FNF Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) (FNF or the Company), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries and a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients through its majority-owned, publicly traded subsidiary F&G Annuities & Life, Inc. (NYSE:FG) (F&G), today reported financial results for the fourth quarter and twelve months ended December 31, 2025.

Special Stock Distribution

FNF has completed the planned distribution through a special dividend of approximately 12% ownership of F&G to FNF shareholders, representing approximately $500 million of value. On December 31, 2025, FNF completed the distribution to FNF's shareholders of approximately 16 million shares of F&G common stock owned by FNF. Following the distribution, FNF retains control of F&G through an approximate 70% equity ownership stake.

Adjusted net earnings for the fourth quarter were $382 million, or $1.41 per share, excluding a $471 million noncash deferred income tax charge resulting from the distribution of F&G shares, which reduced our ownership of F&G below 80%. This distribution triggered an accounting requirement to recognize a deferred tax liability on the accumulated difference between our book and tax basis in F&G. This noncash charge has no impact on our current cash position, operations or liquidity, and represents a potential future tax obligation that would arise only if we were to sell or distribute additional shares of F&G in the future. Net (loss) earnings attributable to common shareholders also include mark-to-market effects and non-recurring items; all of which are excluded from adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders.

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings) for the fourth quarter were $382 million, or $1.41 per share, compared to $366 million, or $1.34 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year adjusted net earnings were $1.4 billion, or $4.97 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.63 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024.

The Title Segment contributed $306 million and $1.1 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, compared to $263 million and $877 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively

The F&G Segment contributed $104 million and $412 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, compared to $123 million and $475 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively

The Corporate Segment, before eliminating dividend income from F&G in the consolidated financial statements, had adjusted net earnings of $4 million and $3 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2025, respectively, compared to $8 million and $21 million for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively

FNF's consolidated adjusted net earnings include significant income and expense items in the F&G Segment, as well as investment income from alternative investments below management's long-term expected return. Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G, as well as the "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" section for further explanation

Net loss attributable to common shareholders for the fourth quarter was $117 million, or $0.43 per diluted share (per share), compared to net earnings of $450 million, or $1.65 per share, for the fourth quarter of 2024. Full year net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $602 million, or $2.21 per share, compared to $1.3 billion, or $4.65 per share, for the year ended December 31, 2024. The fourth quarter and full year 2025 results include the $471 million noncash charge to recognize the deferred tax liability upon the special stock distribution of F&G shares.

Company Highlights

Title Segment delivered excellent performance across the business: For the Title Segment, total revenue was $2.2 billion and $8.5 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $2.0 billion and $7.7 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter, an 11% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024, and $8.6 billion for the full year, an 11% increase over full year 2024. Our industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.5% and 15.9% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

For the Title Segment, total revenue was $2.2 billion and $8.5 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively, compared to $2.0 billion and $7.7 billion for the fourth quarter and full year 2024, respectively. Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses, was $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter, an 11% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024, and $8.6 billion for the full year, an 11% increase over full year 2024. Our industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 17.5% and 15.9% for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively F&G Segment generated record assets under management : F&G achieved record assets under management before flow reinsurance of $73.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 12% over the fourth quarter of 2024. F&G's gross sales were $3.4 billion and $14.6 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively

: F&G achieved record assets under management before flow reinsurance of $73.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 12% over the fourth quarter of 2024. F&G's gross sales were $3.4 billion and $14.6 billion for the fourth quarter and full year, respectively Robust return of capital to shareholders: FNF returned approximately $170 million of capital to shareholders in the fourth quarter through $140 million of common stock dividends and $30 million of share repurchases. This brought the full year 2025 capital returned to shareholders to approximately $800 million through $546 million of common stock dividends and $251 million of share repurchases. FNF ended the year with $659 million in cash and short-term liquid investments at the holding company

William P. Foley, II, Chairman, commented, "The fourth quarter rounded out an excellent year for our Title and F&G businesses. Our Title business delivered an industry leading adjusted pre-tax Title margin of 15.9% for the full year 2025, reflecting strong performance across the business with exceptional strength in commercial combined with disciplined expense management. FNF has transformed the Title business through decades of innovative technology solutions and investments in the business, driving efficiencies and margin expansion, significantly outperforming prior cyclical lows."

Mr. Foley added, "F&G grew AUM before flow reinsurance by 12% to $73 billion at the end of 2025. F&G continues to provide an important complement to our Title business having contributed 30% of FNF's adjusted net earnings for full year 2025. To further unlock the embedded value in F&G, we completed an approximate 12% share dividend of F&G's common stock to FNF shareholders on December 31, 2025. We believe the increased liquidity will broaden investor interest and ultimately result in a valuation that more appropriately reflects F&G's strong business momentum and improving returns as the company grows its fee-based, higher margin and less capital-intensive earnings streams as they transition to a capital light business model."

