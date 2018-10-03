FNF Reports Third Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.85 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.78, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 16.2% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 15.6%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

  • Total revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in the third quarter versus $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2017
  • Third quarter net earnings of $236 million and adjusted net earnings of $218 million versus net earnings from continuing operations of $156 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $174 million for the third quarter of 2017
  • Third quarter diluted EPS of $0.85 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.78 versus diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2017

Title

  • Total revenue of approximately $1.9 billion versus approximately $1.9 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2017
  • Pre-tax earnings of $309 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $297 million versus pre-tax earnings of $262 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $287 million in the third quarter of 2017
  • Pre-tax title margin of 16.2% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.6% versus pre-tax title margin of 14.0% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.3% in the third quarter of 2017
  • Third quarter purchase orders opened increased 0.3% and purchase orders closed decreased 1%, respectively, versus the third quarter of 2017
  • Total commercial revenue of $271 million, an 8% increase over total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2017, driven by a 16% increase in total commercial fee per file and a 7% decrease in closed orders; third quarter total commercial open orders increased 1% compared to the prior year
  • Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,623, an 11% increase versus the third quarter of 2017

Title Orders

Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

July 2018

158,000

70%

116,000

71%

August 2018

165,000

69%

123,000

71%

September 2018

133,000

69%

100,000

70%

Third Quarter 2018

456,000

69%

339,000

71%

Direct Orders Opened *

Direct Orders Closed *

Month

 / (% Purchase)

 / (% Purchase)

July 2017

159,000

66%

118,000

66%

August 2017

181,000

61%

131,000

65%

September 2017

161,000

59%

118,000

63%

Third Quarter 2017

501,000

62%

367,000

65%

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

Open

Closed

Commercial

Commercial

Commercial

Revenue

Commercial

Orders

Orders

(In millions)

Fee Per File

Third Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial

48,900

31,200

$271

$8,700

Third Quarter 2017 - Total Commercial

48,300

33,400

$250

$7,500

"The third quarter was a solid performance for our title business, as we generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $297 million and a 15.6% adjusted pre-tax title margin, increases of $10 million and 30 basis points, respectively, over the third quarter of 2017," said Chairman William P. Foley, II.  "The commercial and residential purchase markets continued to be the main drivers of our performance in the third quarter, as total commercial revenue grew by 8% versus the third quarter of 2017, continuing a very strong year for our commercial business.  While residential purchase open orders per day increased by 0.3% and residential purchase closed orders per day declined by 1%, this was offset by an 11% increase in the fee per file that provided 3% growth in direct title premiums over the prior year.  As we enter the seasonally slower fourth quarter, we will remain focused on our operating metrics and staffing levels in order to maximize our profitability.

"We continue to work through the regulatory process for the Stewart Information Services acquisition that we announced on March 19.  We are currently engaged in the Second Request related to the FTC's HSR regulatory review of the transaction.  Responses to nearly all the FTC's requests for information and documentation have been submitted.  The Form A filings with the states of Texas and New York are being reviewed by those states.  We still anticipate a first or second quarter of 2019 closing for the transaction and continue to believe the Stewart acquisition will create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Conference Call
We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss third quarter 2018 FNF results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time.  A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com.  The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on October 25, 2018, through November 1, 2018, by dialing 800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International).  The access code will be 455027.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.
Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries.  FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States.  More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information
Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin from continuing operations). adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS from continuing operations.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors
This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals of our acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation ("Stewart") may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated;  risks that any of the closing conditions to the proposed Stewart merger may not be satisfied in a timely manner; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Corporate 

September 30, 2018

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Direct title premiums

$

574

$

574

$

Agency title premiums

722

722

Escrow, title related and other fees

691

566

125

Total title and escrow

1,987

1,862

125

Interest and investment income

48

46

2

Realized gains and losses, net

50

40

10

Total revenue

2,085

1,948

137

Personnel costs

654

624

30

Agent commissions

554

554

Other operating expenses

477

365

112

Depreciation and amortization

46

38

8

Claim loss expense

58

58

Interest expense

9

9

Total expenses

1,798

1,639

159

Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

287

$

309

$

(22)

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(50)

(40)

(10)

  Purchase price amortization

27

22

5

  Transaction costs

9

9

  Sales tax contingency

6

6

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

(8)

$

(12)

$

4

Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

279

$

297

$

(18)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

13.7

%

15.6

%

Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

287

$

309

$

(22)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

51

68

(17)

  Earnings from equity investments

1

1

  Non-controlling interests

1

3

(2)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

236

$

239

$

(3)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

0.86

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.85

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

278

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Corporate

September 30, 2018

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

236

$

239

$

(3)

 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

(8)

