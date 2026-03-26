FNB Expands Public Finance Capabilities with Municipal Bond Underwriting

Comprehensive Capital Markets Offerings Enhance Existing Client Relationships, Create New Opportunities for Growth

PITTSBURGH, March 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB) announced today that it has expanded its public finance offerings with municipal bond underwriting. Building on the robust suite of products and solutions provided under the Bank's Capital Markets umbrella, the latest addition further solidifies FNB's standing as an elite commercial bank with expansive capabilities.

Additionally, municipal bond underwriting and tax-exempt financing enhance FNB's ability to serve its municipal clients and prospects with the capital necessary to fulfill their financing needs.

FNB's team will guide clients through the securities issuance process, including structuring, investor solicitation and underwriting. For the issuers, municipal bonds can be advantageous for financing large projects, such as infrastructure upgrades or heavy equipment purchases, over longer terms at relatively low cost. Investors benefit by receiving periodic, federal tax-exempt interest payments before full repayment at the maturity date.

"As we continue to enhance Capital Markets offerings, municipal bond underwriting is a natural addition and reinforces our commitment to serve thousands of customers and prospects who qualify for public financing," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and Chief Executive Officer of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "With our expansive product offering, FNB has positioned itself as a trusted partner and bank of choice for businesses and municipalities throughout our footprint."

The offering is delivered through FNB's broker-dealer subsidiary, FNB America Securities LLC, which develops creative and tailored financing solutions for local governments, school districts, counties, special districts, not-for-profit corporations and other entities. The service also leverages the Company's advanced data collection and analytical capabilities. Using robust market intelligence, the team will underwrite bonds based on current interest rates, comparable deals, and supply and demand dynamics, providing competitive financing for FNB's clients.

Capital Markets Positions FNB for Growth

Municipal bonds are latest in the continued expansion of FNB's Capital Markets capabilities. In April 2025, FNB acquired Raptor Partners, a Pittsburgh-based advisory firm, to bolster its investment banking services for public and private businesses, including guidance related to mergers and acquisitions. The Capital Markets group includes several other teams managing various products and services:

Interest rate and commodity hedging

A debt capital markets function that leads and participates in loan syndications and bond offerings for corporate clients

Investment banking

Mezzanine financing

International banking services that include foreign exchange and hedging solutions

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas, including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina; and Charleston, South Carolina. The Company has total assets of more than $50 billion and over 350 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, D.C. and Virginia.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network, which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

SOURCE F.N.B. Corporation