FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 11.7%

Total revenue of approximately $1.6 billion versus approximately $1.6 billion in total revenue in the first quarter of 2017

versus approximately in total revenue in the first quarter of 2017 Pre-tax earnings of $163 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $186 million versus pre-tax earnings of $151 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $175 million in the first quarter of 2017

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the first quarter of 2017 Pre-tax title margin of 10.3% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 9.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.1% in the first quarter of 2017

First quarter purchase orders opened and closed increased by 4% and decreased by 1%, respectively, versus the first quarter of 2017

Total commercial revenue of $230 million , a 3% increase over total commercial revenue in the first quarter of 2017, driven by a 5% increase in closed orders and a 3% decline in total commercial fee per file; first quarter total commercial open orders increased 7% compared to the prior year

, a 3% increase over total commercial revenue in the first quarter of 2017, driven by a 5% increase in closed orders and a 3% decline in total commercial fee per file; first quarter total commercial open orders increased 7% compared to the prior year Overall first quarter average fee per file of $2,344 , a 9% increase versus the first quarter of 2017

Title Orders







Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) January 2018



158,000 62%



101,000 58% February 2018



148,000 66%



96,000 62% March 2018



172,000 69%



116,000 66%













First Quarter 2018



478,000 66%



313,000 62%





















Direct Orders Opened *



Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)



/ (% Purchase) January 2017



144,000 62%



112,000 53% February 2017



145,000 64%



99,000 57% March 2017



183,000 65%



123,000 64%













First Quarter 2017



472,000 64%



334,000 58%



















* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders





Open



Closed



Commercial









Commercial



Commercial



Revenue



Commercial



Orders



Orders



(In millions)



Fee Per File First Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial



52,800





31,500





$230





$7,300 First Quarter 2017 - Total Commercial



49,400





30,000





$224





$7,500

"The first quarter was a solid start to the year for our title business, as we grew adjusted pre-tax title earnings by $11 million versus the first quarter of 2017 and produced an 11.7% adjusted pre-tax title margin, a 60 basis point improvement over the prior year," said Chairman William P. Foley, II. "We feel our title business is well positioned as we enter the seasonally stronger spring and summer months.

"In January, our board decided to raise our first quarter 2018 cash dividend to $0.30 per share, an 11% increase from the fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.27, which itself was an 8% increase from our third quarter 2017 dividend of $0.25. We continue to seek ways to maximize the return of value to our shareholders.

"In March, we announced the acquisition of Stewart Information Services. Since that announcement, we have begun the regulatory process necessary to get the deal approved. There are a number of state and federal filings needed, but the two major filings are the HSR Antitrust filing and the Form A filings with the states of Texas and New York, as those are the states of domicile for the two major Stewart underwriters. We made the initial HSR filing on March 30, 2018, and will work through the anticipated information requests over the coming months. We filed the Form A's with Texas and New York on April 27, 2018, and will wait for any feedback or information requests from those states.

"Also, over the last six weeks or so, our management and Stewart management have held more than twenty town hall style meetings for Stewart employees at locations around the country. At those employee meetings, we reiterated our intent to preserve the Stewart legacy as a part of our long-time, successful strategy of operating multiple title insurance brands under the FNF umbrella. The meetings were well received and we consistently heard the employee excitement of putting the prolonged uncertainty that has existed at Stewart behind them and a desire to getting back to a focus on their customers and growing their brand."

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss first quarter 2018 FNF results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 3, 2018, through May 10, 2018, by dialing 800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International). The access code will be 447137.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin from continuing operations). adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS from continuing operations.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; the risk that Stewart Information Services Corporation ("Stewart") stockholders may not adopt the merger agreement; the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; risks that any of the closing conditions to the proposed merger may not be satisfied in a timely manner; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

Important Information Will be Filed with the SEC

This communication may be deemed to be solicitation material in respect of the proposed merger between FNF and Stewart. In connection with the proposed merger, FNF intends to file a registration statement on Form S-4, containing a proxy statement/prospectus with the SEC. STOCKHOLDERS OF STEWART ARE URGED TO READ ALL RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED WITH THE SEC, INCLUDING THE PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS, BECAUSE THEY WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT THE PROPOSED MERGER. Investors and security holders will be able to obtain copies of the proxy statement/prospectus as well as other filings containing information about FNF and Stewart, without charge, at the SEC's website, sec.gov. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by FNF will be made available free of charge on FNF's investor relations website. Copies of documents filed with the SEC by Stewart will be made available free of charge on Stewart's investor relations website.

FNF and Stewart, and their respective directors and executive officers, may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of proxies in respect of the transactions contemplated by the merger agreement. Information regarding the directors and executive officers of FNF is contained in FNF's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its preliminary proxy statement filed on April 19, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. Information regarding Stewart's directors and executive officers is contained in Stewart's Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2017 and its proxy statement filed on April 23, 2018, which are filed with the SEC. A more complete description will be available in the Registration Statement and the proxy statement/prospectus.

