June 30, 2020, total delinquency increased 6 basis points to 1.01%.

The provision for credit losses totaled $30.2 million, compared to $11.5 million, driven by an estimated $17.1 million of incremental provision due to the COVID-19 related impacts on our ACL modeling results. Net charge-offs were $8.5 million, or 0.13% annualized of total average loans, which declined from $9.0 million, or 0.16%. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases was 1.40% and 0.83% at June 30, 2020 and June 30, 2019, respectively. Excluding PPP loans that do not carry an ACL losses due to a 100% government guarantee, the ACL losses to total loan and leases ratio equaled 1.54%, or an impact of 14 basis points. The CECL adoption on January 1, 2020, resulted in a Day 1 increase to the ACL of $105.3 million. As of June 30, 2020, total loans in deferral related to the COVID-19 pandemic totaled $2.4 billion. Over 98% of the $2.4 billion of loans in deferment were current and in good standing at December 31, 2019.

The effective tax rate was 16.0%, compared to 19.7%, driven by benefits from renewable energy investment tax credits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 35 basis points to 6.97% at June 30, 2020, compared to 7.32% at June 30, 2019, as the PPP loan activity impacted the TCE ratio by 52 basis points at June 30, 2020. The tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $7.63 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.52, or 7.3%, from $7.11 at June 30, 2019.

Second Quarter 2020 Results – Comparison to Prior Quarter

Net interest income totaled $228.0 million, a decrease of $4.7 million, or 2.0%, from the prior quarter total of $232.6 million as loan and deposit growth mostly offset the impact from lower interest rates. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) decreased 26 basis points to 2.88%, driven by a full-quarter impact of the FOMC action to lower the target Fed Funds rate range on March 16, 2020 to 0.00%-0.25%. Additionally, average 1-month LIBOR fell to 0.36% from 1.41% in the prior quarter.

Total average earning assets increased $2.0 billion, or 6.7%, due primarily to $2.1 billion of significant loan growth driven by PPP and strong organic commercial loan activity. The total yield on earning assets declined 58 basis points to 3.54%, reflecting lower yields on variable and adjustable-rate loans due to lower interest rates. The total cost of funds decreased to 0.67% from 1.01%, as costs on interest-bearing deposits decreased 37 basis points.

Average loans totaled $25.6 billion with average commercial loan growth of $2.1 billion, or 14.1%, and a slight decrease in average consumer loans of $15.3 million, or 0.2%. Average commercial loans included growth of $1.2 billion, or 21.9%, in commercial and industrial loans and an increase of $857 million, or 9.6%, in commercial real estate. Commercial organic origination activity was led by the Pennsylvania and Mid-Atlantic regions. Consumer balances included an increase in average residential mortgage loans of $53 million, or 1.6%, largely attributable to higher refinancing activity given the lower interest rate environment and average direct installment loans also increased $66 million, 3.6%. This was partially offset by declines in average balances of indirect auto loans by $94 million, or 4.9%, and average consumer lines of credit by $40 million, or 2.8%.

Average deposits totaled $27.3 billion, increasing $2.7 billion, or 10.8%, driven by an increase in non-interest bearing deposits of $1.8 billion, or 29.3%. Interest-bearing deposits increased $807 million, or 4.4%, net of the managed decline of $273 million, or 5.8%, in time deposits. The loan-to-deposit ratio was 92.1% at June 30, 2020, compared to 96.5% at March 31, 2020.

Non-interest income totaled $77.6 million, increasing $9.1 million, or 13.3%, as mortgage banking operations increased $17.6 million due to $16.8 million of origination and secondary marketing revenue. The mortgage banking results also included a $0.3 million unfavorable interest rate-related valuation adjustment on mortgage servicing rights in the second quarter compared to an unfavorable $7.7 million valuation adjustment in the first quarter. Mortgage production increased $306 million, or 55%, from the prior quarter with large contributions from North Carolina and the Mid-Atlantic regions. Capital markets income increased $1.4 million, or 12.6%, with strong contributions from interest rate derivative activity across the footprint. Service charges decreased $6.2 million, or 20.5%, due to noticeably lower transaction volumes in the COVID-19 environment.

Non-interest expense totaled $175.9 million, a decrease of $19.0 million, or 9.7%, and included $2.0 million of expenses associated with COVID-19 in the second quarter of 2020, compared to $15.9 million of outsized, unusual or significant expenses occurring in the first quarter. Excluding outsized, unusual, or significant expenses, non-interest expense declined $5.1 million, or 2.9%, primarily related to lower salaries and employee benefit expense as higher production-related commissions were more than offset by lower employer-paid taxes, as well as higher production-related salary deferrals from loan origination activities. In the second quarter of 2020, the Company also recognized an impairment of $4.1 million in other non-interest expense from a renewable energy investment tax credit transaction. The related renewable energy investment tax credits were recognized during the quarter as a benefit to income taxes. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) improved to 53.7%, compared to 59.0%.

The ratio of non-performing loans, 90 days past due, and OREO to total loans and OREO increased 8 basis points to 0.75%. Total delinquency remains at favorable levels, and decreased 21 basis points to 0.92%, compared to 1.13% at March 31, 2020. Excluding PPP, total delinquency decreased 12 basis points to 1.01%.

The provision for credit losses totaled $30.2 million, compared to $47.8 million. The provision for credit losses exceeded net charge-offs of $8.5 million, or 0.13% annualized, of total average loans and leases compared to $5.7 million, or 0.10% annualized, of total average loans. The ratio of the ACL to total loans and leases decreased to 1.40% from 1.44% at March 31, 2020, but included PPP loans that do not carry an ACL due to a 100% government guarantee. Excluding PPP net loans, the ACL to total loans and leases ratio equaled 1.54%, an impact of 14 basis points.

