FNF Reports Fourth Quarter 2019 Diluted EPS of $1.22 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.95, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 20.3% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 16.3%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2019.

  • Total revenue of approximately $2.4 billion in the fourth quarter versus $1.7 billion in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Fourth quarter net earnings of $340 million and adjusted net earnings of $263 million versus net earnings of $44 million and adjusted net earnings of $175 million for the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Fourth quarter diluted EPS of $1.22 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.95 versus diluted EPS of $0.16 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.63 in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Realized gains were $131 million in the fourth quarter versus realized losses of $144 million in the fourth quarter of 2018

Title

  • Total revenue of approximately $2.3 billion versus approximately $1.7 billion in total revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Pre-tax earnings of $468 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $355 million versus pre-tax earnings of $102 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $258 million in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Pre-tax title margin of 20.3% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.3% versus pre-tax title margin of 6.1% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 14.2% in the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Fourth quarter purchase orders opened increased 3% on a daily basis and purchase orders closed increased 5% on a daily basis versus the fourth quarter of 2018
  • Total commercial revenue of $321 million, a 2% decline over total commercial revenue in the fourth quarter of 2018, driven by a 12% decline in fee per file partially offset by a 11% increase in closed orders; fourth quarter total commercial open orders increased 20% compared to the prior year
  • Overall fourth quarter average fee per file of $2,384, a 15% decrease versus the fourth quarter of 2018

Title Orders

Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

October 2019

195,000

50%

153,000

48%

November 2019

157,000

49%

127,000

49%

December 2019

140,000

51%

137,000

50%







Fourth Quarter 2019

492,000

50%

417,000

49%


















Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

October 2018

150,000

69%

111,000

68%

November 2018

123,000

68%

95,000

70%

December 2018

106,000

65%

95,000

68%







Fourth Quarter 2018

379,000

67%

301,000

69%

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

 

Open

Closed

Commercial




Commercial

Commercial

Revenue

Commercial


Orders

Orders

(In millions)

Fee Per File

Fourth Quarter 2019 - Total Commercial

55,100


39,100


$321


$8,200

Fourth Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial

46,000


35,200


$328


$9,300

"Our strong fourth quarter results rounded out a banner year for our title business. In the quarter we generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $355 million and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.3%. Total commercial revenues were $321 million for the quarter which compares favorably to the record breaking results that we posted in the 2018 fourth quarter where total commercial revenues were $328 million," commented Chairman William P. Foley, II.  "For the full year 2019, we generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $1.3 billion, a record year, and an adjusted pre-tax title margin of 16.3%, our best year since 2003.  Looking ahead to 2020, we expect mortgage originations to moderate through the year from the very strong levels enjoyed in 2019 as refinance volumes naturally ease.  We will remain vigilant on expenses as we manage this expected slowdown in volumes.

Following the termination of the merger agreement with Stewart Information Services, the Board and management underwent a comprehensive review of FNF's capital allocation strategy and determined that expanding into the annuity market through the acquisition of FGL Holdings ("F&G"), announced subsequent to quarter end, would best maximize value for our shareholders.  After three years as a minority owner and with the advent of new leadership at F&G, we decided to acquire the remaining interest in F&G as a way to diversify our earnings and reduce the risk and volatility inherent in our stand-alone title operations. F&G offers an attractive return on our capital investment in an industry with strong secular growth tailwinds that will perform well in economic environments that may be more challenging for title insurance. FNF is excited to welcome F&G's employees and policy holders to the FNF family."

Mr. Foley concluded, "In 2019 the Board focused on returning capital to shareholders having increased our quarterly cash dividend 6.5% to $0.33 per share in addition to repurchasing 2,120,000 shares throughout the year.  FNF's share repurchase plan has 22.2 million shares remaining on the authorization.  The Board will continue to evaluate capital allocation including share repurchases, dividends, debt paydown and further investments in our business segments."

Conference Call
We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss fourth quarter 2019 FNF results on Friday, February 14, 2020, beginning at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern Time on February 14, 2020, through February 21, 2020, by dialing 1-844-512-2921 (USA) or 1-412-317-6671.  The access code will be 13697834.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.  FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.  More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings, and adjusted EPS.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to:  the ability to consummate the proposed F&G transaction; the ability to obtain requisite regulatory, shareholder and stockholder approval and the satisfaction of other conditions to the consummation of the proposed F&G transaction; the ability of FNF to successfully integrate F&G's operations and employees; the potential impact of the announcement or consummation of the proposed F&G transaction on relationships, including with employees, suppliers, customers and competitors; changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019 