Summary Financial Results

(In millions, except per share data) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 2025

2024 Total revenue $ 4,051

$ 3,621 $ 14,445

$ 13,681 F&G gross sales1 $ 3,392

$ 3,469 $ 14,638

$ 15,262 F&G net sales1 $ 2,304

$ 2,438 $ 10,029

$ 10,571 F&G assets under management (AUM)1 $ 57,574

$ 53,817 $ 57,574

$ 53,817 F&G AUM before flow reinsurance1 $ 73,090

$ 65,274 $ 73,090

$ 65,274 Total assets $ 109,014

$ 95,263 $ 109,014

$ 95,263 Adjusted pre-tax title margin 17.5 %

16.6 % 15.9 %

15.1 % Net earnings attributable to common shareholders $ (117)

$ 450 $ 602

$ 1,270 Net earnings per share attributable to common shareholders $ (0.43)

$ 1.65 $ 2.21

$ 4.65 Adjusted net earnings1 $ 382

$ 366 $ 1,352

$ 1,265 Adjusted net earnings per share1 $ 1.41

$ 1.34 $ 4.97

$ 4.63 Weighted average common diluted shares 270

273 272

273 Total common shares outstanding 271

275 271

275













1 See definition of non-GAAP measures below

Segment Financial Results

Title Segment

This segment consists of the operations of the Company's title insurance underwriters and related businesses, which provide core title insurance and escrow and other title-related services including loan sub-servicing, valuations, default services and home warranty.

Mike Nolan, Chief Executive Officer, added, "Our Title business delivered outstanding results in the current environment having achieved industry leading adjusted pre-tax Title margins, including 17.5% in the fourth quarter of 2025. This is a testament to our Company's transformation over the past two decades where we have developed pioneering technology and invested in our business, which are driving efficiencies and helping us maintain a competitive edge. This can further be seen in our margin expansion over the last three years as we have significantly outperformed prior cyclical lows. Our Title business is performing incredibly well and positioned for the eventual recovery in the housing market back to more normalized levels where we will benefit from scale advantages and the efficiency gains that have driven through our Company."

Fourth Quarter 2025 Highlights

Total revenue of $2.2 billion, compared with $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024

of $2.2 billion, compared with $2.0 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024 Total revenue, excluding recognized gains and losses , of $2.3 billion, an 11% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 Direct title premiums of $754 million, a 21% increase over fourth quarter of 2024 Agency title premiums of $840 million, a 7% increase over fourth quarter of 2024 Commercial revenue of $479 million, a 27% increase over fourth quarter of 2024

, of $2.3 billion, an 11% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024 Purchase orders opened on a daily basis were in line with the fourth quarter of 2024 and purchase orders closed increased 1% on a daily basis

opened on a daily basis were in line with the fourth quarter of 2024 and purchase orders closed increased 1% on a daily basis Refinance orders opened increased 38% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 39% on a daily basis over the fourth quarter of 2024

opened increased 38% on a daily basis and refinance orders closed increased 39% on a daily basis over the fourth quarter of 2024 Commercial orders opened increased 8% and commercial orders closed increased 14% over the fourth quarter of 2024

opened increased 8% and commercial orders closed increased 14% over the fourth quarter of 2024 Total fee per file of $4,099 for the fourth quarter, a 5% increase over the fourth quarter of 2024

Fourth Quarter 2025 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin of 14.7% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin of 17.5% for the fourth quarter, compared to 13.5% and 16.6%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024

of 14.7% and industry leading of 17.5% for the fourth quarter, compared to 13.5% and 16.6%, respectively, for the fourth quarter of 2024 Pre-tax earnings in Title for the fourth quarter of $330 million, compared with $271 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

for the fourth quarter of $330 million, compared with $271 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the fourth quarter of $401 million, compared with $343 million for the fourth quarter of 2024. These results reflect strong performance across the business, highlighted by exceptional strength in our direct commercial business

Full Year 2025 Financial Results

Pre-tax title margin was 14.5% and industry leading adjusted pre-tax title margin was 15.9% for the full year, compared to 14.2% and 15.1% for the full year 2024, respectively

was 14.5% and industry leading was 15.9% for the full year, compared to 14.2% and 15.1% for the full year 2024, respectively Pre-tax earnings in Title for the full year were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the full year 2024

Title for the full year were $1.2 billion, compared to $1.1 billion for the full year 2024 Adjusted pre-tax earnings in Title for the full year were $1.4 billion, compared to $1.2 billion for the full year 2024; these results were driven by exceptional strength in our direct commercial business, along with strong results from our distributed direct operations, centralized refinance and default businesses and agency business

F&G Segment

This segment consists of operations of FNF's majority-owned subsidiary F&G, a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and funding agreement and pension risk transfer institutional clients.