The effective tax rate was 16.0%, compared to 18.8%, reflecting the benefit of certain renewable energy investment tax credits.

The tangible common equity to tangible assets ratio (non-GAAP) decreased 39 basis points to 6.97% at June 30, 2020, compared to 7.36% at March 31, 2020, as the PPP loan activity impacted the TCE ratio by 52 basis points at June 30, 2020. Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) was $7.63 at June 30, 2020, an increase of $0.17 from March 31, 2020.

June 30, 2020 Year-To-Date Results - Comparison to Prior Year-To-Date Period

Net interest income totaled $460.6 million, decreasing $0.4 million, or 0.1%, reflecting a lower rate environment offset by average earning asset growth of $2.0 billion, or 6.9%. The net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP) contracted 22 basis points to 3.01%, primarily due to the impact of lower interest rates as year-to-date average 1-month LIBOR declined to 0.90% from 2.47% for the first half of 2019. The yield on earning assets decreased 55 basis points to 3.82%, while the cost of funds improved 34 basis points to 0.83%, primarily due to actions taken to reduce the cost of interest-bearing deposits given the low interest rate environment.

Average loans totaled $24.6 billion, an increase of $2.0 billion, or 8.8%, due to benefit from PPP activity and solid origination activity across the footprint. Growth in average commercial loans totaled $1.9 billion, or 13.3%, including growth of $1.4 billion, or 28.9%, in commercial and industrial loans. Commercial growth was led by strong commercial activity in the Pennsylvania, North Carolina, and Mid-Atlantic regions. Total average consumer loan growth of $113 million, or 1.3%, was led by increases in residential mortgage loans of $215 million, or 6.7%, and direct installment balances of $132 million, or 7.5%, partially offset by a decline of $130 million, or 8.4%, in consumer credit lines and $104 million, or 5.3%, in indirect auto loans.

Average deposits totaled $25.9 billion, increasing $2.3 billion, or 9.8%, due to average growth of $1.7 billion, or 17.9%, in interest-bearing demand deposits and $1.2 billion, or 20.7%, in non-interest-bearing deposits. On a spot basis, total deposits increased $4.7 billion, or 19.6%, driven by deposits for PPP funding and government stimulus activities, as well as solid organic growth in customer relationships.

Non-interest income totaled $146.2 million, increasing $5.9 million, or 4.2%. On an operating basis, non-interest income increased $9.6 million, or 6.7%, attributable to the record growth in our fee-based businesses of capital markets with an increase of $7.7 million, or 48.6%, reflecting FNB's strong relationships with new and existing commercial customers, and mortgage banking income with an increase of $4.0 million, or 34.7%, as production levels increased 32.9% and gain on sale increased 42.2%. There were also increases in insurance commissions and fees of $3.1 million, or 33.1%, and trust income of $1.5 million, or 10.9%. There was a decline in service charges of $8.2 million, or 13.2%, as there were noticeably lower customer transaction volumes in the COVID-19 environment, however volumes began to increase late in the second quarter.

Non-interest expense totaled $370.8 million, increasing $29.8 million, or 8.8%. Excluding significant, unusual, or outsized items totaling $17.9 million year-to-date in 2020, non-interest expense increased $12.0 million, or 3.5%. This increase was attributable to increases in outside services of $3.0 million, or 9.9%, and higher salaries of $12.2 million, or 6.6%, primarily related to normal merit increases and production-related commissions. The efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) totaled 56.4%, compared to 54.0% in 2019.

The provision for credit losses was $78.0 million, compared to $25.1 million, which included an estimated $55 million of COVID-19 related provision in the first six months of 2020. Net charge-offs totaled $14.2 million, or 0.12%, of total average loans, compared to $16.6 million, or 0.15%, in 2019.

The effective tax rate was 17.0% for 2020, compared to 19.5% in 2019, primarily due to renewable energy investment tax credits recognized during the second quarter of 2020.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators

To supplement our Consolidated Financial Statements presented in accordance with GAAP, we use certain non-GAAP financial measures, such as operating net income available to common stockholders, operating earnings per diluted common share, return on average tangible equity, return on average tangible common equity, return on average tangible assets, tangible book value per common share, the ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets, the ratio of tangible common equity to tangible assets, allowance for credit losses to loans and leases, excluding PPP, non-performing loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, non-performing loans and 90 days past due and OREO to loans and leases plus OREO, excluding PPP, net loan charge-offs to average loans and leases excluding PPP loans, past due and non-accrual loans to loans and leases excluding PPP loans, pre-provision net revenue to average tangible common equity, efficiency ratio, and net interest margin (FTE) to provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and to facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. Management uses these measures internally to assess and better understand our underlying business performance and trends related to core business activities. The non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures and key performance indicators other financial institutions use to assess their performance and trends.

These non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed as supplemental in nature, and not as a substitute for or superior to, our reported results prepared in accordance with GAAP. When non-GAAP financial measures are disclosed, the Securities and Exchange Commission's (SEC) Regulation G requires: (i) the presentation of the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP and (ii) a reconciliation of the differences between the non-GAAP financial measure presented and the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP. Reconciliations of non-GAAP operating measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included later in this release under the heading "Reconciliations of Non-GAAP Financial Measures and Key Performance Indicators to GAAP".

Management believes charges such as branch consolidation costs and COVID-19 expense are not organic costs to run our operations and facilities. These charges are considered significant items impacting earnings as they are deemed to be outside of ordinary banking activities. The branch consolidation charges principally represent expenses to satisfy contractual obligations of the closed branches without any useful ongoing benefit to us. These costs are specific to each individual transaction and may vary significantly based on the size and complexity of the transaction. The COVID-19 expenses represent special Company initiatives to support our front-line employees and the communities we serve during an unprecedented time of a pandemic.

