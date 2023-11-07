Fodor's Travel announces 2024 Go & No Lists as travelers ask, 'Are we back to normal yet?'

Among domestic U.S. destinations on this year's lists: Boulder, Lake Superior, and Los Angeles County's San Gabriel Mountains National Monument

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fodor's Travel, the leading name in travel recommendations for over 85 years, today announced its highly anticipated Go List of recommended destinations and No List of destinations to reconsider in 2024 – during a time when wars, climate change, and natural disasters continue to reshape our world.

"This year, travel seems to be largely back to the way it was before the pandemic, with travelers fulfilling long-awaited revenge tourism fantasies," said Jeremy Tarr, Editorial Director of Fodors.com. "And yet, our world is still a complicated place to maneuver. We may not be stressed about COVID, but our worries persist."

The annual Fodor's Go and No Lists aim to inspire wanderlust while taking into account the effects of world events and tourist impact on the environment, and encourage a solutions-based dialogue around finding new ways to interact with some of the world's most iconic attractions.

"Travel remains a transformative experience – one that can change perceptions and attitudes, and serve as a remedy for cynicism, ignorance, and hatred," Tarr said. "Though we live in messy times on a messy planet, it's encouraging that people are still as engaged as ever in experiencing it more fully."

As with all Fodor's Travel recommendations, this year's selections for the Go and No Lists are purely editorial, with no input from outside parties.

The Go List: 24 Places To Stoke the Curiosity of Wanderlust

A total of lust-worthy 24 destinations comprise this year's Go List, spanning nearly every continent of the globe. From the sultry music of Africa's Cape Verde to the pastel-colored architecture of George Town, Malaysia; from the picturesque river banks of Rouen, Normandy, to the pumping open-air beach parties of Mexico's Puerto Escondido, the Go List suits a wide variety of travel styles and budgets.

The North American destinations on this year's Go List include Boulder, Colorado; Cannon Beach, Oregon; and Nelson, British Columbia.

View the entire 2024 Fodor's Go List at https://www.fodors.com/go-list/2024.

The No List: Nine Regions to Reconsider in 2024

The highly cited Fodor's Travel No List continues its focus on encouraging travelers to reexamine the impacts of tourism and reevaluate where to spend valuable dollars and time.

"The No List isn't a hit piece. It's not a round-up of spots we revile – but a declaration of places we revere," Tarr said. "We love these destinations. And we know you love them, too. But our frenzied admiration and incessant need to experience them are not sustainable."

Destinations on this year's No List are divided into three categories:

  • Destinations facing water quality and sufficiency issues, including Lake Superior and Koh Samui, Thailand
  • Places grappling with overwhelming trash accumulation, including Ha Long Bay, Vietnam and the San Gabriel Mountains National Monument in Los Angeles County
  • Locations suffering from destructive ongoing overtourism, including Venice, Athens, and Mount Fuji

View the entire 2024 Fodor's No List at www.fodors.com/no-list-2024.

About Fodor's Travel

The Fodor's name has been synonymous with travel for 85 years. Our award-winning guidebooks, website, eBooks and mobile apps provide today's traveler with up-to-the-minute information to more than 7,500 worldwide destinations. Learn more at Fodors.com, and join our engaged travel community on Facebook and Instagram. Fodor's Travel is a division of Internet Brands.

News Releases in Similar Topics

