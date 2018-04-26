Folds of Honor Receives $50,000 Donation from Grainger for Higher Education Scholarships

"We couldn't do what we do for our amazing military families without the generosity of organizations like Grainger," said Folds of Honor Founder Major Dan Rooney. "We are incredibly grateful for this commitment. With Grainger's donation, we will be able to make a difference in the lives of brave military families nationwide immediately as this contribution will be allocated in our 2018 scholarship distribution."

Grainger has a long history with the U.S. Military, as many of its team members have a military service background, beginning with Grainger's founder, William W. Grainger, who served in the U.S. Navy during World War I and as a member of the War Production Board during WWII. Grainger's Chairman and CEO DG Macpherson is also a Veteran of the U.S. Air Force.

"Not only is the U.S. Military a huge part of our company DNA, but Grainger also has a passion for education and job training that creates positive changes and new opportunities in our communities," said Macpherson. "That's why we are honored to support Folds of Honor and help educate the families of those who serve our country."

Gifts to Folds of Honor help fund educational scholarships and financial needs of military families whose loved ones have been killed or disabled while in active duty. They support private education tuition, tutoring and educational summer camps for children K-12 and higher education tuition assistance for spouses and children.

About Folds of Honor

Folds of Honor is a 501(C)(3) nonprofit organization that provides educational scholarships to families of military men and women who have fallen or been disabled while on active duty in the United States Armed Forces. Our educational scholarships support private education tuition and tutoring for children in grades K-12, as well as higher education tuition assistance for spouses and dependents. Founded in 2007 by Major Dan Rooney, a PGA member and F-16 fighter pilot currently stationed at Tyndall AFB Florida as a member of 301st Fighter Squadron who served three tours of duty in Iraq, Folds of Honor is proud to have awarded more than 16,000 scholarships in all 50 states, as well as Guam, Puerto Rico and the Virgin Islands, including more than 3,500 in 2016 alone. For more information or to donate in support of a Folds of Honor scholarship, visit foldsofhonor.org.