To provide more meaningful comparisons of net interest margin and efficiency ratio, we use net interest income on a taxable-equivalent basis in calculating net interest margin by increasing the interest income earned on tax-exempt assets (loans and investments) to make it fully equivalent to interest income earned on taxable investments (this adjustment is not permitted under GAAP). Taxable-equivalent amounts for the 2020 and 2019 periods were calculated using a federal statutory income tax rate of 21%.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This document may contain statements regarding F.N.B. Corporation's outlook for earnings, revenues, expenses, tax rates, capital and liquidity levels and ratios, asset quality levels, financial position and other matters regarding or affecting our current or future business and operations. These statements can be considered as "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These forward-looking statements involve various assumptions, risks and uncertainties which can change over time. Actual results or future events may be different from those anticipated in our forward-looking statements and may not align with historical performance and events. As forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties, caution should be exercised against placing undue reliance upon such statements. Forward-looking statements are typically identified by words such as "believe," "plan," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "outlook," "estimate," "forecast," "will," "should," "project," "goal," and other similar words and expressions. We do not assume any duty to update forward-looking statements, except as required by federal securities laws.

F.N.B.'s forward-looking statements are subject to the following principal risks and uncertainties:

Our business, financial results and balance sheet values are affected by business and economic circumstances, including, but not limited to: (i) developments with respect to the U.S. and global financial markets; (ii) actions by the Federal Reserve Board, U.S. Treasury Department, Office of the Comptroller of the Currency and other governmental agencies, especially those that impact money supply, market interest rates or otherwise affect business activities of the financial services industry; (iii) a slowing or reversal of current U.S. economic environment; and (iv) the impacts of tariffs or other trade policies of the U.S. or its global trading partners.

Business and operating results are affected by our ability to identify and effectively manage risks inherent in our businesses, including, where appropriate, through effective use of systems and controls, third-party insurance, derivatives, and capital management techniques, and to meet evolving regulatory capital and liquidity standards.

Competition can have an impact on customer acquisition, growth and retention, and on credit spreads, deposit gathering and product pricing, which can affect market share, deposits and revenues. Our ability to anticipate and continue to respond to technological changes and COVID-19 challenges can also impact our ability to respond to customer needs and meet competitive demands.

Business and operating results can also be affected by widespread natural and other disasters, pandemics, including the COVID-19 pandemic crisis, dislocations, terrorist activities, system failures, security breaches, significant political events, cyberattacks or international hostilities through impacts on the economy and financial markets generally, or on us or our counterparties specifically.

Legal, regulatory and accounting developments could have an impact on our ability to operate and grow our businesses, financial condition, results of operations, competitive position, and reputation. Reputational impacts could affect matters such as business generation and retention, liquidity, funding, and the ability to attract and retain management. These developments could include:

Changes resulting from a U.S. presidential administration or legislative and regulatory reforms, including changes affecting oversight of the financial services industry, consumer protection, pension, bankruptcy and other industry aspects, and changes in accounting policies and principles.



Changes to regulations governing bank capital and liquidity standards.



Unfavorable resolution of legal proceedings or other claims and regulatory and other governmental investigations or other inquiries. These matters may result in monetary judgments or settlements or other remedies, including fines, penalties, restitution or alterations in our business practices, and in additional expenses and collateral costs, and may cause reputational harm to FNB.



Results of the regulatory examination and supervision process, including our failure to satisfy requirements imposed by the federal bank regulatory agencies or other governmental agencies.



The impact on our financial condition, results of operations, financial disclosures and future business strategies related to the implementation of the new FASB Accounting Standards Update 2016-13 Financial Instruments -Credit Losses commonly referred to as the "current expected credit loss" standard or CECL.

The COVID-19 pandemic and the regulatory and governmental actions implemented in response to COVID-19 have resulted in significant deterioration and disruption in financial markets and national and local economic conditions and record levels of unemployment and could have a material impact on, among other things, our business, financial condition, results of operations or liquidity, or on our management, employees, customers and critical vendors and suppliers.

The risks identified here are not exclusive. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied as a result of these risks and uncertainties, including, but not limited to, the risk factors and other uncertainties described under Item 1A Risk Factors and Risk Management sections of our Annual Report on Form 10-K (including MD&A section) for the year ended December 31, 2019, our subsequent 2020 Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q (including the risk factors and risk management discussions) and our other subsequent filings with the SEC, which are available on our corporate website at https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/investor-relations-shareholder-services. We have included our web address as an inactive textual reference only. Information on our website is not part of this Report.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE:FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $38 billion and approximately 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com .

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES























CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME



























(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)



























(Unaudited)











% Variance

























2Q20

2Q20

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

Var. Interest Income





























Loans and leases, including fees $ 245,378



$ 265,533



$ 275,445



(7.6)



(10.9)



$ 510,911



$ 544,500



(6.2)

Securities:





























Taxable 27,373



31,335



31,740



(12.6)



(13.8)



58,708



64,590



(9.1)

Tax-exempt 7,941



8,046



8,061



(1.3)



(1.5)



15,987



16,004



(0.1)

Other 154



1,226



988



(87.4)



(84.4)



1,380



1,450



(4.8)

Total Interest Income 280,846



306,140



316,234



(8.3)



(11.2)



586,986



626,544



(6.3)

Interest Expense





























Deposits 34,466



49,467



54,417



(30.3)



(36.7)



83,933



104,794



(19.9)

Short-term borrowings 8,320



13,760



22,140



(39.5)



(62.4)



22,080



47,950



(54.0)

Long-term borrowings 10,099



10,282



9,270



(1.8)



8.9



20,381



12,800



59.2

Total Interest Expense 52,885



73,509



85,827



(28.1)



(38.4)



126,394



165,544



(23.6)

Net Interest Income 227,961



232,631



230,407



(2.0)



(1.1)



460,592



461,000



(0.1)

