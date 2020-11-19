Focus on Cultural and Creative Sector to Accelerate the Development of China-Japan (Chengdu) Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone

During the event, the cooperation list and industrial planning of China-Japan (Chengdu) Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone were released. The list is comprised of nine proposals, including TOD development, China-Japan Joint Innovation Center, International Animation and Game Block, Intelligent Manufacturing Base, Community Health Care Center Project, among others. Meanwhile, according to the industrial planning, it is very clear that cultural and creative sector, the leading industry in the demonstration zone, is poised to promote the coordinated development of new-generation information technology, intelligent manufacturing and high-end professional services related to cultural and creative sector, in a bid to foster a good trans-sector penetration through integration and innovation.

Taking this event as an opportunity, the city of Chengdu has reached 28 cooperation agreements with relevant Japanese enterprises and organizations, with a total planned investment of RMB 21.75 billion, of which, 11 projects that incorporate Mitsubishi Heavy Industries China-Japan Digital Low Carbon City Science and Technology Innovation Center and Mikihouse China Headquarters, among others have set up their offices in Chengdu Hi-tech Zone.

It is reported that China-Japan (Chengdu) Regional Development Cooperation Demonstration Zone, established with the approval of the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC), is located in the Chengdu Hi-tech Zone, with a total area of 36.9 square kilometers. Three major areas including Chengdu Hi-tech Zone Gazelle Valley, Qilong and Future Science and Technology City are planned. The Demonstration Zone will focus on the development of cultural and creative sector, build a cultural and creative scenario with business gathering and function upgrading, thereby forging an internationally renowned innovation and openness center for cultural and creative sector clusters.

