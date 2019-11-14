Fodor's Travel 2020 "Go" & "No" Lists Prepare Travelers to Embark on the Next Decade of Travel

NEW YORK, Nov. 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- So much of travel is the metaphorical act of walking through history – and by looking backward, we move forward.

The inspiring resilience of the world's most majestic destinations is the main theme of the 2020 Go List and No List unveiled today by Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 80 years.

On the eve of the next decade of travel, the lists provide expert editorial travel guidance for 2020, highlighting must-see destinations that should be on every travel enthusiast's bucket list while calling out places to avoid in the upcoming year.

The Go List: 52 Places to Set Sail For in 2020...Plus a Soundtrack for the Journey

This year's Go List consists of 52 destinations—one for each week of the year—to suit a wide variety of travel styles and budgets: from the dramatic scenery of Uzbekistan's desert oases to the kitschy whimsy of Palm Springs, Calif.; from the romantic charm of Bucharest to the haunting beauty of Namibia's Skeleton Coast.

"The places on this year's Go List have not only shown extraordinary resilience thanks to the people who have always called them home, but are stalwart in their perseverance of what's to come next," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "Ultimately, they are our inspirations for our tomorrows."

View the entire 2020 Fodor's Go List at https://www.fodors.com/go-list/2020 .

New this year, Fodor's editors have included a "What To Listen To" song recommendation for each destination on the Go List. The entire 52-track 2020 Fodor's Travel Go List Playlist can be found on Spotify at https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4peraMfmGaygnyEi6LgfOS .

The No List: 13 Places to Reconsider in the Year Ahead

The highly cited Fodor's Travel No List enters its fourth year of surfacing destinations that should be avoided due to ethical, environmental, or sometimes even political concerns. Thirteen places make up the 2020 No List, including Bali, Barcelona, the Matterhorn, and the Florida Keys National Marine Sanctuary.

"Every year, we use the No List to highlight issues that we're thinking about before, during, and long after we travel," Tarr said. "Being featured on the No List is hardly a scarlet letter. Rather, it's a promise that when Fodor's covers the destinations on the list, we'll be doing so responsibly – warts and all."

In addition to specific destinations, the 2020 No List recommends travelers take pause when considering certain types of destinations, such as "Places to Be Cautious About Drinking" (in Mexico and Central America) and tourist attractions that offer elephant rides.

Fodor's editors also included a No List category titled "The Businesses You Might Not Realize You Don't Want to Support," which urges travelers to consider researching the political and ethical background of hotel owners when deciding where to stay.

View the entire 2020 Fodor's No List at https://www.fodors.com/NoList2020 .

How the Lists Were Assembled

The 2020 Fodor's Travel Go List and No List were curated by the Fodor's editorial team through a rigorous—and passionate—process. Fodor's editors began with an initial list of hundreds of destination nominees that was narrowed down to the final Go and No lists after several rounds of intense discussion and debate.

Like all Fodor's Travel content, both the Go and No lists are purely editorial, with no input or sponsorship from outside parties.

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for over 80 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks, and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to over 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com and join our engaged travel community on Facebook (facebook.com/FodorsTravel), Twitter (@fodorstravel) and Instagram (@FodorsTravel). Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands.