Provision for credit losses 30,177



47,838



11,478



(36.9)



162.9



78,015



25,107



210.7

Net Interest Income After

Provision for Credit Losses 197,784



184,793



218,929



7.0



(9.7)



382,577



435,893



(12.2)

Non-Interest Income





























Service charges 23,938



30,128



32,068



(20.5)



(25.4)



54,066



62,285



(13.2)

Trust services 7,350



7,962



7,018



(7.7)



4.7



15,312



13,802



10.9

Insurance commissions and fees 5,835



6,552



4,411



(10.9)



32.3



12,387



9,308



33.1

Securities commissions and fees 3,763



4,539



4,671



(17.1)



(19.4)



8,302



9,016



(7.9)

Capital markets income 12,515



11,113



9,867



12.6



26.8



23,628



15,903



48.6

Mortgage banking operations 16,550



(1,033)



7,613



(1,702.1)



117.4



15,517



11,518



34.7

Dividends on non-marketable equity securities 2,766



4,678



4,135



(40.9)



(33.1)



7,444



9,158



(18.7)

Bank owned life insurance 3,924



3,177



3,103



23.5



26.5



7,101



5,944



19.5

Net securities gains 97



53



—



83.0



—



150



—



—

Other 890



1,357



1,954



(34.4)



(54.5)



2,247



3,291



(31.7)

Total Non-Interest Income 77,628



68,526



74,840



13.3



3.7



146,154



140,225



4.2

Non-Interest Expense





























Salaries and employee benefits 93,992



103,805



94,289



(9.5)



(0.3)



197,797



185,573



6.6

Net occupancy 13,594



21,448



15,593



(36.6)



(12.8)



35,042



30,658



14.3

Equipment 15,610



16,046



15,473



(2.7)



0.9



31,656



30,298



4.5

Amortization of intangibles 3,343



3,339



3,479



0.1



(3.9)



6,682



6,958



(4.0)

Outside services 17,000



16,896



16,110



0.6



5.5



33,896



30,855



9.9

FDIC insurance 5,371



5,555



6,013



(3.3)



(10.7)



10,926



11,963



(8.7)

Bank shares and franchise taxes 4,029



4,092



3,130



(1.5)



28.7



8,121



6,597



23.1

Other 22,993



23,711



21,150



(3.0)



8.7



46,704



38,077



22.7

Total Non-Interest Expense 175,932



194,892



175,237



(9.7)



0.4



370,824



340,979



8.8

Income Before Income Taxes 99,480



58,427



118,532



70.3



(16.1)



157,907



235,139



(32.8)

Income taxes 15,870



11,010



23,345



44.1



(32.0)



26,880



45,825



(41.3)

Net Income 83,610



47,417



95,187



76.3



(12.2)



131,027



189,314



(30.8)

Preferred stock dividends 2,010



2,010



2,010



—



—



4,020



4,020



—

Net Income Available to Common Stockholders $ 81,600



$ 45,407



$ 93,177



79.7



(12.4)



$ 127,007



$ 185,294



(31.5)

Earnings per Common Share





























Basic $ 0.25



$ 0.14



$ 0.29



78.6



(13.8)



$ 0.39



$ 0.57



(31.6)

Diluted 0.25



0.14



0.29



78.6



(13.8)



0.39



0.57



(31.6)

Cash Dividends per Common Share 0.12



0.12



0.12



—



—



0.24



0.24



—



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

















(Unaudited)

















(Dollars in millions)











% Variance













2Q20

2Q20

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19 Assets

















Cash and due from banks $ 398



$ 363



$ 427



9.6



(6.8)

Interest-bearing deposits with banks 533



201



72



165.2



640.3

Cash and Cash Equivalents 931



564



499



65.1



86.6

Securities available for sale 3,301



3,194



3,279



3.4



0.7

Securities held to maturity 3,050



3,179



3,079



(4.1)



(0.9)

Loans held for sale 108



82



332



31.7



(67.5)

Loans and leases, net of unearned income 26,162



23,871



22,543



9.6



16.1

Allowance for credit losses (365)



(343)



(188)



6.4



94.1

Net Loans and Leases 25,797



23,528



22,355



9.6



15.4

Premises and equipment, net 332



331



328



0.3



1.2

Goodwill 2,262



2,262



2,262



—



—

Core deposit and other intangible assets, net 61



64



74



(4.7)



(17.6)

Bank owned life insurance 547



545



539



0.4



1.5

Other assets 1,332



1,300



1,156



2.5



15.2

Total Assets $ 37,721



$ 35,049



$ 33,903



7.6



11.3

Liabilities

















Deposits:

















Non-interest-bearing demand $ 8,650



$ 6,511



$ 6,139



32.9



40.9

Interest-bearing demand 12,510



11,009



9,593



13.6



30.4

Savings 2,969



2,664



2,515



11.4



18.1

Certificates and other time deposits 4,266



4,562



5,484



(6.5)



(22.2)

Total Deposits 28,395



24,746



23,731



14.7



19.7

Short-term borrowings 2,411



3,443



3,711



(30.0)



(35.0)

Long-term borrowings 1,630



1,633



1,338



(0.2)



21.8

Other liabilities 388



385



370



0.8



4.9

Total Liabilities 32,824



30,207



29,150



8.7



12.6

Stockholders' Equity

















Preferred stock 107



107



107



—



—

Common stock 3



3



3



—



—

Additional paid-in capital 4,081



4,075



4,057



0.1



0.6

Retained earnings 796



754



683



5.6



16.5

Accumulated other comprehensive loss (35)



(45)



(72)



(22.2)



(51.4)

Treasury stock (55)



(52)



(25)



5.8



120.0

Total Stockholders' Equity 4,897



4,842



4,753



1.1



3.0

Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 37,721



$ 35,049



$ 33,903



7.6



11.3



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19 (Unaudited)