Chris Blunt, F&G's Chief Executive Officer, said, "We delivered a strong finish to an outstanding year, highlighted by record assets under management before flow reinsurance of $73 billion fueled by $14.6 billion of gross sales in full year 2025, including $9 billion of gross sales in our core products - indexed annuities, indexed universal life and pension risk transfer. Our high quality, diversified investment portfolio continues to perform extremely well with credit-related impairments remaining stable and below our expectations."

Mr. Blunt continued, "We are executing on our strategy toward a more fee-based, higher margin and less capital intensive business model to drive long-term growth. We took action to improve our operating expense ratio by 10 basis points as compared to year end 2024 and we have strengthened our capital position, augmented by the launch of our reinsurance sidecar. At the end of the year, we expanded our public float to 30% to enhance market liquidity and broaden investor access to the stock. Looking ahead to 2026, we remain focused on continuing to grow our core business and delivering long-term shareholder value."

Fourth Quarter 2025

AUM before flow reinsurance was $73.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 12% over the fourth quarter of 2024. This included retained AUM of $57.6 billion, an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2024

was $73.1 billion at the end of the fourth quarter, an increase of 12% over the fourth quarter of 2024. This included retained AUM of $57.6 billion, an increase of 7% over the fourth quarter of 2024 Gross sales were $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter, modestly below $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products

were $3.4 billion for the fourth quarter, modestly below $3.5 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products Core sales were $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting higher indexed annuity and indexed universal life sales; partially offset by lower pension risk transfer sales

were $2.8 billion for the fourth quarter, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024, reflecting higher indexed annuity and indexed universal life sales; partially offset by lower pension risk transfer sales Opportunistic sales were $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter, comprised of $0.4 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $0.2 billion of funding agreements, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024 which was comprised of multiyear guaranteed annuities. Opportunistic volumes vary quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity

were $0.6 billion for the fourth quarter, comprised of $0.4 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $0.2 billion of funding agreements, in line with the fourth quarter of 2024 which was comprised of multiyear guaranteed annuities. Opportunistic volumes vary quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity Net sales were $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter, down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2024; this reflects flow reinsurance at varying ceded amounts in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities

were $2.3 billion for the fourth quarter, down slightly from the fourth quarter of 2024; this reflects flow reinsurance at varying ceded amounts in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities F&G Segment net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $104 million for the fourth quarter due to unfavorable mark-to-market movement, compared to $274 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 which included favorable mark-to-market movement

were $104 million for the fourth quarter due to unfavorable mark-to-market movement, compared to $274 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 which included favorable mark-to-market movement F&G Segment adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $104 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $123 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $104 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Investment income from alternative investments was $53 million, or $0.20 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $123 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 included income from $6 million, or $0.02 per share, of actuarial model refinements and other items. Investment income from alternative investments was $27 million, or $0.10 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% As compared to the prior year quarter and excluding the above items, adjusted net earnings reflect asset growth, growing fees from accretive flow reinsurance, steady owned distribution margin and disciplined expense management driving scale benefit; partially offset by higher interest expense on debt Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation

were $104 million for the fourth quarter, compared to $123 million for the fourth quarter of 2024

Full Year 2025

AUM before flow reinsurance was $73.1 billion at year-end 2025, an increase of 12% over year-end 2024. This included retained AUM of $57.6 billion, an increase of 7% over year-end 2024

was $73.1 billion at year-end 2025, an increase of 12% over year-end 2024. This included retained AUM of $57.6 billion, an increase of 7% over year-end 2024 Gross sales were $14.6 billion for the full year, one of our best sales years in history, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products; our all-time record of $15.3 billion was in 2024

were $14.6 billion for the full year, one of our best sales years in history, driven by favorable market conditions and strong demand for retirement savings products; our all-time record of $15.3 billion was in 2024 Core sales were $9.0 billion for the full year, reflecting strong indexed annuity, indexed universal life and pension risk transfer sales; our second year of more than $9 billion in core sales

were $9.0 billion for the full year, reflecting strong indexed annuity, indexed universal life and pension risk transfer sales; our second year of more than $9 billion in core sales Opportunistic sales were $5.6 billion for the full year, comprised of $3.8 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $1.8 billion of funding agreements, compared to $6.1 billion in full year 2024 which was comprised of $5.1 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $1.0 billion of funding agreements. Opportunistic volumes vary depending on economics and market opportunity