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Direct title premiums

$

656

$

656

$


Agency title premiums

828

828


Escrow, title related and other fees

692

642

50

Total title and escrow

2,176

2,126

50







Interest and investment income

55

49

6

Realized gains and losses, net

131

135

(4)

Total revenue

2,362

2,310

52







Personnel costs

717

681

36

Agent commissions

628

628


Other operating expenses

455

428

27

Depreciation and amortization

46

39

7

Claim loss expense

66

66


Interest expense

11



11

Total expenses

1,923

1,842

81







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

439

$

468

$

(29)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(131)

(135)

4

  Purchase price amortization

27

22

5

  Severance costs

6



6

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

(98)

$

(113)

$

15







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

341

$

355

$

(14)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

15.3

%

16.3

%

%







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

439

$

468

$

(29)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

98

103

(5)

  Earnings from equity investments

3

2

1

  Non-controlling interests

4

5

(1)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

340

$

362

$

(22)







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

1.24




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

1.22











FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

274




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

278




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended
December 31, 2019

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

340

$

362

$

(22)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

(98)

$

(113)

$

15

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

24

28

(4)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)


Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

(77)

$

(88)

$

11







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common
shareholders

$

263

$

274

$

(11)







Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.95











Direct orders opened (000's)

492

492


Direct orders closed (000's)

417

417


Fee per file

$

2,384

$

2,384


Actual title claims paid

$

53

$

53









Cash flows provided by operations

$

428




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)









Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Direct title premiums

$

576

$

576

$


Agency title premiums

672

672


Escrow, title related and other fees

537

521

16

Total title and escrow

1,785

1,769

16







Interest and investment income

52

48

4

Realized gains and losses, net

(144)

(135)

(9)

Total revenue

1,693

1,682

11







Personnel costs

613

613


Agent commissions

513

513


Other operating expenses

394

360

34

Depreciation and amortization

44

38

6

Claim loss expense

56

56


Interest expense

12



12

Total expenses

1,632

1,580

52







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

61

$

102

$

(41)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

144

135

9

  Purchase price amortization

27

21

6

  Transaction costs

4



4

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

175

$

156

$

19







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

236

$

258

$

(22)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

12.8

%

14.2

%

%







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

61

$

102

$

(41)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

16

26

(10)

  Earnings from equity investments

1

1


  Non-controlling interests

2

1

1







Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

44

$

76

$

(32)







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

0.16




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.16











FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

274




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)










Three Months Ended
December 31, 2018

Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

44

$

76

$

(32)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

175

$

156

$

19

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(40)

(36)

(4)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(4)

(3)

(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

131

$

117

$

14







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

175

$

193

$

(18)







Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.63











Direct orders opened (000's)

379

379


Direct orders closed (000's)

301

301


Fee per file

$

2,803

$

2,803


Actual title claims paid

$

58

$

58









Cash flows provided by operations

$

273




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019


Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Direct title premiums

$

2,381

$

2,381

$


Agency title premiums

2,961

2,961


Escrow, title related and other fees

2,584

2,389

195

Total title and escrow

7,926

7,731

195







Interest and investment income

225

202

23

Realized gains and losses, net

318

326

(8)

Total revenue

8,469

8,259

210







Personnel costs

2,696

2,562

134

Agent commissions

2,258

2,258


Other operating expenses

1,681

1,509

172

Depreciation and amortization

178

154

24

Claim loss expense

240

240


Interest expense

47



47

Total expenses

7,100

6,723

377







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

1,369

$

1,536

$

(167)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(318)

(326)

8

  Purchase price amortization

105

86

19

  Transaction costs

58



58

  Severance costs

6



6

  Other adjustments

1

1


 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

(148)

$

(239)

$

91







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

1,221

$

1,297

$

(76)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

15.0

%

16.3

%

%







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

1,369

$

1,536

$

(167)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

308

363

(55)

  Earnings from equity investments

15

13

2

  Non-controlling interests

14

15

(1)







Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

1,062

$

1,171

$

(109)







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

3.89




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

3.83











FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2019


Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

1,062

$

1,171

$

(109)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

(148)

$

(239)

$

91

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

38

60

(22)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(12)

(11)

(1)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

(122)

$

(190)

$

68







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common
shareholders

$

940

$

981

$

(41)







Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

3.39











Direct orders opened (000's)

2,066

2,066


Direct orders closed (000's)

1,448

1,448


Fee per file

$

2,511

$

2,511


Actual title claims paid

$

220

$

220









Cash flows provided by operations

$

1,121




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018


Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Direct title premiums

$

2,221

$

2,221

$


Agency title premiums

2,690

2,690


Escrow, title related and other fees

2,615

2,204

411

Total title and escrow

7,526

7,115

411







Interest and investment income

177

170

7

Realized gains and losses, net

(109)