Interest









Interest









Interest



(Dollars in thousands)

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/



Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate Assets



































Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 300,164



$ 154



0.21 %

$ 163,450



$ 1,226



3.02 %

$ 66,324



$ 988



5.97 % Taxable investment securities (2)

5,083,104



27,340



2.15



5,297,596



31,335



2.37



5,296,831



31,740



2.40

Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,115,976



10,010



3.59



1,125,766



10,068



3.58



1,121,655



10,062



3.59

Loans held for sale

106,368



1,055



3.97



76,457



984



5.15



89,671



1,063



4.75

Loans and leases (1) (3)

25,602,178



245,438



3.85



23,509,124



265,828



4.54



22,759,878



275,921



4.86

Total Interest Earning Assets(1)

32,207,790



283,997



3.54



30,172,393



309,441



4.12



29,334,359



319,774



4.37

Cash and due from banks

339,054











375,106











365,824









Allowance for credit losses

(347,227)











(307,496)











(190,182)









Premises and equipment

333,322











335,594











329,381









Other assets

4,286,739











4,079,637











3,891,734









Total Assets

$ 36,819,678











$ 34,655,234











$ 33,731,116









Liabilities



































Deposits:



































Interest-bearing demand

$ 11,889,774



14,172



0.48



$ 11,035,736



25,144



0.92



$ 9,794,796



25,132



1.03

Savings

2,844,104



564



0.08



2,618,395



1,827



0.28



2,519,657



2,163



0.34

Certificates and other time

4,396,779



19,731



1.80



4,669,556



22,495



1.94



5,472,936



27,122



1.99

Total interest-bearing demand deposits

19,130,657



34,467



0.72



18,323,687



49,466



1.09



17,787,389



54,417



1.23

Short-term borrowings

2,631,009



8,319



1.27



3,305,058



13,761



1.67



3,716,627



22,140



2.37

Long-term borrowings

1,630,902



10,099



2.49



1,457,531



10,282



2.84



1,082,384



9,270



3.44

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

23,392,568



52,885



0.91



23,086,276



73,509



1.28



22,586,400



85,827



1.52

Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

8,143,171











6,296,976











6,069,106









Total Deposits and Borrowings

31,535,739







0.67



29,383,252







1.01



28,655,506







1.20

Other liabilities

404,280











397,515











354,885









Total Liabilities

31,940,019











29,780,767











29,010,391









Stockholders' equity

4,879,659











4,874,467











4,720,725









Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 36,819,678











$ 34,655,234











$ 33,731,116









Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 8,815,222











$ 7,086,117











$ 6,747,959









Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





231,112











235,932











233,947





Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(3,151)











(3,301)











(3,540)





Net Interest Income





$ 227,961











$ 232,631











$ 230,407





Net Interest Spread









2.63 %









2.84 %









2.85 % Net Interest Margin (1)









2.88 %









3.14 %









3.20 %







(1)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2)

The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3)

Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

Six Months Ended June 30,

(Unaudited)

2020

2019

(Dollars in thousands)





Interest









Interest









Average

Income/

Yield/

Average

Income/

Yield/





Balance

Expense

Rate

Balance

Expense

Rate

Assets

























Interest-bearing deposits with banks

$ 231,807



$ 1,380



1.20 %

$ 60,279



$ 1,450



4.85 %

Taxable investment securities (2)

5,190,350



58,675



2.26



5,370,269



64,590



2.41



Non-taxable investment securities (1)

1,120,871



20,078



3.58



1,115,212



19,981



3.58



Loans held for sale

91,413



2,040



4.47



61,469



1,571



5.13



Loans and leases (1) (3)

24,555,651



511,265



4.18



22,570,742



546,071



4.87



Total Interest Earning Assets (1)

31,190,092



593,438



3.82



29,177,971



633,663



4.37



Cash and due from banks

357,080











371,703











Allowance for credit losses

(327,361)











(186,850)











Premises and equipment

334,458











330,711











Other assets

4,183,187











3,877,715











Total Assets

$ 35,737,456











$ 33,571,250











Liabilities

























Deposits:

























Interest-bearing demand

$ 11,462,755



39,316



0.69



$ 9,723,662



48,695



1.01



Savings

2,731,250



2,391



0.18



2,514,929



4,233



0.34



Certificates and other time

4,533,167



42,226



1.87



5,410,633



51,866



1.93



Total interest-bearing demand deposits

18,727,172



83,933



0.90



17,649,224



104,794



1.20



Short-term borrowings

2,968,033



22,080



1.49



4,012,589



47,950



2.39



Long-term borrowings

1,544,217



20,381



2.65



873,185



12,800



2.96



Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

23,239,422



126,394



1.09



22,534,998



165,544



1.48



Non-interest-bearing demand deposits

7,220,074











5,981,427











Total Deposits and Borrowings

30,459,496







0.83



28,516,425







1.17



Other liabilities

400,897











368,152











Total Liabilities

30,860,393











28,884,577











Stockholders' equity

4,877,063











4,686,673











Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

$ 35,737,456











$ 33,571,250











Net Interest Earning Assets

$ 7,950,670











$ 6,642,973











Net Interest Income (FTE) (1)





467,044











468,119







Tax Equivalent Adjustment





(6,452)











(7,119)







Net Interest Income





$ 460,592











$ 461,000







Net Interest Spread









2.73 %









2.89 %

Net Interest Margin (1)









3.01 %









3.23 %









(1)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (2)

The average balances and yields earned on taxable investment securities are based on historical cost. (3)

Average balances for loans include non-accrual loans. Loans and leases consist of average total loans and leases less average unearned income. The amount of loan fees included in interest income is immaterial.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Unaudited)



















































