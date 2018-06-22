FOCUS Brands Announces Launch of Auntie Anne's® in China

The new locations in China will bring a customized approach to the market to meet the desires of young Chinese consumers, including a new store design and expanded menu with more than 20 unique tea offerings. The location will be operated by Chinese franchisee Gaga Group, known for a proven track record of successful food and beverage concepts, strong product innovation capabilities and deep consumer insights.

"China is a key market for Auntie Anne's and we think our handcrafted, freshly baked and brewed products will really resonate with the country's consumers," said Mike Kehoe, President of International at FOCUS Brands. "We see enormous growth potential in China, as we know there is broad appeal for our classic pretzel and new tea offerings."

"We are fortunate to have a passionate fan base around the world and are excited to bring the Auntie Anne's brand to Chinese consumers," added Ken Chen, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of Asia Pacific at FOCUS Brands.

The introduction of Auntie Anne's is only the beginning of FOCUS Brands' strategic growth in China. The company is aggressively preparing for the launch of additional portfolio brands, including Cinnabon®, FOCUS Brands' other baked goods concept.

For more information about Auntie Anne's in China, please visit auntieannes.cn.

About Auntie Anne's®:

With more than 1,800 locations in 48 states and more than 25 countries, Auntie Anne's mixes, twists and bakes pretzels to golden brown perfection all day long in full view of guests. Auntie Anne's can be found in malls, outlet centers, universities, airports, Walmarts, travel plazas, military bases, and food trucks. For more information about Auntie Anne's in the United States, visit AuntieAnnes.com, or follow on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram. To receive the latest offers – including a free pretzel for your birthday – download the My Pretzel Perks app.

About FOCUS Brands Inc.

Atlanta-based FOCUS Brands Inc., through its affiliate brands, is the franchisor and operator of more than 5,000 ice cream shoppes, bakeries, restaurants and cafes in the United States, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and over 50 foreign countries under the brand names Carvel®, Cinnabon®, Schlotzsky's®, Moe's Southwest Grill®, Auntie Anne's® and McAlister's Deli®, as well as Seattle's Best Coffee® on certain military bases and in certain international markets. Please visit www.focusbrands.com to learn more.