were $5.6 billion for the full year, comprised of $3.8 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $1.8 billion of funding agreements, compared to $6.1 billion in full year 2024 which was comprised of $5.1 billion of multiyear guaranteed annuities and $1.0 billion of funding agreements. Opportunistic volumes vary depending on economics and market opportunity Net sales were $10.0 billion for the full year, compared to $10.6 billion for the full year 2024; this reflects flow reinsurance at varying ceded amounts in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities

were $10.0 billion for the full year, compared to $10.6 billion for the full year 2024; this reflects flow reinsurance at varying ceded amounts in line with capital targets for multiyear guaranteed annuities and fixed indexed annuities F&G Segment net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $217 million for the full year due to favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $538 million for the full year 2024 which included favorable mark-to-market movement

were $217 million for the full year due to favorable mark-to-market movement, compared to net earnings of $538 million for the full year 2024 which included favorable mark-to-market movement F&G Segment adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders were $412 million for the full year, compared to $475 million for the full year 2024 F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $412 million for the full year 2025 included income from $13 million, or $0.05 per share, reinsurance true-up adjustment, $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $228 million, or $0.84 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $475 million for the full year 2024 included expense from $24 million, or $0.09 per share, of actuarial model updates and refinements; partially offset by income from $12 million, or $0.04 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $5 million, or $0.02 per share, of other income items. Investment income from alternative investments was $123 million, or $0.45 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% As compared to the prior year and excluding the above items, adjusted net earnings reflect asset growth, growing fees from accretive flow reinsurance, steady owned distribution margin and disciplined expense management driving scale benefit; partially offset by higher interest expense on debt Please see "Segment Financial Results" for F&G under "Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information" for further explanation

were $412 million for the full year, compared to $475 million for the full year 2024

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss FNF's fourth quarter and full year 2025 results on Friday, February 20, 2026, beginning at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

About F&G

F&G is part of the FNF family of companies. F&G is committed to helping Americans turn their aspirations into reality. F&G is a leading provider of insurance solutions serving retail annuity and life customers and institutional clients and is headquartered in Des Moines, Iowa. For more information, please visit fglife.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, this earnings release includes non-GAAP financial measures, which the Company believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted net earnings per share, adjusted pre-tax title earnings, adjusted pre-tax title earnings as a percentage of adjusted title revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders (adjusted net earnings), assets under management (AUM), average assets under management (AAUM) and sales.

Management believes these non-GAAP financial measures may be useful in certain instances to provide additional meaningful comparisons between current results and results in prior operating periods. Our non-GAAP measures may not be comparable to similarly titled measures of other organizations because other organizations may not calculate such non-GAAP measures in the same manner as we do.

The presentation of this financial information is not intended to be considered in isolation of or as a substitute for, or superior to, the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with GAAP. By disclosing these non-GAAP financial measures, FNF believes it offers investors a greater understanding of, and an enhanced level of transparency into, the means by which the Company's management operates the Company.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings, net earnings attributable to common shareholders, net earnings per share, or any other measures derived in accordance with GAAP as measures of operating performance or liquidity. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business, political crisis, war and pandemic conditions, including ongoing geopolitical conflicts; consumer spending; government spending; the volatility and strength of the capital markets; investor and consumer confidence; foreign currency exchange rates; commodity prices; inflation levels; changes in trade policy; tariffs and trade sanctions on goods; trade wars; supply chain disruptions; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U.S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that F&G and our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries, including regulation of title insurance and services and privacy and data protection laws; systems damage, failures, interruptions, cyberattacks and intrusions, or unauthorized data disclosures; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









December 31, 2025









Direct title premiums

$ 754

$ 754

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

840

840

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,661

609

1,013

39

— Total title and escrow

3,255

2,203

1,013

39

—





















Interest and investment income

843

93

741

41

(32) Recognized gains and losses, net

(47)

(58)

11

—

— Total revenue

4,051

2,238

1,765

80

(32)





















Personnel costs

901

796

70

35

— Agent commissions

646

646

—

—

— Other operating expenses

415

357

35

23

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

1,265

—

1,265

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

19

—

19

—

— Depreciation and amortization

221

37

174

10

— Provision for title claim losses

72

72

—

—

— Interest expense

61

—

41

20

— Total expenses

3,600

1,908

1,604

88

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 451

$ 330

$ 161

$ (8)

$ (32)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

536

58

31

447

— Earnings (loss) from equity investments

(1)

—

—

(1)

— Non-controlling interests

31

6

26

(1)

—





















Net (loss) earnings attributable to common

shareholders

$ (117)

$ 266

$ 104

$ (455)

$ (32)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ (0.43)





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ (0.43)





































Weighted average shares - basic

269















Weighted average shares - diluted

270

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









December 31, 2025









Net (loss) earnings attributable to common

shareholders

$ (117)