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019 Performance Ratios

















Return on average equity 6.89 %

3.91 %

8.09 %

5.40 %

8.15 % Return on average tangible equity (1) 13.58



7.91



16.43



10.75



16.67

Return on average tangible common equity (1) 13.84



7.92



16.84



10.89



17.11

Return on average assets 0.91



0.55



1.13



0.74



1.14

Return on average tangible assets (1) 1.01



0.62



1.25



0.82



1.26

Net interest margin (FTE) (2) 2.88



3.14



3.20



3.01



3.23

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) 3.54



4.12



4.37



3.82



4.37

Cost of interest-bearing deposits 0.72



1.09



1.23



0.90



1.20

Cost of interest-bearing liabilities 0.91



1.28



1.52



1.09



1.48

Cost of funds 0.67



1.01



1.20



0.83



1.17

Efficiency ratio (1) 53.74



59.03



54.47



56.36



53.96

Effective tax rate 15.95



18.84



19.70



17.02



19.49

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) / average tangible common equity (1) 21.30



17.52



22.83



19.41



23.33

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) / average tangible common equity (1) 22.30



19.20



23.33



20.76



23.74

Capital Ratios

















Equity / assets (period end) 12.98



13.81



14.02









Common equity / assets (period end) 12.70



13.51



13.70









Common equity tier 1 (3) 9.4



9.1



9.1









Leverage ratio 7.79



7.96



7.96









Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 7.27



7.69



7.66









Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end) (1) 6.97



7.36



7.32









Common Stock Data

















Average diluted common shares outstanding 325,152,572



326,045,182



325,949,353



325,715,867



325,697,221

Period end common shares outstanding 323,205,925



322,674,191



324,807,131









Book value per common share $ 14.82



$ 14.67



$ 14.30









Tangible book value per common share (1) 7.63



7.46



7.11









Dividend payout ratio (common) 48.14 %

86.24 %

42.19 %

61.76 %

42.37 %







(1)

See non-GAAP financial measures section of this Press Release for additional information relating to the calculation of this item. (2)

The net interest margin and yield on earning assets (all non-GAAP measures) are presented on a fully taxable equivalent (FTE) basis, which adjusts for the tax benefit of income on certain tax-exempt loans and investments using the federal statutory tax rate of 21%. (3)

June 30, 2020 Common Equity Tier 1 ratio is an estimate and reflects the election of a five-year transition to delay the full impact of CECL on regulatory capital for two years, followed by a three-year transition period.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES



























(Unaudited)





























(Dollars in millions)











































% Variance

























2Q20

2Q20













2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19











Balances at period end





























Loans and Leases:





























Commercial real estate $ 9,305



$ 9,126



$ 8,832



2.0



5.4













Commercial and industrial (1) 7,709



5,644



5,028



36.6



53.3













Commercial leases 497



444



385



12.0



29.1













Other 40



46



37



(13.9)



7.0













Commercial loans and leases 17,551



15,260



14,282



15.0



22.9













Direct installment 1,947



1,880



1,758



3.6



10.7













Residential mortgages 3,520



3,444



3,022



2.2



16.5













Indirect installment 1,767



1,863



1,968



(5.1)



(10.2)













Consumer LOC 1,377



1,424



1,513



(3.3)



(9.0)













Consumer loans 8,611



8,611



8,261



—



4.2













Total loans and leases $ 26,162



$ 23,871



$ 22,543



9.6



16.1



























Note: Loans held for sale were $108, $82 and $332 at 2Q20, 1Q20, and 2Q19, respectively.











(1) PPP loans were $2.5 billion at 2Q20.





























% Variance











Average balances











2Q20

2Q20

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Loans and Leases: 2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

Var. Commercial real estate $ 9,818



$ 8,960



$ 8,858



9.6



10.8



$ 9,280



$ 8,853



4.8

Commercial and industrial (1) 6,677



5,476



4,959



21.9



34.6



6,220



4,825



28.9

Commercial leases 490



435



375



12.6



30.6



463



373



24.2

Other 43



48



53



(9.2)



(17.8)



11



51



(78.6)

Commercial loans and leases 17,028



14,919



14,245



14.1



19.5



15,974



14,102



13.3

Direct installment 1,915



1,849



1,750



3.6



9.5



1,882



1,750



7.5

Residential mortgages 3,461



3,408



3,270



1.6



5.8



3,434



3,220



6.7

Indirect installment 1,802



1,896



1,964



(4.9)



(8.3)



1,849



1,953



(5.3)

Consumer LOC 1,396



1,437



1,531



(2.8)



(8.8)



1,417



1,546



(8.4)

Consumer loans 8,574



8,590



8,515



(0.2)



0.7



8,582



8,469



1.3

Total loans and leases $ 25,602



$ 23,509



$ 22,760



8.9



12.5



$ 24,556



$ 22,571



8.8



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Unaudited)











% Variance (Dollars in millions)











2Q20

2Q20 Asset Quality Data 2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19 Non-Performing Assets

















Non-performing loans (1) $ 170



$ 134



$ 93



26.9



82.8

Other real estate owned (OREO) 21



20



32



5.0



(34.4)

Non-performing assets $ 191



$ 154



$ 125



24.0



52.8

Non-performing loans / total loans and leases 0.65 %

0.56 %

0.41 %







Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / total loans and leases + OREO 0.75



0.67



0.77









Delinquency (2)

















Loans 30-89 days past due $ 64



$ 131



$ 94



(51.1)



(31.9)

Loans 90+ days past due 7



6



47



16.7



(85.1)

Non-accrual loans 170



134



74



26.9



129.7

Past due and non-accrual loans $ 241



$ 271



$ 215



(11.1)



12.1

Past due and non-accrual loans / total loans and leases 0.92 %

1.13 %

0.95 %















(1)

Does not include loans acquired in a business combination at fair value for 2Q19. (2)

Delinquency for the acquired portfolio was $88 at 2Q19.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES





























