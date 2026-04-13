Focus Health Announces Rebranding of Dallas Emergency Facility to ER of White Rock

DALLAS, April 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Health, a specialized healthcare management service organization, has announced the official rebranding of its managed Dallas-based emergency facility. Formerly known as Total Point Emergency Room NWH Dallas, the facility is located at 10705 E. Northwest Highway is now operating as ER of White Rock - Emergency Room .

The rebranding initiative, introduced alongside the motto "Different Name, Same Heart," was implemented to better reflect the facility's dedicated focus on the surrounding neighborhood. Focus Health confirms that the facility's ownership, board-certified medical staff, and core operations remain entirely unchanged.

"The transition to ER of White Rock is a deliberate reflection of who we are and the specific community our facility serves," a Focus Health spokesperson stated. "Operating under a broader Dallas identity made the location sound like a massive regional institution. In reality, we operate a highly focused, neighborhood emergency room. We wanted to close that psychological distance and assure residents that top-tier, immediate medical care is available right in their own backyard, provided by the exact same team they have come to trust."

Operating as a fully equipped, freestanding emergency room, ER of White Rock provides an efficient alternative to traditional, high-volume hospital emergency departments. By bypassing the large-scale ambulance diversions that frequently cause delays at major regional trauma centers, the facility eliminates systemic bottlenecks. Patients arriving at ER of White Rock are consistently evaluated by emergency physicians that are on sight 24/7 and trauma-trained nurses within minutes of arrival, ensuring rapid intervention during time-sensitive medical events.

The facility maintains comprehensive, high-acuity emergency capabilities. ER of White Rock is equipped with advanced diagnostic technology, including an on-site CT scanner and digital X-ray systems. Furthermore, the location features a 24/7 COLA-certified laboratory. This certification ensures the laboratory adheres to stringent national quality standards, allowing medical personnel to process critical diagnostics—such as cardiac enzyme evaluations and comprehensive metabolic panels—rapidly on-site.

The medical staff at ER of White Rock is highly trained to manage a diverse spectrum of medical crises, ranging from severe cardiovascular and respiratory events to complex pediatric emergencies. The team is specifically equipped to stabilize and treat pediatric patients in a calming environment tailored to minimize anxiety for both children and their parents.

Focus Health also continues to emphasize financial transparency at the ER of White Rock location. The facility accepts most major commercial insurance plans. Due to current federal regulations, freestanding emergency rooms are restricted from participating in federal healthcare programs, including Medicare, Medicaid, and TRICARE. To ensure accessible care remains available to the broader community, ER of White Rock has implemented a transparent self-pay program for uninsured or out-of-network patients. This initiative provides significantly discounted, upfront pricing prior to the administration of care, protecting patients from unexpected medical billing.

In addition to its clinical services, ER of White Rock is actively expanding its community outreach initiatives. In alignment with Focus Health's collaborative care philosophy, dedicated field marketing personnel are partnering directly with local school nurses, corporate occupational safety officers, and primary care physicians. This outreach aims to establish ER of White Rock as a reliable, immediate-care partner for neighboring urgent care clinics that encounter patients requiring advanced emergency intervention.

ER of White Rock is open 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, 365 days a year.

For more information regarding ER of White Rock, its medical capabilities, and transparent billing policies, please visit ER of White Rock or learn more about the management network at Focus Health .

About ER of White Rock: ER of White Rock is a premier, 24/7 freestanding emergency center located in Dallas, Texas. Dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes and operational efficiency, the facility is equipped with board-certified physicians, advanced diagnostic imaging, and a COLA-certified laboratory. By bridging the gap between high-level emergency capabilities and community-based accessibility, ER of White Rock ensures patients receive rapid, transparent, fast, and superior medical care with minimal wait times.

About Focus Health:

Focus Health is a premier healthcare management and development company dedicated to optimizing patient outcomes and operational efficiency across a network of specialized medical facilities. By bridging the gap between high-level emergency capabilities and community-based accessibility, Focus Health ensures patients receive rapid, transparent, fast and superior medical care.

SOURCE Focus Health