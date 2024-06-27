Follett Higher Education Unveils New Campus Living & Beauty Collections Ahead of Upcoming School Year

New Selections Will Offer Affordable Dorm Products and Beauty Essentials to Students

WESTCHESTER, Ill., June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Higher Education, North America's largest campus retailer, today announced the launch of its new Campus Living collection at over 225 campus stores and the introduction of top-of-the-line beauty installations at 30 campuses. The roll out of Follett's Campus Living and beauty collections will provide students convenient, affordable, on-campus access to everyday dorm living and beauty essentials throughout the school year.

As part of Follett's Campus Living collection, students will now have access to a wide selection of room organization essentials, bedding and sheets, small furniture, and laundry and cleaning supplies. With prices starting at less than ten dollars, this affordable and curated selection is ideal for students who may need last-minute items for their dorm room or who do not have access to off-campus retail options.

On top of the Campus Living collection, Follett has unveiled cutting edge beauty installations at 30 of its campus stores. Assortments will include popular brand names like Maybelline, Essie, Revlon, and NYX in addition to up-and coming brands, beauty tools, and travel-size essentials.

"The introduction of our Campus Living collection and new beauty installations are part of our larger mission to ensure students have everything they need to feel confident and prepared in their college journey," said Jeremy Bare, Follett Higher Education Chief Merchant. "Students are accessing more learning materials online, so we have more space to work with in our campus stores. In this space, we can bring exciting new products and services to students. Our Campus Living and beauty assortments are thoughtfully curated specifically for Gen Z college students. We look forward to seeing student reactions on our campuses across the country."

Beginning this month, hundreds of thousands of students across the country will have in-store and online access to Follett's Campus Living collection and new beauty installations. By prioritizing access and convenience, Follett is helping support the whole student while fostering memorable campus retail experiences.

Follett Higher Education is a leading educational service provider and omnichannel retailer providing students, faculty and staff, parents, and fans the course materials, learning tools and retail services needed to successfully support the academic, athletic, and collegiate journey. Follett Higher Education supports over 6 million students through its 1,000+ physical and online collegiate retail stores across North America.

