Every graduate in the Class of 2026 carries a story starting with sacrifice. Folds of Honor ensures it doesn't end there.

TULSA, Okla., June 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Every spring, graduation ceremonies fill auditoriums across the country. For most, it is a celebration. For 1,613 Folds of Honor scholars in 2026, it is something more. Their fathers. Their mothers. Their husbands and wives. They served this nation and their communities in the military or as first responders, and many paid a price for it. A disability. A life-altering injury. For some families, the ultimate sacrifice.

Congratulations, Class of 2026 | From Folds of Honor Speed Speed Emilee Mueller of Louisville, Ohio, graduates from the University of Akron with an undergraduate degree in education. Folds of Honor Logo

These are families who answered the call to serve. Folds of Honor scholars are stepping into careers across healthcare, education, engineering, science, and public service, continuing a legacy of serving others while helping make this country stronger for everyone who calls it home.

"To the Class of 2026, congratulations," said Col Nick Nichols, President of Folds of Honor. "You carried something into the classroom most of your classmates did not, and you made it to the other side. We are proud to have stood beside you."

Jason Mueller knows exactly what this moment means. The U.S. Navy Petty Officer 1st Class was disabled in the line of duty. This spring, his daughter Emilee, 23, of Louisville, Ohio, is graduating from the University of Akron with an undergraduate degree in education — the first in their family to earn a college degree. A Folds of Honor scholarship cleared the path.

"I am extremely thankful for the donors and their contribution to Folds of Honor," said Emilee Mueller. "I have had a huge weight lifted off my shoulders… Thank you for all your love and support!"

After graduation, Emilee plans to teach in an inner-city school district, where she hopes to make a difference for students who need a little extra love and support. Her words. That is what a Folds of Honor scholarship makes possible. It means a family that gave so much gets to celebrate a daughter crossing the stage to pursue her calling.

Since 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 educational scholarships to military and first responder families. This year, 1,613 scholars will walk across the stage with help from Folds of Honor, but more than 7,700 qualified applicants still had unmet scholarship needs. To help Folds of Honor meet that need and support more deserving families, visit foldsofhonor.org.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of US military service members and first responders who have fallen or been disabled while serving our country and communities. Our educational scholarships support private school tuition or tutoring in grades K–12, tuition for college, technical or trade school and post-graduate work, including a master's degree, doctorate, or professional program. Funds for a second bachelor's degree or trade/technical program certification are also available. Since its inception in 2007, Folds of Honor has awarded nearly 73,000 scholarships totaling over $340 million in all 50 states. Among the students served, 43 percent are minorities and 57 percent female. A total of 91 percent of expenses fund our mission of providing educational scholarships to the families of our nation's heroes. It is rated a four-star charity by Charity Navigator and Platinum on Candid. It was founded by Lt. Col. Dan Rooney, the only-ever F-16 fighter pilot (with three combat tours in Iraq) and PGA Professional. He is serving as Commander of Recruiting for the Oklahoma Air Guard. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.

MEDIA CONTACT

Becky Cottrell

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SOURCE Folds of Honor Foundation