FNF Reports First Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.35 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.42, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 10.3% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 11.7%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three-month period ended March 31, 2018.

  • Total revenue of approximately $1.7 billion in the first quarter versus $1.6 billion in the first quarter of 2017
  • First quarter net earnings of $97 million and adjusted net earnings of $118 million versus net earnings from continuing operations of $61 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $99 million for the first quarter of 2017
  • First quarter diluted EPS of $0.35 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.42 versus diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.22 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.35 in the first quarter of 2017

Title

  • Total revenue of approximately $1.6 billion versus approximately $1.6 billion in total revenue in the first quarter of 2017
  • Pre-tax earnings of $163 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $186 million versus pre-tax earnings of $151 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $175 million in the first quarter of 2017
  • Pre-tax title margin of 10.3% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.7% versus pre-tax title margin of 9.6% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 11.1% in the first quarter of 2017
  • First quarter purchase orders opened and closed increased by 4% and decreased by 1%, respectively, versus the first quarter of 2017
  • Total commercial revenue of $230 million, a 3% increase over total commercial revenue in the first quarter of  2017, driven by a 5% increase in closed orders and a 3% decline in total commercial fee per file; first quarter total commercial open orders increased 7% compared to the prior year
  • Overall first quarter average fee per file of $2,344, a 9% increase versus the first quarter of 2017

Title Orders

Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

January 2018

158,000

62%

101,000

58%

February 2018

148,000

66%

96,000

62%

March 2018

172,000

69%

116,000

66%







First Quarter 2018

478,000

66%

313,000

62%










Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

January 2017

144,000

62%

112,000

53%

February 2017

145,000

64%

99,000

57%

March 2017

183,000

65%

123,000

64%







First Quarter 2017

472,000

64%

334,000

58%









* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

Open

Closed

Commercial




Commercial

Commercial

Revenue

Commercial


Orders

Orders

(In millions)

Fee Per File

First Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial

52,800


31,500


$230


$7,300

First Quarter 2017 - Total Commercial

49,400


30,000


$224


$7,500

"The first quarter was a solid start to the year for our title business, as we grew adjusted pre-tax title earnings by $11 million versus the first quarter of 2017 and produced an 11.7% adjusted pre-tax title margin, a 60 basis point improvement over the prior year," said Chairman William P. Foley, II.  "We feel our title business is well positioned as we enter the seasonally stronger spring and summer months.

"In January, our board decided to raise our first quarter 2018 cash dividend to $0.30 per share, an 11% increase from the fourth quarter 2017 dividend of $0.27, which itself was an 8% increase from our third quarter 2017 dividend of $0.25.  We continue to seek ways to maximize the return of value to our shareholders.

"In March, we announced the acquisition of Stewart Information Services.  Since that announcement, we have begun the regulatory process necessary to get the deal approved.  There are a number of state and federal filings needed, but the two major filings are the HSR Antitrust filing and the Form A filings with the states of Texas and New York, as those are the states of domicile for the two major Stewart underwriters.  We made the initial HSR filing on March 30, 2018, and will work through the anticipated information requests over the coming months.  We filed the Form A's with Texas and New York on April 27, 2018, and will wait for any feedback or information requests from those states.

"Also, over the last six weeks or so, our management and Stewart management have held more than twenty town hall style meetings for Stewart employees at locations around the country.  At those employee meetings, we reiterated our intent to preserve the Stewart legacy as a part of our long-time, successful strategy of operating multiple title insurance brands under the FNF umbrella.  The meetings were well received and we consistently heard the employee excitement of putting the prolonged uncertainty that has existed at Stewart behind them and a desire to getting back to a focus on their customers and growing their brand."

Conference Call
We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss first quarter 2018 FNF results on Thursday, May 3, 2018, beginning at 1:30 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The telephone replay will be available from 3:30 p.m. Eastern time on May 3, 2018, through May 10, 2018, by dialing 800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International).  The access code will be 447137.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018


Direct title premiums

$

472

$

472

$


Agency title premiums

564

564


Escrow, title related and other fees

618

516

102

Total title and escrow

1,654

1,552

102







Interest and investment income

38

37

1

Realized gains and losses, net

1

1


Total revenue

1,693

1,590

103







Personnel costs

607

579

28

Agent commissions

431

431


Other operating expenses

423

330

93

Depreciation and amortization

47

40

7

Claim loss expense

47

47


Interest expense

11



11

Total expenses

1,566

1,427

139







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

127

$

163

$

(36)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(1)

(1)


  Purchase price amortization

29

23

6

  Other adjustments

3

1

2

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

31

$

23

$

8







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

158

$

186

$

(28)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

9.3

%

11.7

%









Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

127

$

163

$

(36)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

31

40

(9)

  Earnings from equity investments

2

1

1

  Non-controlling interests

1

1









Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

97

$

123

$

(26)







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

0.36




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.35











FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

280




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2018


Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

97

$

123

$

(26)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

31

$

23

$

8

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(7)

(5)

(2)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)


Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

21

$

15

$

6







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

118

$

138

$

(20)







Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.42











Direct orders opened (000's)

478

478


Direct orders closed (000's)

313

313


Fee per file

$

2,344

$

2,344


Actual title claims paid

$

51

$

51









Cash flows provided by operations

$

18




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2017


Direct title premiums

$

465

$

465

$


Agency title premiums

583

583


Escrow, title related and other fees

571

496

75

Total title and escrow

1,619

1,544

75







Interest and investment income

28

28


Realized gains and losses, net

(4)

(2)

(2)

Total revenue

1,643

1,570

73







Personnel costs

569

548

21

Agent commissions

446

446


Other operating expenses

389

335

54

Depreciation and amortization

43

38

5

Claim loss expense

52

52


Interest expense

16



16

Total expenses

1,515

1,419

96







Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

128

$

151

$

(23)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

4

2

2

  Purchase price amortization

26

22

4

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

30

$

24

$

6







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

158

$

175

$

(17)

Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations

9.6

%

11.1

%









Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

128

$

151

$

(23)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

69

78

(9)

  Earnings (loss) from equity investments

1

2

(1)

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

21



21

  Non-controlling interests

9

(1)

10







Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

72

$

76

$

(4)







Net earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders

$

1

$



$

1

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF Group common shareholders

$

71

$

76

$

(5)

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

61

$

76

$

(15)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

0.26




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.25




EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.22




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

271




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

279




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

FIRST QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

Corporate and Other

Three Months Ended


March 31, 2017


Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

72

$

76

$

(4)







  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

21



21

  Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations

10



10







Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

61

$

76

$

(15)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

30

$

24

$

6

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(10)

(8)

(2)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)


  Nondeductible income taxes on consent order settlement

21

21


Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

38

$

34

$

4







Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

99

$

110

$

(11)







Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.35











Direct orders opened (000's)

472

472


Direct orders closed (000's)

334

334


Fee per file

$

2,148

$

2,148


Actual title claims paid

$

51

$

51









Cash flows provided by operations

$

4




Cash flows used in operations attributable to FNF Group

$

(11)




Cash flows provided by operations attributable to FNFV Group

$

15





FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)



Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Q4 2016

Q3 2016

Q2 2016

Quarterly Open Orders ('000's except % data)

Total open orders*

478

445

501

524

472

474

616

577

Total open orders per day*

7.7

7.2

8.0

8.2

7.6

7.6

9.6

9.0

Purchase % of open orders

66

%

60

%

62

%

66

%

64

%

53

%

50

%

57

%

Refinance % of open orders

34

%

40

%

38

%

34

%

36

%

47

%

50

%

43

%

Total closed orders*

313

357

367

370

334

419

433

401

Total closed orders per day*

5.0

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.4

6.8

6.8

6.3

Purchase % of closed orders

62

%

61

%

65

%

67

%

58

%

51

%

54

%

58

%

Refinance % of closed orders

38

%

39

%

35

%

33

%

42

%

49

%

46

%

42

%

















Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)

Total commercial revenue

$

230

$

288

$

250

$

261

$

224

$

285

$

233

$

244

Total commercial open orders

52.8

46.3

48.3

50.8

49.4

45.9

50.4

49.9

Total commercial closed orders

31.5

33.2

33.4

33.6

30.0

34.7

31.9

33.6

















National commercial revenue

$

122

$

165

$

138

$

148

$

127

$

167

$

130

$

144

National commercial open orders

21.1

19.0

19.9

22.0

21.1

17.9

20.4

20.3

National commercial closed orders

11.2

12.1

13.1

13.3

11.2

12.8

11.7

11.6

















Total Fee Per File

Fee per file

$

2,344

$

2,425

$

2,368

$

2,428

$

2,148

$

2,091

$

2,015

$

2,116

Residential and local commercial fee per file

$

2,027

$

2,032

$

2,066

$

2,104

$

1,829

$

1,746

$

1,762

$

1,809

Residential fee per file

$

1,789

$

1,784

$

1,856

$

1,895

$

1,623

$

1,538

$

1,594

$

1,645

Total commercial fee per file

$

7,300

$

8,700

$

7,500

$

7,800

$

7,500

$

8,200

$

7,300

$

7,300

National commercial fee per file

$

10,900

$

13,600

$

10,500

$

11,100

$

11,300

$

13,000

$

11,100

$

12,400

















Total Staffing

Total field operations employees

10,900

11,200

11,700

11,300

11,000

11,100

11,400

10,900

















* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In millions)



FNF, Inc.

March 31, 2018

FNF, Inc.

December 31, 2017


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and investment portfolio

$

4,371


$

4,481

Goodwill

2,747


2,746

Title plant

398


398

Total assets

9,018


9,151

Notes payable

748


759

Reserve for title claim losses

1,486


1,490

Secured trust deposits

825


830

Redeemable non-controlling interests

344


344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

21


20

Total equity and redeemable non-controlling interests

4,823


4,811

Total equity attributable to common shareholders

4,458


4,447

 

