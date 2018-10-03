FNF Reports Third Quarter 2018 Diluted EPS of $0.85 and Adjusted Diluted EPS of $0.78, Pre-Tax Title Margin of 16.2% and Adjusted Pre-Tax Title Margin of 15.6%

JACKSONVILLE, Fla., Oct. 24, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF), a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries, today reported operating results for the three and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2018.

Total revenue of approximately $2.1 billion in the third quarter versus $2.0 billion in the third quarter of 2017

in the third quarter versus in the third quarter of 2017 Third quarter net earnings of $236 million and adjusted net earnings of $218 million versus net earnings from continuing operations of $156 million and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of $174 million for the third quarter of 2017

and adjusted net earnings of versus net earnings from continuing operations of and adjusted net earnings from continuing operations of for the third quarter of 2017 Third quarter diluted EPS of $0.85 and adjusted diluted EPS of $0.78 versus diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.57 and adjusted diluted EPS from continuing operations of $0.63 in the third quarter of 2017

Title

Total revenue of approximately $1.9 billion versus approximately $1.9 billion in total revenue in the third quarter of 2017

versus approximately in total revenue in the third quarter of 2017 Pre-tax earnings of $309 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $297 million versus pre-tax earnings of $262 million and adjusted pre-tax earnings of $287 million in the third quarter of 2017

and adjusted pre-tax earnings of versus pre-tax earnings of and adjusted pre-tax earnings of in the third quarter of 2017 Pre-tax title margin of 16.2% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.6% versus pre-tax title margin of 14.0% and adjusted pre-tax title margin of 15.3% in the third quarter of 2017

Third quarter purchase orders opened increased 0.3% and purchase orders closed decreased 1%, respectively, versus the third quarter of 2017

Total commercial revenue of $271 million , an 8% increase over total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2017, driven by a 16% increase in total commercial fee per file and a 7% decrease in closed orders; third quarter total commercial open orders increased 1% compared to the prior year

, an 8% increase over total commercial revenue in the third quarter of 2017, driven by a 16% increase in total commercial fee per file and a 7% decrease in closed orders; third quarter total commercial open orders increased 1% compared to the prior year Overall third quarter average fee per file of $2,623 , an 11% increase versus the third quarter of 2017

Title Orders

Direct Orders Opened * Direct Orders Closed * Month / (% Purchase) / (% Purchase) July 2018 158,000 70% 116,000 71% August 2018 165,000 69% 123,000 71% September 2018 133,000 69% 100,000 70% Third Quarter 2018 456,000 69% 339,000 71% Direct Orders Opened * Direct Orders Closed * Month / (% Purchase) / (% Purchase) July 2017 159,000 66% 118,000 66% August 2017 181,000 61% 131,000 65% September 2017 161,000 59% 118,000 63% Third Quarter 2017 501,000 62% 367,000 65% * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

Open Closed Commercial Commercial Commercial Revenue Commercial Orders Orders (In millions) Fee Per File Third Quarter 2018 - Total Commercial 48,900 31,200 $271 $8,700 Third Quarter 2017 - Total Commercial 48,300 33,400 $250 $7,500

"The third quarter was a solid performance for our title business, as we generated adjusted pre-tax title earnings of $297 million and a 15.6% adjusted pre-tax title margin, increases of $10 million and 30 basis points, respectively, over the third quarter of 2017," said Chairman William P. Foley, II. "The commercial and residential purchase markets continued to be the main drivers of our performance in the third quarter, as total commercial revenue grew by 8% versus the third quarter of 2017, continuing a very strong year for our commercial business. While residential purchase open orders per day increased by 0.3% and residential purchase closed orders per day declined by 1%, this was offset by an 11% increase in the fee per file that provided 3% growth in direct title premiums over the prior year. As we enter the seasonally slower fourth quarter, we will remain focused on our operating metrics and staffing levels in order to maximize our profitability.

"We continue to work through the regulatory process for the Stewart Information Services acquisition that we announced on March 19. We are currently engaged in the Second Request related to the FTC's HSR regulatory review of the transaction. Responses to nearly all the FTC's requests for information and documentation have been submitted. The Form A filings with the states of Texas and New York are being reviewed by those states. We still anticipate a first or second quarter of 2019 closing for the transaction and continue to believe the Stewart acquisition will create meaningful long-term value for our shareholders."

Conference Call

We will host a call with investors and analysts to discuss third quarter 2018 FNF results on Thursday, October 25, 2018, beginning at 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the conference call will be available on the Events and Multimedia page of the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The conference call replay will be available via webcast through the FNF Investor Relations website at fnf.com. The telephone replay will be available from 3:00 p.m. Eastern time on October 25, 2018, through November 1, 2018, by dialing 800-475-6701 (USA) or 320-365-3844 (International). The access code will be 455027.

About Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE: FNF) is a leading provider of title insurance and transaction services to the real estate and mortgage industries. FNF is the nation's largest title insurance company through its title insurance underwriters - Fidelity National Title, Chicago Title, Commonwealth Land Title, Alamo Title and National Title of New York - that collectively issue more title insurance policies than any other title company in the United States. More information about FNF can be found at fnf.com.

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Information

Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP) is the term used to refer to the standard framework of guidelines for financial accounting. GAAP includes the standards, conventions, and rules accountants follow in recording and summarizing transactions and in the preparation of financial statements. In addition to reporting financial results in accordance with GAAP, FNF has provided non-GAAP financial measures, which it believes are useful to help investors better understand its financial performance, competitive position and prospects for the future. These non-GAAP measures include adjusted pre-tax earnings, adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations, adjusted pre-tax earnings as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin), adjusted pre-tax earnings from continuing operations as a percentage of adjusted revenue (adjusted pre-tax title margin from continuing operations). adjusted net earnings, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations, adjusted EPS and adjusted EPS from continuing operations.

Any non-GAAP measures should be considered in context with the GAAP financial presentation and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for GAAP net earnings. Further, FNF's non-GAAP measures may be calculated differently from similarly titled measures of other companies. Reconciliations of these non-GAAP measures to related GAAP measures are provided below.

Forward-Looking Statements and Risk Factors

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Statements that are not historical facts, including statements regarding our expectations, hopes, intentions or strategies regarding the future are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on management's beliefs, as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, management. Because such statements are based on expectations as to future financial and operating results and are not statements of fact, actual results may differ materially from those projected. We undertake no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

The risks and uncertainties which forward-looking statements are subject to include, but are not limited to: changes in general economic, business and political conditions, including changes in the financial markets; weakness or adverse changes in the level of real estate activity, which may be caused by, among other things, high or increasing interest rates, a limited supply of mortgage funding or a weak U. S. economy; our potential inability to find suitable acquisition candidates; our dependence on distributions from our title insurance underwriters as a main source of cash flow; significant competition that our operating subsidiaries face; compliance with extensive government regulation of our operating subsidiaries; the risk that the necessary regulatory approvals of our acquisition of Stewart Information Services Corporation ("Stewart") may not be obtained or may be obtained subject to conditions that are not anticipated; risks that any of the closing conditions to the proposed Stewart merger may not be satisfied in a timely manner; the risk that the businesses will not be integrated successfully, that such integration may be more difficult, time-consuming or costly than expected or that the expected benefits of the acquisition will not be realized; and other risks detailed in the "Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information," "Risk Factors" and other sections of FNF's Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC").

FNF-E

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2018 Consolidated Title and Other Direct title premiums $ 574 $ 574 $ — Agency title premiums 722 722 — Escrow, title related and other fees 691 566 125 Total title and escrow 1,987 1,862 125 Interest and investment income 48 46 2 Realized gains and losses, net 50 40 10 Total revenue 2,085 1,948 137 Personnel costs 654 624 30 Agent commissions 554 554 — Other operating expenses 477 365 112 Depreciation and amortization 46 38 8 Claim loss expense 58 58 — Interest expense 9 — 9 Total expenses 1,798 1,639 159 Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 287 $ 309 $ (22) Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes Realized (gains) and losses, net (50) (40) (10) Purchase price amortization 27 22 5 Transaction costs 9 — 9 Sales tax contingency 6 6 — Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes $ (8) $ (12) $ 4 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 279 $ 297 $ (18) Adjusted pre-tax margin 13.7 % 15.6 % — Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 287 $ 309 $ (22) Income tax expense (benefit) 51 68 (17) Earnings from equity investments 1 1 — Non-controlling interests 1 3 (2) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 236 $ 239 $ (3) EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic $ 0.86 EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 0.85 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic 273 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted 278

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2018 Consolidated Title and Other Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 236 $ 239 $ (3) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ (8) $ (12) $ 4 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments 2 3 (1) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (4) (2) (2) Black Knight tax contingency (8) — (8) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (18) $ (11) $ (7) Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 218 $ 228 $ (10) Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 0.78 Direct orders opened (000's) 456 456 Direct orders closed (000's) 339 339 Fee per file $ 2,623 $ 2,623 Actual title claims paid $ 55 Cash flows provided by operations $ 321