$ 266

$ 104

$ (455)

$ (32)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 451

$ 330

$ 161

$ (8)

$ (32)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

62

58

4

—

— Market related liability adjustments

(22)

—

(22)

—

— Purchase price amortization

36

13

18

5

— Transaction and other costs

1

—

1

—

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 528

$ 401

$ 162

$ (3)

$ (32)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 77

$ 71

$ 1

$ 5

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(17)

(17)

1

(1)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(2)

—

(2)

—

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(30)

(14)

—

(16)

— Distribution of F&G deferred tax adjustment

471

—

—

471

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 499

$ 40

$ —

$ 459

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 382

$ 306

$ 104

$ 4

$ (32)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.41

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 625

$ 625

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

787

787

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

1,766

560

1,169

37

— Total title and escrow

3,178

1,972

1,169

37

—





















Interest and investment income

816

97

707

40

(28) Recognized gains and losses, net

(373)

(57)

(317)

1

— Total revenue

3,621

2,012

1,559

78

(28)





















Personnel costs

832

709

81

42

— Agent commissions

606

606

—

—

— Other operating expenses

406

327

54

25

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

927

—

927

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(105)

—

(105)

—

— Depreciation and amortization

194

35

152

7

— Provision for title claim losses

64

64

—

—

— Interest expense

57

—

38

19

— Total expenses

2,981

1,741

1,147

93

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 640

$ 271

$ 412

$ (15)

$ (28)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

144

75

85

(16)

— Earnings from equity investments

12

12

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

58

5

53

—

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 450

$ 203

$ 274

$ 1

$ (28)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 1.65





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 1.65





































Weighted average shares - basic

272















Weighted average shares - diluted

273

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. FOURTH QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Three Months Ended









December 31, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 450

$ 203

$ 274

$ 1

$ (28)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 640

$ 271

$ 412

$ (15)

$ (28)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

23

57

(33)

(1)

— Market related liability adjustments

(233)

—

(233)

—

— Purchase price amortization

38

15

21

2

— Pension retirement charge

(1)

—

—

(1)

— Immediately vested stock compensation expense

12

—

—

12

— Transaction costs

19

—

19

—

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 498

$ 343

$ 186

$ (3)

$ (28)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (142)

$ 72

$ (226)

$ 12

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

28

(17)

48

(3)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP

adjustments

27

—

27

—

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

3

5

—

(2)

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (84)

$ 60

$ (151)

$ 7

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 366

$ 263

$ 123

$ 8

$ (28)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 1.34

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2025









Direct title premiums

$ 2,574

$ 2,574

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

3,250

3,250

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

5,444

2,381

2,884

179

— Total title and escrow

11,268

8,205

2,884

179

—





















Interest and investment income

3,237

363

2,837

154

(117) Recognized gains and losses, net

(60)

(78)

10

8

— Total revenue

14,445

8,490

5,731

341

(117)





















Personnel costs

3,437

2,983

293

161

— Agent commissions

2,518

2,518

—

—

— Other operating expenses

1,615

1,353

156

106

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

3,963

—

3,963

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

167

—

167

—

— Depreciation and amortization

844

147

665

32

— Provision for title claim losses

262

262

—

—

— Interest expense

242

—

164

78

— Total expenses

13,048

7,263

5,408

377

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$ 1,397

$ 1,227

$ 323

$ (36)

$ (117)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

753

283

52

418

— Earnings (loss) from equity investments

35

39

—

(4)

— Non-controlling interests

77

23

54

—

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 602

$ 960

$ 217

$ (458)

$ (117)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 2.22





































EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 2.21





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

272

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)



Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2025









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 602

$ 960

$ 217

$ (458)

$ (117)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,397

$ 1,227

$ 323

$ (36)

$ (117)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

250

78

180

(8)

— Market related liability adjustments

28

—

28

—

— Purchase price amortization

146

54

80

12

— Transaction and other costs

20

—

16

4

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,841

$ 1,359

$ 627

$ (28)

$ (117)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ 444

$ 132

$ 304

$ 8

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(95)

(32)

(61)

(2)

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(22)

(6)

—

(16)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(48)

—

(48)

—

— Distribution of F&G deferred tax adjustment

$ 471

$ —

$ —

$ 471

$ — Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ 750

$ 94

$ 195

$ 461

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 1,352

$ 1,054

$ 412

$ 3

$ (117)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common shareholders

- diluted

$ 4.97

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)











