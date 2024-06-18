FOD and Shanghai Film Art Center Debut as Cultural Hub Amidst 26th Shanghai International Film Festival

The opening show, "Journey of Fragrance," a brainchild of the multi-talented actor, artist Huang Bo and choreographer Gao Yanjinzi, captivated the audience with its fusion of installation art and contemporary dance. This performance, constructed around Huang Bo's "Breaker" series, prompts reflection employing waves as an emotional conduit, aspires to immerse the audience in a profound and varied spiritual journey, harnessing the power of installation art to transcend conventional boundaries.

Wang Jian'er, Chairman and Party Secretary of Shanghai Film Group, underscored Shanghai's legacy as the cradle of Chinese cinema and the center's mission to transcend boundaries, intertwining film with a spectrum of artistic expressions. He extended an invitation to the public to immerse in the diverse artistic offerings at the center.

The Film-Oriented Destination (FOD), incorporating the Shanghai Film Art Center, SHO Dolby Auditorium, CHAO Hotel, and Clubhouse, has officially formed, posing to become a nexus for international film exchange and cultural landmark for premieres and debuts.

FOD's strategy banks on a triad of film content, cultural festivals, and fashion-forward living to amplify Shanghai's allure as a cinematic city and a cosmopolitan hub. The collective aims to establish a multi-faceted ecosystem that converges film, culture, fashion, and leisure.

This autumn, CHAO Hotel and Clubhouse are slated to open their doors, promising an exclusive experience enriched with art, culture, and lifestyle. The Clubhouse will serve as a sanctuary for film professionals and aficionados, with a curated calendar of events ranging from forums to screenings.

The SHO Dolby Auditorium, a pioneer in China's multi-hall cinema movement and a recipient of a 2023 revamp, stands as a testament to Shanghai's commitment to cinematic excellence, boasting state-of-the-art facilities that can host a multitude of enthusiasts.

SOURCE FOD