(Unaudited)











% Variance











(Dollars in millions)











2Q20

2Q20

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

% Allowance Rollforward 2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

Var. Allowance for Credit Losses (1)





























Balance at beginning of period $ 343.3



$ 195.9



$ 185.7



75.2



84.9



$ 195.9



$ 179.6



9.1

Provision for credit losses 30.2



47.8



11.5



(36.9)



162.9



78.0



25.1



210.8

Net loan (charge-offs)/recoveries (8.5)



(5.7)



(9.0)



49.1



(5.8)



(14.2)



(16.6)



(14.5)

Adjustment due to CECL adoption —



105.3



—











105.3



—





Allowance for credit losses $ 365.0



$ 343.3



$ 188.2



6.3



94.0



$ 365.0



$ 188.1



94.0

Allowance for credit losses / total loans and leases 1.40 %

1.44 %

0.83 %



















Allowance for credit losses / total non-performing loans 214.5



255.6



202.8





















Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / total average loans and leases 0.13



0.10



0.16











0.12 %

0.15 %











(1)

The allowance for credit losses for the acquired portfolio was $4 at June 30, 2019.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND

SUBSIDIARIES



















(Unaudited)

















































RECONCILIATIONS OF NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES AND KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS TO GAAP

We believe the following non-GAAP financial measures provide information useful to investors in understanding our operating performance and trends, and facilitate comparisons with the performance of our peers. The non-GAAP financial measures we use may differ from the non-GAAP financial measures other financial institutions use to measure their results of operations. Non-GAAP financial measures should be viewed in addition to, and not as an alternative for, our reported results prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP. The following tables summarize the non-GAAP financial measures included in this press release and derived from amounts reported in our financial statements.

















% Variance

























2Q20

2Q20

For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

%

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019

Var. Operating net income available to common stockholders:





























(Dollars in thousands)





























Net income available to common stockholders $ 81,600



$ 45,407



$ 93,177











$ 127,007



$ 185,294





COVID-19 expense 1,989



1,962



—











3,951



—





Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense (418)



(412)



—











(830)



—





Branch consolidation costs —



8,262



2,871











8,262



4,505





Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —



(1,735)



(603)











(1,735)



(946)





Operating net income available to common stockholders (non-GAAP) $ 83,171



$ 53,484



$ 95,445



55.5



(12.9)



$ 136,655



$ 188,853



(27.6)

































Operating earnings per diluted common share:





























Earnings per diluted common share $ 0.25



$ 0.14



$ 0.29











$ 0.39



$ 0.57





COVID-19 expense 0.01



0.01



—











0.01



—





Tax benefit of COVID-19 expense —



—



—











—



—





Branch consolidation costs —



0.03



0.01











0.03



0.01





Tax benefit of branch consolidation costs —



(0.01)



—











(0.01)



—





Operating earnings per diluted common share

(non-GAAP) $ 0.26



$ 0.16



$ 0.29



62.5



(10.3)



$ 0.42



$ 0.58



(27.6)



F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES







(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019 Return on average tangible equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 336,278



$ 190,710



$ 381,796



$ 263,494



$ 381,765

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 10,623



10,610



11,024



10,615



11,085

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 346,901



$ 201,320



$ 392,820



$ 274,109



$ 392,850





















Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,879,659



$ 4,874,467



$ 4,720,725



$ 4,877,063



$ 4,686,673

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,324,696)



(2,327,901)



(2,329,625)



(2,326,299)



(2,330,619)

Average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,554,963



$ 2,546,566



$ 2,391,100



$ 2,550,764



$ 2,356,054





















Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 13.58 %

7.91 %

16.43 %

10.75 %

16.67 % Return on average tangible common equity:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income available to common stockholders (annualized) $ 328,193



$ 182,625



$ 373,733



$ 255,409



$ 373,660

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 10,623



10,610



11,024



10,615



11,085

Tangible net income available to common stockholders (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 338,816



$ 193,235



$ 384,757



$ 266,024



$ 384,745





















Average total stockholders' equity $ 4,879,659



$ 4,874,467



$ 4,720,725



$ 4,877,063



$ 4,686,673

Less: Average preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,324,696)



(2,327,901)



(2,329,625)



(2,326,299)



(2,330,619)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,448,081



$ 2,439,684



$ 2,284,218



$ 2,443,882



$ 2,249,172





















Return on average tangible common equity

(non-GAAP) 13.84 %

7.92 %

16.84 %

10.89 %

17.11 % Return on average tangible assets:

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net income (annualized) $ 336,278



$ 190,710



$ 381,796



$ 263,494



$ 381,765

Amortization of intangibles, net of tax (annualized) 10,623



10,610



11,024



10,615



11,085

Tangible net income (annualized) (non-GAAP) $ 346,901



$ 201,320



$ 392,820



$ 274,109



$ 392,850





















Average total assets $ 36,819,678



$ 34,655,234



$ 33,731,116



$ 35,737,456



$ 33,571,250

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,324,696)



(2,327,901)



(2,329,625)



(2,326,299)



(2,330,619)

Average tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 34,494,982



$ 32,327,333



$ 31,401,491



$ 33,411,157



$ 31,240,631





















Return on average tangible assets (non-GAAP) 1.01 %

0.62 %

1.25 %

0.82 %

1.26 %



(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES









(Unaudited)























2Q20

1Q20

2Q19 Tangible book value per common share:









(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,896,827



$ 4,841,987



$ 4,753,189

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,323,028)



(2,326,371)



(2,336,071)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,466,917



$ 2,408,734



$ 2,310,236













Common shares outstanding 323,205,925



322,674,191



324,807,131













Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP) $ 7.63



$ 7.46



$ 7.11

Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,896,827



$ 4,841,987



$ 4,753,189

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,323,028)



(2,326,371)