(110)

1

Total revenue

7,594

7,175

419







Personnel costs

2,538

2,444

94

Agent commissions

2,059

2,059


Other operating expenses

1,801

1,421

380

Depreciation and amortization

182

154

28

Claim loss expense

221

221


Interest expense

43



43

Total expenses

6,844

6,299

545







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

750

$

876

$

(126)







Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes





  Realized (gains) and losses, net

109

110

(1)

  Purchase price amortization

109

87

22

  Transaction costs

17



17

  Sales tax contingency

6

6


  Other adjustments

3

1

2

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

244

$

204

$

40







Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

994

$

1,080

$

(86)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

12.9

%

14.8

%

%







Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

750

$

876

$

(126)







  Income tax expense (benefit)

120

163

(43)

  Earnings from equity investments

5

4

1

  Non-controlling interests

7

8

(1)







Net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

628

$

709

$

(81)







EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

2.30




EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

2.26











FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273




FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

278




FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION
(In millions, except order information in thousands)
(Unaudited)


Twelve Months Ended
December 31, 2018


Consolidated

Title

Corporate and
Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

628

$

709

$

(81)







 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

244

$

204

$

40

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(55)

(46)

(9)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(14)

(11)

(3)

  Change in tax estimate

(45)

(45)


  Black Knight tax contingency

(8)



(8)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

122

$

102

$

20







Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common
shareholders

$

750

$

811

$

(61)







Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

2.70











Direct orders opened (000's)

1,818

1,818


Direct orders closed (000's)

1,315

1,315


Fee per file

$

2,585

$

2,585


Actual title claims paid

$

223

$

223









Cash flows provided by operations

$

943





 

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS
(Unaudited)




Q4 2019

Q3 2019

Q2 2019

Q1 2019

Q4 2018

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data)

Total opened orders*

492

592

544

438

379

456

505

478

Total opened orders per day*

7.8

9.3

8.5

7.2

6.0

7.2

7.9

7.7

Purchase % of opened orders

50

%

52

%

61

%

65

%

67

%

69

%

71

%

66

%

Refinance % of opened orders

50

%

48

%

39

%

35

%

33

%

31

%

29

%

34

%

Total closed orders*

417

409

359

263

301

339

362

313

Total closed orders per day*

6.6

6.4

5.6

4.3

4.8

5.4

5.7

5.0

Purchase % of closed orders

49

%

55

%

65

%

66

%

69

%

71

%

71

%

62

%

Refinance % of closed orders

51

%

45

%

35

%

34

%

31

%

29

%

29

%

38

%

















Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)

Total commercial revenue

$

321

$

301

$

286

$

231

$

328

$

276

$

280

$

235

Total commercial opened orders

55.1

56.0

58.6

49.8

46.0

48.9

54.2

52.8

Total commercial closed orders

39.1

36.4

34.0

30.0

35.2

31.2

35.1

31.5

















National commercial revenue

$

188

$

173

$

165

$

123

$

197

$

157

$

155

$

128

National commercial opened orders

22.6

23.8

25.3

20.6

19.1

19.8

23.0

21.1

National commercial closed orders

16.2

14.1

12.7

10.5

13.2

12.0

12.9

11.2

















Total Fee Per File

Fee per file

$

2,384

$

2,459

$

2,677

$

2,567

$

2,803

$

2,623

$

2,579

$

2,344

Residential fee per file

$

1,792

$

1,928

$

2,075

$

1,964

$

2,003

$

2,032

$

2,051

$

1,816

Total commercial fee per file

$

8,200

$

8,300

$

8,400

$

7,700

$

9,300

$

8,800

$

8,000

$

7,500

National commercial fee per file

$

11,600

$

12,300

$

13,000

$

11,700

$

14,900

$

13,100

$

12,000

$

11,400

















Total Staffing

Total field operations employees**

12,300

12,200

12,000

11,700

11,800

12,400

12,500

12,400

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

**During Q4 2019 we established an automated payroll data feed, based on hours worked, as a new process to determine number of field operation employees. This new process
captures shared services and other operational employees that were not previously included. All previous periods have been restated using the new method.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.
SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION
(In millions)




FNF, Inc.
December 31,
2019

FNF, Inc.
December 31,
2018


(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and investment portfolio

$

5,760


$

4,806

Goodwill

2,727


2,726

Title plant

404


405

Total assets

10,677


9,301

Notes payable

838


836

Reserve for title claim losses

1,509


1,488

Secured trust deposits

791


822

Redeemable non-controlling interests

344


344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

(17)


(2)

Total equity and non-controlling interests

5,709


4,972

Total equity attributable to common shareholders

5,382


4,630

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