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2017 Consolidated Title and Other Direct title premiums $ 558 $ 558 $ — Agency title premiums 719 719 — Escrow, title related and other fees 678 563 115 Total title and escrow 1,955 1,840 115 Interest and investment income 32 32 — Realized gains and losses, net (1) — (1) Total revenue 1,986 1,872 114 Personnel costs 627 605 22 Agent commissions 553 553 — Other operating expenses 444 348 96 Depreciation and amortization 46 40 6 Claim loss expense 64 64 — Interest expense 10 — 10 Total expenses 1,744 1,610 134 Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 242 $ 262 $ (20) Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes Realized (gains) and losses, net 1 — 1 Purchase price amortization 29 24 5 Spin-off costs 1 — 1 Other adjustments 1 1 — Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes $ 32 $ 25 $ 7 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 274 $ 287 $ (13) Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations 13.8 % 15.3 % — Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 242 $ 262 $ (20) Income tax expense (benefit) 88 98 (10) Earnings from equity investments 3 3 — Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 18 — 18 Non-controlling interests 10 1 9 Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 165 $ 166 $ (1) Net (loss) earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders $ (5) $ — $ (5) Net earnings attributable to FNF Group common shareholders $ 170 $ 166 $ 4 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 156 $ 166 $ (10) EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic $ 0.63 EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 0.62 EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 0.57 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic 272 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted 276

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. THIRD QUARTER SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Three Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2017 Consolidated Title and Other Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 165 $ 166 $ (1) Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 18 — 18 Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations 9 — 9 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 156 $ 166 $ (10) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ 32 $ 25 $ 7 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (11) (9) (2) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (3) (3) — Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 18 $ 13 $ 5 Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 174 $ 179 $ (5) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 0.63 Direct orders opened (000's) 501 501 Direct orders closed (000's) 367 367 Fee per file $ 2,368 $ 2,368 Actual title claims paid $ 60 $ 60 Cash flows provided by operations $ 298

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2018 Consolidated Title and Other Direct title premiums $ 1,645 $ 1,645 $ — Agency title premiums 2,018 2,018 — Escrow, title related and other fees 2,072 1,684 388 Total title and escrow 5,735 5,347 388 Interest and investment income 131 128 3 Realized gains and losses, net 35 25 10 Total revenue 5,901 5,500 401 Personnel costs 1,926 1,838 88 Agent commissions 1,546 1,546 — Other operating expenses 1,406 1,062 344 Depreciation and amortization 138 116 22 Claim loss expense 165 165 — Interest expense 31 — 31 Total expenses 5,212 4,727 485 Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 689 $ 773 $ (84) Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes Realized (gains) and losses, net (35) (25) (10) Purchase price amortization 82 66 16 Transaction costs 13 — 13 Sales tax contingency 6 6 — Other adjustments 3 1 2 Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes $ 69 $ 48 $ 21 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 758 $ 821 $ (63) Adjusted pre-tax margin 12.9 % 15.0 % — Pre-tax earnings (loss) $ 689 $ 773 $ (84) Income tax expense (benefit) 104 137 (33) Earnings from equity investments 4 3 1 Non-controlling interests 5 7 (2) Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 584 $ 632 $ (48) EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic $ 2.14 EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 2.09 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic 273 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted 279

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine Months Ended Corporate September 30, 2018 Consolidated Title and Other Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 584 $ 632 $ (48) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ 69 $ 48 $ 21 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (15) (10) (5) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (10) (8) (2) Change in tax estimate (45) (45) — Black Knight tax contingency (8) — (8) Total non-GAAP adjustments $ (9) $ (15) $ 6 Adjusted net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 575 $ 617 $ (42) Adjusted EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 2.06 Direct orders opened (000's) 1,439 1,439 Direct orders closed (000's) 1,014 1,014 Fee per file $ 2,521 $ 2,521 Actual title claims paid $ 165 Cash flows provided by operations $ 671

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended Corporate September 30, 2017 Consolidated Title and Other Direct title premiums $ 1,598 $ 1,598 $ — Agency title premiums 2,028 2,028 — Escrow, title related and other fees 1,969 1,634 335 Total title and escrow 5,595 5,260 335 Interest and investment income 93 93 — Realized gains and losses, net — 6 (6) Total revenue 5,688 5,359 329 Personnel costs 1,822 1,755 67 Agent commissions 1,557 1,557 — Other operating expenses 1,312 1,042 270 Depreciation and amortization 133 117 16 Claim loss expense 181 181 — Interest expense 39 — 39 Total expenses 5,044 4,652 392 Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 644 $ 707 $ (63) Non-GAAP adjustments before taxes Realized (gains) and losses, net — (6) 6 Purchase price amortization 82 69 13 Spin-off costs 3 — 3 Sales tax contingency 3 3 — Other adjustments 2 2 — Total non-GAAP adjustments before taxes $ 90 $ 68 $ 22 Adjusted pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 734 $ 775 $ (41) Adjusted pre-tax margin from continuing operations 12.9 % 14.5 % — Pre-tax earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ 644 $ 707 $ (63) Income tax expense (benefit) 258 290 (32) Earnings from equity investments 7 7 — Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 165 — 165 Non-controlling interests 25 — 25 Net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 533 $ 424 $ 109 Net earnings attributable to FNFV Group common shareholders $ 117 $ — $ 117 Net earnings (loss) attributable to FNF Group common shareholders $ 416 $ 424 $ (8) Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 393 $ 424 $ (31) EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - basic $ 1.54 EPS attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 1.50 EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 1.42 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - basic 271 FNF, Inc. weighted average shares - diluted 277