F&G







Twelve Months Ended

Consolidated

Title



Corporate and

Other

Elimination December 31, 2024









Direct title premiums

$ 2,200

$ 2,200

$ —

$ —

$ — Agency title premiums

2,953

2,953

—

—

— Escrow, title related and other fees

5,321

2,196

2,941

184

— Total title and escrow

10,474

7,349

2,941

184

—





















Interest and investment income

3,124

359

2,719

154

(108) Recognized gains and losses, net

83

(6)

84

5

— Total revenue

13,681

7,702

5,744

343

(108)





















Personnel costs

3,148

2,695

296

157

— Agent commissions

2,287

2,287

—

—

— Other operating expenses

1,558

1,251

203

104

— Benefits & other policy reserve changes

3,791

—

3,791

—

— Market risk benefit (gains) losses

(25)

—

(25)

—

— Depreciation and amortization

739

141

569

29

— Provision for title claim losses

232

232

—

—

— Interest expense

209

—

132

77

— Total expenses

11,939

6,606

4,966

367

—





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,742

$ 1,096

$ 778

$ (24)

$ (108)





















Income tax expense (benefit)

367

265

136

(34)

— Earnings from equity investments

16

16

—

—

— Non-controlling interests

121

17

104

—

—





















Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 1,270

$ 830

$ 538

$ 10

$ (108)





















EPS attributable to common shareholders - basic

$ 4.69















EPS attributable to common shareholders -

diluted

$ 4.65





































Weighted average shares - basic

271















Weighted average shares - diluted

273

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except per share data) (Unaudited)





Consolidated

Title

F&G

Corporate and

Other

Elimination Twelve Months Ended









December 31, 2024









Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders

$ 1,270

$ 830

$ 538

$ 10

$ (108)





















Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,742

$ 1,096

$ 778

$ (24)

$ (108)





















Non-GAAP Adjustments



















Recognized (gains) and losses, net

28

6

27

(5)

— Market related liability adjustments

(214)

—

(214)

—

— Purchase price amortization

153

59

84

10

— Pension retirement charge

(1)

—

—

(1)

— Immediately vested stock compensation expense

12

—

—

12

— Transaction costs

17

—

16

1

—





















Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$ 1,737

$ 1,161

$ 691

$ (7)

$ (108)





















Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$ (5)

$ 65

$ (87)

$ 17

$ — Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

1

(16)

21

(4)

— Deferred tax asset valuation allowance

(4)

(2)

—

(2)

— Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

3

—

3

—

— Total non-GAAP adjustments

$ (5)

$ 47

$ (63)

$ 11

$ —





















Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to

common shareholders

$ 1,265

$ 877

$ 475

$ 21

$ (108)





















Adjusted EPS attributable to common

shareholders - diluted

$ 4.63

















FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions)





December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



(Unaudited)

(Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio



$ 75,831



$ 67,094 Goodwill



5,272



5,271 Title plant



424



420 Total assets



109,014



95,263 Notes payable



4,400



4,321 Reserve for title claim losses



1,700



1,713 Secured trust deposits



731



551 Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) earnings



(1,678)



(2,052) Non-controlling interests



1,548



778 Total equity and non-controlling interests



8,972



8,532 Total equity attributable to common shareholders



7,424



7,754

Non-GAAP Measures and Other Information

Title Segment

The table below reconciles pre-tax title earnings to adjusted pre-tax title earnings.



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in millions) December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



December 31,

2025 December 31,

2024 Pre-tax earnings $ 330

$ 271



$ 1,227 $ 1,096 Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes













Recognized (gains) and losses, net 58

57



78 6 Purchase price amortization 13

15



54 59 Total non-GAAP adjustments 71

72



132 65 Adjusted pre-tax earnings $ 401

$ 343



$ 1,359 $ 1,161 Adjusted pre-tax margin 17.5 %

16.6 %



15.9 % 15.1 %

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited)