$

(12)

$

4

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

2

3

(1)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(4)

(2)

(2)

  Black Knight tax contingency

(8)

(8)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

(18)

$

(11)

$

(7)

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

218

$

228

$

(10)

Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.78

Direct orders opened (000's)

456

456

Direct orders closed (000's)

339

339

Fee per file

$

2,623

$

2,623

Actual title claims paid

$

55

Cash flows provided by operations

$

321

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Corporate

September 30, 2017

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Direct title premiums

$

558

$

558

$

Agency title premiums

719

719

Escrow, title related and other fees

678

563

115

Total title and escrow

1,955

1,840

115

Interest and investment income

32

32

Realized gains and losses, net

(1)

(1)

Total revenue

1,986

1,872

114

Personnel costs

627

605

22

Agent commissions

553

553

Other operating expenses

444

348

96

Depreciation and amortization

46

40

6

Claim loss expense

64

64

Interest expense

10

10

Total expenses

1,744

1,610

134

Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

242

$

262

$

(20)

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

  Realized (gains) and losses, net

1

1

  Purchase price amortization

29

24

5

  Spin-off costs

1

1

  Other adjustments

1

1

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

32

$

25

$

7

Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

274

$

287

$

(13)

Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations

13.8

%

15.3

%

Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

242

$

262

$

(20)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

88

98

(10)

  Earnings from equity investments

3

3

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

18

18

  Non-controlling interests

10

1

9

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

165

$

166

$

(1)

Net (loss) earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders

$

(5)

$

$

(5)

Net earnings attributable to FNF Group common shareholders

$

170

$

166

$

4

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

156

$

166

$

(10)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

0.63

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.62

EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.57

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

272

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

276

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Three Months Ended

Corporate

September 30, 2017

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

165

$

166

$

(1)

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

18

18

  Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations

9

9

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

156

$

166

$

(10)

 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

32

$

25

$

7

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(11)

(9)

(2)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(3)

(3)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

18

$

13

$

5

Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

174

$

179

$

(5)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

0.63

Direct orders opened (000's)

501

501

Direct orders closed (000's)

367

367

Fee per file

$

2,368

$

2,368

Actual title claims paid

$

60

$

60

Cash flows provided by operations

$

298

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Corporate

September 30, 2018

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Direct title premiums

$

1,645

$

1,645

$

Agency title premiums

2,018

2,018

Escrow, title related and other fees

2,072

1,684

388

Total title and escrow

5,735

5,347

388

Interest and investment income

131

128

3

Realized gains and losses, net

35

25

10

Total revenue

5,901

5,500

401

Personnel costs

1,926

1,838

88

Agent commissions

1,546

1,546

Other operating expenses

1,406

1,062

344

Depreciation and amortization

138

116

22

Claim loss expense

165

165

Interest expense

31

31

Total expenses

5,212

4,727

485

Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

689

$

773

$

(84)

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(35)

(25)

(10)

  Purchase price amortization

82

66

16

  Transaction costs

13

13

  Sales tax contingency

6

6

  Other adjustments

3

1

2

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

69

$

48

$

21

Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

758

$

821

$

(63)

Adjusted pre-tax margin

12.9

%

15.0

%

Pre-tax earnings (loss)

$

689

$

773

$

(84)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

104

137

(33)

  Earnings from equity investments

4

3

1

  Non-controlling interests

5

7

(2)

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

584

$

632

$

(48)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

2.14

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

2.09

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

273

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

279

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine Months Ended

Corporate

September 30, 2018

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

584

$

632

$

(48)

 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

69

$

48

$

21

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(15)

(10)

(5)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(10)

(8)

(2)

  Change in tax estimate

(45)

(45)

  Black Knight tax contingency

 

(8)

(8)

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

(9)

$

(15)

$

6

Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

575

$

617

$

(42)

Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

2.06

Direct orders opened (000's)

1,439

1,439

Direct orders closed (000's)

1,014

1,014

Fee per file

$

2,521

$

2,521

Actual title claims paid

$

165

Cash flows provided by operations

$

671

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended

Corporate

September 30, 2017

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Direct title premiums

$

1,598

$

1,598

$

Agency title premiums

2,028

2,028

Escrow, title related and other fees

1,969

1,634

335

Total title and escrow

5,595

5,260

335

Interest and investment income

93

93

Realized gains and losses, net

6

(6)

Total revenue

5,688

5,359

329

Personnel costs

1,822

1,755

67

Agent commissions

1,557

1,557

Other operating expenses

1,312

1,042

270

Depreciation and amortization

133

117

16

Claim loss expense

181

181

Interest expense

39

39

Total expenses

5,044

4,652

392

Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

644

$

707

$

(63)

Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

  Realized (gains) and losses, net

(6)

6

  Purchase price amortization

82

69

13

  Spin-off costs

3

3

  Sales tax contingency

3

3

  Other adjustments

2

2

 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes

$

90

$

68

$

22

Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

734

$

775

$

(41)

Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations

12.9

%

14.5

%

Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations

$

644

$

707

$

(63)

  Income tax expense (benefit)

258

290

(32)

  Earnings from equity investments

7

7

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

165

165

  Non-controlling interests

25

25

Net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

533

$

424

$

109

Net earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders

$

117

$

$

117

Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF Group common shareholders

$

416

$

424

$

(8)

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

393

$

424

$

(31)

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic

$

1.54

EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

1.50

EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

1.42

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic

271

FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted

277

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION

(In millions, except order information in thousands)

(Unaudited)

Nine months ended

Corporate

September 30, 2017

Consolidated

Title

and Other

Net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

533

$

424

$

109

  Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax

165

165

  Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations

25

25

Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

393

$

424

$

(31)

 Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments

$

90

$

68

$

22

  Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments

(30)

(22)

(8)

  Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments

(10)

(10)

  Nondeductible income taxes on litigation and regulatory settlements

21

21

$

Total non-GAAP adjustments

$

71

$

57

$

14

Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders

$

464

$

481

$

(17)

Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted

$

1.68

Direct orders opened (000's)

1,497

1,497

Direct orders closed (000's)

1,071

1,071

Fee per file

$

2,320

$

2,320

Actual title claims paid

$

168

$

168

Cash flows provided by operations

$

688

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS

(Unaudited)

Q3 2018

Q2 2018

Q1 2018

Q4 2017

Q3 2017

Q2 2017

Q1 2017

Q4 2016

Quarterly Open Orders ('000's except % data)

Total open orders*

456

505

478

445

501

524

472

474

Total open orders per day*

7.2

7.9

7.7

7.2

8.0

8.2

7.6

7.6

Purchase % of open orders

69

%

71

%

66

%

60

%

62

%

66

%

64

%

53

%

Refinance % of open orders

31

%

29

%

34

%

40

%

38

%

34

%

36

%

47

%

Total closed orders*

339

362

313

357

367

370

334

419

Total closed orders per day*

5.4

5.7

5.0

5.8

5.8

5.8

5.4

6.8

Purchase % of closed orders

71

%

71

%

62

%

61

%

65

%

67

%

58

%

51

%

Refinance % of closed orders

29

%

29

%

38

%

39

%

35

%

33

%

42

%

49

%

Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's)

Total commercial revenue

$

271

$

276

$

230

$

288

$

250

$

261

$

224

$

285

Total commercial open orders

48.9

54.2

52.8

46.3

48.3

50.8

49.4

45.9

Total commercial closed orders

31.2

35.1

31.5

33.2

33.4

33.6

30.0

34.7

National commercial revenue

$

150

$

147

$

122

$

165

$

138

$

148

$

127

$

167

National commercial open orders

19.8

23.0

21.1

19.0

19.9

22.0

21.1

17.9

National commercial closed orders

12.0

12.9

11.2

12.1

13.1

13.3

11.2

12.8

Total Fee Per File

Fee per file

$

2,623

$

2,579

$

2,344

$

2,425

$

2,368

$

2,428

$

2,148

$

2,091

Residential and local commercial fee per file

$

2,261

$

2,253

$

2,027

$

2,032

$

2,066

$

2,104

$

1,829

$

1,746

Residential fee per file

$

2,008

$

2,012

$

1,789

$

1,784

$

1,856

$

1,895

$

1,623

$

1,538

Total commercial fee per file

$

8,700

$

7,900

$

7,300

$

8,700

$

7,500

$

7,800

$

7,500

$

8,200

National commercial fee per file

$

12,500

$

11,400

$

10,900

$

13,600

$

10,500

$

11,100

$

11,300

$

13,000

Total Staffing

Total field operations employees

10,800

11,000

10,900

11,200

11,700

11,300

11,000

11,100

* Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC.

SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In millions)

FNF, Inc.

September 30, 2018

FNF, Inc.

December 31, 2017

(Unaudited)

(Unaudited)

Cash and investment portfolio

$

4,845

$

4,481

Goodwill

2,719

2,746

Title plant

405

398

Total assets

9,371

9,151

Notes payable

836

759

Reserve for title claim losses

1,491

1,490

Secured trust deposits

835

830

Redeemable non-controlling interests

344

344

Non-redeemable non-controlling interests

(1)

20

Total equity and non-controlling interests

5,032

4,811

Total equity attributable to common shareholders

4,689

4,447