This communication shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction. No offer of securities shall be made except by means of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018





Direct title premiums

$ 472



$ 472



$ —

Agency title premiums

564



564



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

618



516



102

Total title and escrow

1,654



1,552



102















Interest and investment income

38



37



1

Realized gains and losses, net

1



1



—

Total revenue

1,693



1,590



103















Personnel costs

607



579



28

Agent commissions

431



431



—

Other operating expenses

423



330



93

Depreciation and amortization

47



40



7

Claim loss expense

47



47



—

Interest expense

11



—



11

Total expenses

1,566



1,427



139















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 127



$ 163



$ (36)















Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

(1)



(1)



—

Purchase price amortization

29



23



6

Other adjustments

3



1



2

Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ 31



$ 23



$ 8















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 158



$ 186



$ (28)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

9.3 %

11.7 %

—















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 127



$ 163



$ (36)

Income tax expense (benefit)

31



40



(9)

Earnings from equity investments

2



1



1

Non-controlling interests

1



1



—















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 97



$ 123



$ (26)















EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.36









EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.35























FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

280











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended





March 31, 2018





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 97



$ 123



$ (26)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 31



$ 23



$ 8

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)



(5)



(2)

Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)



(3)



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 21



$ 15



$ 6















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 118



$ 138



$ (20)















Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.42























Direct orders opened (000's)

478



478





Direct orders closed (000's)

313



313





Fee per file

$ 2,344



$ 2,344





Actual title claims paid

$ 51



$ 51



















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 18











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Direct title premiums

$ 465



$ 465



$ —

Agency title premiums

583



583



—

Escrow, title related and other fees

571



496



75

Total title and escrow

1,619



1,544



75















Interest and investment income

28



28



—

Realized gains and losses, net

(4)



(2)



(2)

Total revenue

1,643



1,570



73















Personnel costs

569



548



21

Agent commissions

446



446



—

Other operating expenses

389



335



54

Depreciation and amortization

43



38



5

Claim loss expense

52



52



—

Interest expense

16



—



16

Total expenses

1,515



1,419



96















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 128



$ 151



$ (23)















Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes











Realized (gains) and losses, net

4



2



2

Purchase price amortization

26



22



4

Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$ 30



$ 24



$ 6















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 158



$ 175



$ (17)

Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations

9.6 %

11.1 %

—















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 128



$ 151



$ (23)















Income tax expense (benefit)

69



78



(9)

Earnings (loss) from equity investments

1



2



(1)

Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

21



—



21

Non-controlling interests

9



(1)



10















Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 72



$ 76



$ (4)















Net earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders

$ 1



$ —



$ 1

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF Group common shareholders

$ 71



$ 76



$ (5)

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 61



$ 76



$ (15)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$ 0.26









EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.25









EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.22









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

271









FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

279











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other Three Months Ended





March 31, 2017





Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 72



$ 76



$ (4)















Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

21



—



21

Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations

10



—



10















Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 61



$ 76



$ (15)















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 30



$ 24



$ 6

Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(10)



(8)



(2)

Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)



(3)



—

Nondeductible income taxes on consent order settlement

21



21



—

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 38



$ 34



$ 4















Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$ 99



$ 110



$ (11)















Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$ 0.35























Direct orders opened (000's)

472



472





Direct orders closed (000's)

334



334





Fee per file

$ 2,148



$ 2,148





Actual title claims paid

$ 51



$ 51



















Cash flows provided by operations

$ 4









Cash flows used in operations attributable to FNF Group

$ (11)









Cash flows provided by operations attributable to FNFV Group

$ 15











FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Q4 2016

Q3 2016

Q2 2016 Quarterly Open Orders ('000's except % data) Total open orders*

478



445



501



524



472



474



616



577

Total open orders per day*

7.7



7.2



8.0



8.2



7.6



7.6



9.6



9.0

Purchase % of open orders

66 %

60 %

62 %

66 %

64 %

53 %

50 %

57 % Refinance % of open orders

34 %

40 %

38 %

34 %

36 %

47 %

50 %

43 % Total closed orders*

313



357



367



370



334



419



433



401

Total closed orders per day*

5.0



5.8



5.8



5.8



5.4



6.8



6.8



6.3

Purchase % of closed orders

62 %

61 %

65 %

67 %

58 %

51 %

54 %

58 % Refinance % of closed orders

38 %

39 %

35 %

33 %

42 %

49 %

46 %

42 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 230



$ 288



$ 250



$ 261



$ 224



$ 285



$ 233



$ 244

Total commercial open orders

52.8



46.3



48.3



50.8



49.4



45.9



50.4



49.9

Total commercial closed orders

31.5



33.2



33.4



33.6



30.0



34.7



31.9



33.6



































National commercial revenue

$ 122



$ 165



$ 138



$ 148



$ 127



$ 167



$ 130



$ 144

National commercial open orders

21.1



19.0



19.9



22.0



21.1



17.9



20.4



20.3

National commercial closed orders

11.2



12.1



13.1



13.3



11.2



12.8



11.7



11.6



































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 2,344



$ 2,425



$ 2,368



$ 2,428



$ 2,148



$ 2,091



$ 2,015



$ 2,116

Residential and local commercial fee per file

$ 2,027



$ 2,032



$ 2,066



$ 2,104



$ 1,829



$ 1,746



$ 1,762



$ 1,809

Residential fee per file

$ 1,789



$ 1,784



$ 1,856



$ 1,895



$ 1,623



$ 1,538



$ 1,594



$ 1,645

Total commercial fee per file

$ 7,300



$ 8,700



$ 7,500



$ 7,800



$ 7,500



$ 8,200



$ 7,300



$ 7,300

National commercial fee per file

$ 10,900



$ 13,600



$ 10,500



$ 11,100



$ 11,300



$ 13,000



$ 11,100



$ 12,400



































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

10,900



11,200



11,700



11,300



11,000



11,100



11,400



10,900





































* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





FNF, Inc. March 31, 2018

FNF, Inc. December 31, 2017



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 4,371





$ 4,481

Goodwill



2,747





2,746

Title plant



398





398

Total assets



9,018





9,151

Notes payable



748





759

Reserve for title claim losses



1,486





1,490

Secured trust deposits



825





830

Redeemable non-controlling interests



344





344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests



21





20

Total equity and redeemable non-controlling interests



4,823





4,811

Total equity attributable to common shareholders



4,458





4,447