Q4 2025

Q3 2025

Q2 2025

Q1 2025

Q4 2024

Q3 2024

Q2 2024

Q1 2024 Quarterly Opened Orders ('000's except % data) Total opened orders*

332

370

366

343

299

352

344

315 Total opened orders per day*

5.3

5.8

5.8

5.6

4.7

5.5

5.5

5.1 Purchase % of opened orders

65 %

70 %

76 %

75 %

72 %

73 %

80 %

79 % Refinance % of opened orders

35 %

30 %

24 %

25 %

28 %

27 %

20 %

21 % Total closed orders*

259

250

246

201

232

232

229

186 Total closed orders per day*

4.1

3.9

3.9

3.3

3.7

3.6

3.6

3.0 Purchase % of closed orders

65 %

74 %

75 %

75 %

72 %

77 %

81 %

79 % Refinance % of closed orders

35 %

26 %

25 %

25 %

28 %

23 %

19 %

21 %

































Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue

$ 479

$ 389

$ 333

$ 293

$ 376

$ 290

$ 273

$ 238 Total commercial opened orders

51.4

54.8

54.1

52.6

47.5

50.8

50.7

48.7 Total commercial closed orders

32.9

30.8

29.6

26.0

28.9

25.9

25.7

24.3

































National commercial revenue

$ 277

$ 209

$ 178

$ 149

$ 208

$ 151

$ 145

$ 123 National commercial opened orders

22.5

24.3

23.7

22.7

20.7

21.9

21.4

19.4 National commercial closed orders

14.2

13.1

12.0

10.2

11.8

10.4

9.8

9.2

































Total Fee Per File Fee per file

$ 4,099

$ 3,994

$ 3,894

$ 3,761

$ 3,909

$ 3,708

$ 3,759

$ 3,555 Residential fee per file

$ 2,722

$ 2,908

$ 3,001

$ 2,776

$ 2,772

$ 2,881

$ 2,995

$ 2,746 Total commercial fee per file

$ 14,600

$ 12,600

$ 11,300

$ 11,300

$ 13,000

$ 11,200

$ 10,600

$ 9,800 National commercial fee per file

$ 19,500

$ 16,000

$ 14,900

$ 14,600

$ 17,600

$ 14,500

$ 14,800

$ 13,400

































Total Staffing Total field operations employees

10,600

10,600

10,500

10,200

10,300

10,400

10,300

10,000

































Actual title claims paid ($ millions)

$ 80

$ 58

$ 66

$ 65

$ 75

$ 64

$ 70

$ 70

Title Segment (continued)

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. MONTHLY TITLE ORDER STATISTICS





Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) October 2025



130,000 65 %



94,000 66 % November 2025



101,000 66 %



76,000 65 % December 2025



101,000 64 %



89,000 66 %













Fourth Quarter 2025



332,000 65 %



259,000 65 %





Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed * Month

/ (% Purchase)

/ (% Purchase) October 2024



121,000 71 %



85,000 70 % November 2024



90,000 74 %



72,000 73 % December 2024



88,000 72 %



75,000 74 %













Fourth Quarter 2024



299,000 72 %



232,000 72 % * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

F&G Segment

The table below reconciles net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders. The F&G Segment is reported net of noncontrolling minority interest.



Three Months Ended



Twelve Months Ended (Dollars in millions) December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024 Net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders $ 104

$ 274



$ 217

$ 538 Non-GAAP adjustments(1):















Recognized (gains) losses, net 4

(33)



180

27 Market related liability adjustments (22)

(233)



28

(214) Purchase price amortization 18

21



80

84 Transaction and other costs 1

19



16

16 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 1

48



(61)

21 Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (2)

27



(48)

3 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to common

shareholders(1) $ 104

$ 123



$ 412

$ 475

F&G Segment adjusted net earnings were $104 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. Investment income from alternative investments was $53 million, or $0.20 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%





Investment income from alternative investments was $53 million, or $0.20 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $123 million for the fourth quarter of 2024 included income of $6 million, or $0.02 per share, from actuarial model refinements and other items. Investment income from alternative investments was $27 million, or $0.10 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%





included income of $6 million, or $0.02 per share, from actuarial model refinements and other items. Investment income from alternative investments was $27 million, or $0.10 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $412 million for the full year 2025 included income from $13 million, or $0.05 per share, reinsurance true-up adjustment, $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $228 million, or $0.84 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%





included income from $13 million, or $0.05 per share, reinsurance true-up adjustment, $8 million, or $0.03 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $3 million, or $0.01 per share, of actuarial reserve release. Investment income from alternative investments was $228 million, or $0.84 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10% F&G Segment adjusted net earnings of $475 million for the full year 2024 included expense from $24 million, or $0.09 per share, of actuarial model updates and refinements; partially offset by income from $12 million, or $0.04 per share, tax valuation allowance benefit and $5 million, or $0.02 per share, of other income items. Investment income from alternative investments was $123 million, or $0.45 per share, below management's long-term expected return of approximately 10%

Footnotes:

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information.

F&G Segment (continued)

The table below provides a summary of sales highlights.





Three months ended



Year ended (In millions)

December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



December 31,

2025

December 31,

2024



















Indexed annuities ("FIA/RILA")

$ 1,876

$ 1,797



$ 6,703

$ 6,729 Indexed universal life ("IUL")

53

41



190

166 Pension risk transfer ("PRT")

832

983



2,126

2,242 Subtotal: Core sales

2,761

2,821



9,019

9,137 Fixed rate annuities ("MYGA")

356

648



3,794

5,105 Funding agreements ("FABN/FHLB")

275

—



1,825

1,020 Subtotal: Opportunistic sales(2)

631

648



5,619

6,125 Gross sales(1)

3,392

3,469



14,638

15,262 Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third

parties(3)

(1,088)

(1,031)



(4,609)

(4,691) Net sales(1)

2,304

2,438



10,029

10,571





Footnotes:

1. Non-GAAP financial measure. See the Non-GAAP Measures section below for additional information. 2. Opportunistic sales volumes fluctuate quarter to quarter depending on economics and market opportunity as we prioritize allocating capital to the highest return opportunities 3. Sales attributable to flow reinsurance to third parties includes the reinsurance sidecar

DEFINITIONS

The following represents the definitions of non-GAAP measures used by the Company.

