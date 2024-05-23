Focus Search Partners Recognized by Modern Healthcare Magazine as One of the Largest Executive Search Firms in the U.S. for Second Consecutive Year

Focus Search Partners ranked #11 of 30 executive search firms in the U.S. for number of placements of senior-level healthcare executives in 2023.

NASHVILLE, Tenn., May 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Focus Search Partners, a Vaco Holdings company and leader in retained executive and interim search solutions, was recognized on Modern Healthcare's 2024 Largest Executive Search Firms list. This is the second year in a row that Focus Search Partners has made the prestigious list, moving up to #11 this year from #12 in 2023 out of a total of 30 firms ranked.

"Twenty-three years ago, Focus Search Partners was built on the idea of a relationship-driven approach led by search professionals who understand each client's talent strategy, business goals and corporate culture," said Paul Frankenberg, founder and managing partner of Focus Search Partners. "Today, the same approach holds true, and in the process, we've built a powerful global network and specialization in the healthcare industry that enables our clients to access leaders who drive measurable value and execute vital business strategies."

"Focus Search Partners is honored to be recognized – and ascending – on Modern Healthcare's 2024 list of Largest Executive Search Firms," continued Frankenberg. "This achievement reflects the trust our healthcare clients place in us as we collaborate with hospitals and healthcare facilities across the country to be a true partner in the search process. We're immensely grateful to our clients – they are the reason we love doing what we do: building teams that grow companies."

The official rankings from Modern Healthcare Magazine are based on the total number of U.S. placements for senior-level healthcare executives in 2023. The survey is intended for executive search firms that make senior-level placements within the healthcare industry. All information is self-reported from companies responding to Modern Healthcare's 2024 Executive Search Firms survey. Only those organizations that participated were considered for inclusion. Participating companies provide a breakdown of senior-level healthcare placements to providers. For more details, visit www.modernhealthcare.com/data-lists/executive-search-firms-survey.

Founded in 2001, Focus Search Partners was acquired by Vaco in 2014, a $1.3 billion global professional services firm. With 45+ employees and 19 partners across the United States, Focus Search Partners specializes in building teams that grow companies, focusing on recruiting board members, executives and senior-level individuals. For more information, visit focussearchpartners.com .

