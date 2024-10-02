F.N.B. Corporation to Donate $100,000 to American Red Cross for Hurricane Helene Recovery

PITTSBURGH, Oct. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today a $100,000 donation to the American Red Cross for Hurricane Helene relief efforts across the southeastern United States.

"Our fellow team members, branches, customers and communities have been deeply affected by this devastation, and we are committed to supporting the recovery efforts," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "We will continue to work with partners in the affected areas to support recovery and healing in the coming days, weeks and months and encourage those who were directly impacted by Hurricane Helene to reach out if they require assistance."

Special accommodations may be available for clients with existing loans who are in the declared disaster areas as identified by FEMA. Upon request, FNB also may waive late fees, overdraft fees and foreign ATM fees for customers experiencing hardship because of the storm. Clients should contact their banker or local branch for additional information.

FNB's donation builds on support it has previously provided for natural disasters in North Carolina and South Carolina, where the Bank has a large presence, as well as tragedies nationwide. For more about the Company's community commitments, visit https://www.fnb-online.com/about-us/community-involvement.