Adjusted Net Earnings attributable to common shareholders

Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is a non-GAAP economic measure we use to evaluate financial performance each period. Adjusted net earnings attributable to common shareholders is calculated by adjusting net earnings (loss) attributable to common shareholders to eliminate:

i. Recognized (gains) and losses, net: the impact of net investment gains/losses, including changes in allowance for expected credit losses and other than temporary impairment ("OTTI") losses, recognized in operations; and the effects of changes in fair value of the reinsurance related embedded derivative and other derivatives, including interest rate swaps and forwards; ii. Market related liability adjustments: the impacts related to changes in the fair value, including both realized and unrealized gains and losses, of index product related derivatives and embedded derivatives, net of hedging cost; the impact of initial pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses, including amortization from previously deferred pension risk transfer deferred profit liability losses; and the changes in the fair value of market risk benefits by deferring current period changes and amortizing that amount over the life of the market risk benefit; iii. Purchase price amortization: the impacts related to the amortization of certain intangibles (internally developed software, trademarks and value of distribution asset and the change in fair value of liabilities recognized as a result of acquisition activities); iv. Transaction costs: the impacts related to acquisition, integration and merger related items; v. Certain income tax adjustments: the impacts related to unusual tax items that do not reflect our core operating performance such as the establishment or reversal of significant deferred tax asset valuation allowances in our Title and Corporate and Other segments; vi. Other and "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual items": Other adjustments include removing any charges associated with U.S. guaranty fund assessments as these charges neither relate to the ordinary course of the Company's business nor reflect the Company's underlying business performance, but result from external situations not controlled by the Company. Further, Management excludes certain items determined to be "non-recurring," "infrequent" or "unusual" from adjusted net earnings when incurred if it is determined these expenses are not a reflection of the core business and when the nature of the item is such that it is not reasonably likely to recur within two years and/or there was not a similar item in the preceding two years; vii. Non-controlling interest on non-GAAP adjustments: the portion of the non-GAAP adjustments attributable to the equity interest of entities that FNF does not wholly own; and viii. Income taxes: the income tax impact related to the above-mentioned adjustments is measured using an effective tax rate, as appropriate by tax jurisdiction

While these adjustments are an integral part of the overall performance of FNF, market conditions and/or the non-operating nature of these items can overshadow the underlying performance of the core business. Accordingly, management considers this to be a useful measure internally and to investors and analysts in analyzing the trends of our operations. Adjusted net earnings should not be used as a substitute for net earnings (loss). However, we believe the adjustments made to net earnings (loss) in order to derive adjusted net earnings provide an understanding of our overall results of operations.

Assets Under Management (AUM)

AUM is comprised of the following components and is reported net of reinsurance assets ceded in accordance with GAAP:

i. total invested assets at amortized cost, excluding investments in unconsolidated affiliates, owned distribution and derivatives; ii. investments in unconsolidated affiliates at carrying value; iii. related party loans and investments; iv. accrued investment income; v. the net payable/receivable for the purchase/sale of investments; and vi. cash and cash equivalents excluding derivative collateral at the end of the period.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio that is retained.

AUM before Flow Reinsurance

AUM before Flow Reinsurance is comprised of components consistent with AUM, but also includes flow reinsured assets.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the size of our investment portfolio including reinsured assets.

Average Assets Under Management (AAUM)

AAUM is calculated as AUM at the beginning of the period and the end of each month in the period, divided by the total number of months in the period plus one.

Management considers this non-GAAP financial measure to be useful internally and to investors and analysts when assessing the rate of return on retained assets.

Sales

Annuity, IUL, funding agreement and non-life contingent PRT sales are not derived from any specific GAAP income statement accounts or line items and should not be viewed as a substitute for any financial measure determined in accordance with GAAP. Sales from these products are recorded as deposit liabilities (i.e., contractholder funds) within the Company's consolidated financial statements in accordance with GAAP. Life contingent PRT sales are recorded as premiums in revenues within the consolidated financial statements. Management believes that presentation of sales, as measured for management purposes, enhances the understanding of our business and helps depict longer term trends that may not be apparent in the results of operations due to the timing of sales and revenue recognition.

