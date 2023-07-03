FNP.AE LAUNCHES ITS ARABIC GIFTING WEBSITE & MOBILE APP DEDICATED TO THE SPIRIT OF GENEROSITY

Catering to the hearts and gifting needs of the Arab-speaking population in the UAE.

DUBAI, UAE, July 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- FNP.ae, the UAE's leading online gifting website has launched its first all-Arabic website & Mobile app. Unlike others, this is not another site that has been translated from English to Arabic. The new site, Arabic FNP, is designed from the ground up with products and offerings specific to Arabic taste, after more than 8 years of experience in the UAE.

After all, a core value of the Arab world is generosity and giving from the heart. This is the value with which FNP.ae give openly and freely, expecting nothing in return.

Explore our FNP.ae Arabic App, home to over 3,000 customizable gifts for every occasion
Team of FNP.ae: Weaving together time, passion, and creativity
Ahmed Fawzi, FNP's Business Manager said, "Recognizing that around 25% to 30% of UAE residents are Arabic speakers, including both locals and expats, FNP.ae is committed to providing a platform that caters specifically to this demographic.

With over 3,000 infinitely customizable gifts ranging from to personal celebrations like birthdays, anniversaries to religious one's like Ramadan, Eid, Hajj, and Umrah passing through national occasions like National and UAE women's day, even to gift for no occasion at all, FNP's Arabic website is stocked with countless ways to give.

We believe our new Arabic site encapsulates the spirit of generosity."

The website also offers the option of customization and allows one to add a personal touch to any gift of one's choosing.

More on that, Rajesh Kumar, CEO of FNP.ae said, "We are thrilled to introduce the FNP.ae Arabic website and Android and IOS app, and offer the next level of gifting experience to our valued Arabic-speaking customers. With more than 25 years of global gifting experience and over 8 years in the UAE market, we understand the unique tastes and preferences of our customers. Our new Arabic website is testament to this understanding, offering the widest online gift variety in the UAE in the Arabic language, with more than 3,000 products available. To add to the convenience of our customers, we ensure fast delivery with a collection time within 60 minutes. Furthermore, with our strategic presence across the UAE through five retail outlets and distribution points in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, Al Ain City and Ras al-Khaimah, we are readily accessible for all your gifting needs."

Rajesh added: "By embracing Arabic language and culture, we aim to foster deeper connections and create lasting memories through the art of gifting."

