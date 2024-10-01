Follett Higher Education Partners with College Possible to Expand College Access and Success

Follett commits $25,000 donation to bolster College Possible's mission of increasing college access and success for historically underrepresented, first-generation college students

ST. PAUL, Minn., Oct. 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- College Possible , the national nonprofit dedicated to connecting high school and college students from disinvested communities with near-peer coaching to help them access and succeed in college, today announced its partnership with Follett Higher Education, a company dedicated to inspiring and enabling college students' academic journeys. Through this collaboration, Follett commits $25,000 in philanthropic funding for College Possible.

"Investing in access to education for all students is crucial for building a more equitable society," said Will Crawford, environmental, social, and governance director at Follett Higher Education. "Our partnership with College Possible underscores the importance of empowering learners from underserved communities to achieve their academic goals and build a brighter future."

Pell Institute reports that students from the lowest income quartile are eight times less likely to obtain a bachelor's degree by age 24 compared to their counterparts from the highest income quartile. Support programs play a critical role in leveling the educational playing field, providing essential resources, guidance, and mentorship to those who are most at risk of being left behind in the pursuit of higher education.

"We're proud to partner with Follett and thrilled by their support of our mission. This initiative helps us embed seamlessly into institutions that care about inequities in higher education, and increase access for students from underserved communities," said Siva Kumari, CEO of College Possible. "It's imperative that we continue to invest in the future of college students of today and tomorrow."

About College Possible: As one of the largest and most successful college access and success organizations in the country, since 2000 College Possible has empowered more than 93,000 students on their path to earning a college degree. Its pioneering model matches eligible students with a near-peer coach and an evidence-based curriculum designed to help them overcome the most common barriers to getting into college and completing their degree – all at no cost to students or their families. Compared with their peers from similar backgrounds, College Possible students are 30% more likely to enroll in college the year after high school graduation, and three times more likely to earn a bachelor's degree. Headquartered in Saint Paul, MN, College Possible operates: regional sites in Austin, TX; Chicago, IL; Milwaukee, WI; Omaha, NE; Philadelphia, PA; Portland, OR; Saint Paul, MN; and Seattle, WA; as well as Catalyze partnerships in California, Iowa, Minnesota, New York, Ohio, Tennessee and Texas. Learn more at CollegePossible.org.

About Follett Higher Education: Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and eCommerce collegiate retail stores across North America. Learn more at follett.com.

SOURCE College Possible