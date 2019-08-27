FNB Honored as Pittsburgh Top Workplace for Ninth Consecutive Year

PITTSBURGH, Aug. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- First National Bank, the largest subsidiary of F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), has again been named a Greater Pittsburgh Area Top Workplace in the large-sized company category (400+ employees) by the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

This is the Company's ninth consecutive year on the list, determined solely by employee feedback and compiled by an independent research firm. This year, FNB also received the Managers Award as the No. 1 workplace for employees who feel that their managers help them learn and grow.

FNB also was named a 2019 Best Places to Work in Western Pennsylvania honoree by the Pittsburgh Business Times, marking nine consecutive years on the publication's list. These latest honors bring FNB's recognition as a leading workplace to a total of 26 in the different markets it serves.

"Our employees are and will continue to be FNB's most important assets," said Vincent J. Delie, Jr., Chairman, President and CEO of F.N.B. Corporation and First National Bank. "Being named a leading workplace enables us to recruit and retain talented leaders who value a strong and diverse work culture and are dedicated to the success of our customers, communities and Company."

The Top Workplace list is administered independently by Energage, a leading research firm that specializes in organizational health and workplace improvement.

About F.N.B. Corporation

F.N.B. Corporation (NYSE: FNB), headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, is a diversified financial services company operating in seven states and the District of Columbia. FNB's market coverage spans several major metropolitan areas including: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania; Baltimore, Maryland; Cleveland, Ohio; Washington, D.C.; and Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham and the Piedmont Triad (Winston-Salem, Greensboro and High Point) in North Carolina. The Company has total assets of nearly $34 billion and approximately 380 banking offices throughout Pennsylvania, Ohio, Maryland, West Virginia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

FNB provides a full range of commercial banking, consumer banking and wealth management solutions through its subsidiary network which is led by its largest affiliate, First National Bank of Pennsylvania, founded in 1864. Commercial banking solutions include corporate banking, small business banking, investment real estate financing, government banking, business credit, capital markets and lease financing. The consumer banking segment provides a full line of consumer banking products and services, including deposit products, mortgage lending, consumer lending and a complete suite of mobile and online banking services. FNB's wealth management services include asset management, private banking and insurance.

The common stock of F.N.B. Corporation trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol "FNB" and is included in Standard & Poor's MidCap 400 Index with the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS) Regional Banks Sub-Industry Index. Customers, shareholders and investors can learn more about this regional financial institution by visiting the F.N.B. Corporation website at www.fnbcorporation.com.

