Folgers® Black Silk Beats Starbucks French Roast in a Blind Taste Test

08 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

ORRVILLE, Ohio, Jan. 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Folgers® conducted a blind taste test to prove once and for all that they are the preferred coffee -- according to an independent taste test of coffee drinkers across 8 major U.S. markets, the majority of participants preferred Folgers® Black Silk coffee over Starbucks French Roast.

Big Village Insights, conducted the taste test in October 2022. The double-blind taste test consisted of 399 qualifying adults. Completed interviews were balanced on age, gender, and race. Each consumer who took part in the study prepared and consumed regular ground coffee in their homes at least three days per week and usually drank dark roast coffee. For the test, Big Village Insights used test products purchased at retail, tested each brand's dark roast flavor (Folgers® Black Silk versus Starbucks French Roast), brewed the coffee using two new, identical coffee makers and served it with the option for participants to add in their normal amount of sweetener/creamer to each cup.

The study results show a statistically significant consumer preference for the taste of Folgers Black Silk over Starbucks French Roast:

  • Among all 399 participants, 60 percent preferred Folgers® Black Silk coffee, compared to 35 percent who chose Starbucks French Roast and 5 percent who expressed no preference.
  • Of those 379 participants who did have a preference, 63 percent favored Folgers Black Silk coffee, versus 37 percent for Starbucks French Roast.

Today, Folgers is launching a new campaign that leverages the claim that Black Silk is preferred over Starbucks French Roast. The brand is inviting people to put the claim to the test and try it for themselves. The campaign brings a series of videos and social posts that mimic the POV trend we see in social media – where people show images and videos of relatable moments from their point of view. In every asset, we see people choosing Folgers Black Silk over Starbucks French Roast, from the moment they are shopping at their grocery store, to making and drinking at home. You can visit Folgers Taste Test to learn more.

About The J. M. Smucker Co.
At The J.M. Smucker Co., it is our privilege to make food people and pets love by offering a diverse family of brands available across North America. We are proud to lead in the coffee, peanut butter, fruit spreads, frozen handheld, sweet baked goods, dog snacks and cat food categories by offering brands consumers trust for themselves and their families each day including Folgers®, Dunkin'®, Café Bustelo®, Jif®, Smucker's® Uncrustables®, Smucker's®, Hostess®, Voortman®, Milk-Bone® and Meow Mix®. Through our unwavering commitment to producing high quality products, operating responsibly and ethically and delivering on our Purpose, we will continue to grow our business while making a positive impact on society. For more information, please visit jmsmucker.com.

The J. M. Smucker Co. is the owner of all trademarks referenced herein, except for Dunkin'®, which is a trademark of DD IP Holder LLC. The Dunkin'® brand is licensed to The J.M. Smucker Co. for packaged coffee products sold in retail channels, such as grocery stores, mass merchandisers, club stores, e-commerce and drug stores, as well as in certain away from home channels. This information does not pertain to products for sale in Dunkin'® restaurants.

Media Contact:
Hilary Ayers
[email protected] 