(2,336,071)

Tangible equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,573,799



$ 2,515,616



$ 2,417,118













Total assets $ 37,720,827



$ 35,048,746



$ 33,903,440

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,323,028)



(2,326,371)



(2,336,071)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 35,397,799



$ 32,722,375



$ 31,567,369













Tangible equity / tangible assets (period end) (non-GAAP) 7.27 %

7.69 %

7.66 % Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end):









(Dollars in thousands)









Total stockholders' equity $ 4,896,827



$ 4,841,987



$ 4,753,189

Less: Preferred stockholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,323,028)



(2,326,371)



(2,336,071)

Tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,466,917



$ 2,408,734



$ 2,310,236













Total assets $ 37,720,827



$ 35,048,746



$ 33,903,440

Less: Intangible assets (1) (2,323,028)



(2,326,371)



(2,336,071)

Tangible assets (non-GAAP) $ 35,397,799



$ 32,722,375



$ 31,567,369













Tangible common equity / tangible assets (period end)

(non-GAAP) 6.97 %

7.36 %

7.32 %



(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

(Unaudited)



2Q20 Allowance for credit losses / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (period-end):

(Dollars in thousands)

ACL - loans $ 364,993

Loans and leases $ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,681,210

ACL loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.54 % Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-performing loans $ 170,134

Loans and leases $ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,681,210

Non-performing loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.72 % Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans

(Dollars in thousands)

Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO $ 196,284

Loans and leases $ 26,161,982

Plus: OREO 20,389

Less: PPP loans outstanding (2,480,772)

Loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,701,599

Non-performing loans + 90 days past due + OREO / loans and leases + OREO, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.83 % Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans

(Dollars in thousands)

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) $ 34,187

Average loans and leases $ 25,602,178

Less: Average PPP loans outstanding (1,905,031)

Average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,697,147

Net loan charge-offs (annualized) / average loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 0.15 % Past due and non-accrual loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans

(Dollars in thousands)

Past due and non-accrual loans $ 240,610

Loans and leases $ 26,161,982

Less: PPP loans outstanding (2,480,772)

Loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) $ 23,681,210

Past due and non-accrual loans / loans and leases, excluding PPP loans (non-GAAP) 1.02 %

F.N.B. CORPORATION AND SUBSIDIARIES

















(Unaudited)































For the Six Months Ended

June 30,

2Q20

1Q20

2Q19

2020

2019



















KEY PERFORMANCE INDICATORS

















Pre-Provision Net Revenue / Average Tangible Common Equity:















(Dollars in thousands)

















Net interest income $ 227,961



$ 232,631



$ 230,407



$ 460,592



$ 461,000

Non-interest income 77,628



68,526



74,840



146,154



140,225

Less: Non-interest expense (175,932)



(194,892)



(175,237)



(370,824)



(340,979)

Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) $ 129,657



$ 106,265



$ 130,010



$ 235,922



$ 260,246

Pre-provision net revenue (as reported) (annualized) $ 521,478



$ 427,395



$ 521,469



$ 474,436



$ 524,805

Adjustments:

















Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest income) —



—



546



—



1,722

Add: COVID - 19 expense (non-interest expense) 1,989



1,962



—



3,951



—

Add: Branch consolidation costs (non-interest expense) —



8,262



2,325



8,262



2,783

Add: Tax credit-related impairment project (non-interest expense) 4,101



—



—



4,101



—

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (non-GAAP) $ 135,747



$ 116,489



$ 132,881



$ 252,236



$ 264,751

Pre-provision net revenue (operating) (annualized)

(non-GAAP) $ 545,972



$ 468,515



$ 532,984



$ 507,244



$ 533,889

Average total shareholders' equity $ 4,879,659



$ 4,874,467



$ 4,720,725



$ 4,877,063



$ 4,686,673

Less: Average preferred shareholders' equity (106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)



(106,882)

Less: Average intangible assets (1) (2,324,696)



(2,327,901)



(2,329,625)



(2,326,299)



(2,330,619)

Average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) $ 2,448,081



$ 2,439,684



$ 2,284,218



$ 2,443,882



$ 2,249,172

Pre-provision net revenue (reported) /

average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 21.30 %

17.52 %

22.83 %

19.41 %

23.33 % Pre-provision net revenue (operating) /

average tangible common equity (non-GAAP) 22.30 %

19.20 %

23.33 %

20.76 %

23.74 % Efficiency ratio (FTE):

















(Dollars in thousands)

















Total non-interest expense $ 175,932



$ 194,892



$ 175,237



$ 370,824



$ 340,979

Less: Amortization of intangibles (3,343)



(3,339)



(3,479)



(6,682)



(6,958)

Less: OREO expense (639)



(1,647)



(954)



(2,286)



(2,023)

Less: COVID-19 expense (1,989)



(1,962)



—



(3,951)



—

Less: Branch consolidation costs —



(8,262)



(2,325)



(8,262)



(2,783)

Less: Tax credit-related project impairment (4,101)



—



—



(4,101)



—

Adjusted non-interest expense $ 165,860



$ 179,682



$ 168,479



$ 345,542



$ 329,215





















Net interest income $ 227,961



$ 232,631



$ 230,407



$ 460,592



$ 461,000

Taxable equivalent adjustment 3,151



3,301



3,540



6,452



7,119

Non-interest income 77,628



68,526



74,840



146,154



140,225

Less: Net securities gains (97)



(53)



—



(150)



—

Add: Branch consolidation costs —



—



546



—



1,722

Adjusted net interest income (FTE) + non-interest income $ 308,643



$ 304,405



$ 309,333



$ 613,048



$ 610,066





















Efficiency ratio (FTE) (non-GAAP) 53.74 %

59.03 %

54.47 %

56.36 %

53.96 %



(1) Excludes loan servicing rights.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation