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. YTD SEGMENT INFORMATION (In millions, except order information in thousands) (Unaudited) Nine months ended Corporate September 30, 2017 Consolidated Title and Other Net earnings attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 533 $ 424 $ 109 Earnings from discontinued operations, net of tax 165 — 165 Non-controlling interests of discontinued operations 25 — 25 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 393 $ 424 $ (31) Total non-GAAP, pre-tax adjustments $ 90 $ 68 $ 22 Income taxes on non-GAAP adjustments (30) (22) (8) Noncontrolling interest on non-GAAP adjustments (10) (10) — Nondeductible income taxes on litigation and regulatory settlements 21 21 $ — Total non-GAAP adjustments $ 71 $ 57 $ 14 Adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders $ 464 $ 481 $ (17) Adjusted EPS from continuing operations attributable to FNF, Inc. common shareholders - diluted $ 1.68 Direct orders opened (000's) 1,497 1,497 Direct orders closed (000's) 1,071 1,071 Fee per file $ 2,320 $ 2,320 Actual title claims paid $ 168 $ 168 Cash flows provided by operations $ 688

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. QUARTERLY OPERATING STATISTICS (Unaudited) Q3 2018 Q2 2018 Q1 2018 Q4 2017 Q3 2017 Q2 2017 Q1 2017 Q4 2016 Quarterly Open Orders ('000's except % data) Total open orders* 456 505 478 445 501 524 472 474 Total open orders per day* 7.2 7.9 7.7 7.2 8.0 8.2 7.6 7.6 Purchase % of open orders 69 % 71 % 66 % 60 % 62 % 66 % 64 % 53 % Refinance % of open orders 31 % 29 % 34 % 40 % 38 % 34 % 36 % 47 % Total closed orders* 339 362 313 357 367 370 334 419 Total closed orders per day* 5.4 5.7 5.0 5.8 5.8 5.8 5.4 6.8 Purchase % of closed orders 71 % 71 % 62 % 61 % 65 % 67 % 58 % 51 % Refinance % of closed orders 29 % 29 % 38 % 39 % 35 % 33 % 42 % 49 % Commercial (millions, except orders in '000's) Total commercial revenue $ 271 $ 276 $ 230 $ 288 $ 250 $ 261 $ 224 $ 285 Total commercial open orders 48.9 54.2 52.8 46.3 48.3 50.8 49.4 45.9 Total commercial closed orders 31.2 35.1 31.5 33.2 33.4 33.6 30.0 34.7 National commercial revenue $ 150 $ 147 $ 122 $ 165 $ 138 $ 148 $ 127 $ 167 National commercial open orders 19.8 23.0 21.1 19.0 19.9 22.0 21.1 17.9 National commercial closed orders 12.0 12.9 11.2 12.1 13.1 13.3 11.2 12.8 Total Fee Per File Fee per file $ 2,623 $ 2,579 $ 2,344 $ 2,425 $ 2,368 $ 2,428 $ 2,148 $ 2,091 Residential and local commercial fee per file $ 2,261 $ 2,253 $ 2,027 $ 2,032 $ 2,066 $ 2,104 $ 1,829 $ 1,746 Residential fee per file $ 2,008 $ 2,012 $ 1,789 $ 1,784 $ 1,856 $ 1,895 $ 1,623 $ 1,538 Total commercial fee per file $ 8,700 $ 7,900 $ 7,300 $ 8,700 $ 7,500 $ 7,800 $ 7,500 $ 8,200 National commercial fee per file $ 12,500 $ 11,400 $ 10,900 $ 13,600 $ 10,500 $ 11,100 $ 11,300 $ 13,000 Total Staffing Total field operations employees 10,800 11,000 10,900 11,200 11,700 11,300 11,000 11,100 * Includes an immaterial number of non-purchase and non-refinance orders

FIDELITY NATIONAL FINANCIAL, INC. SUMMARY BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION (In millions) FNF, Inc. September 30, 2018 FNF, Inc. December 31, 2017 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Cash and investment portfolio $ 4,845 $ 4,481 Goodwill 2,719 2,746 Title plant 405 398 Total assets 9,371 9,151 Notes payable 836 759 Reserve for title claim losses 1,491 1,490 Secured trust deposits 835 830 Redeemable non-controlling interests 344 344 Non-redeemable non-controlling interests (1) 20 Total equity and non-controlling interests 5,032 4,811 Total equity attributable to common shareholders 4,689 4,447

SOURCE Fidelity National Financial, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.fnf.com

