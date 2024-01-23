Follett School Solutions Expands Its Functionality with Livingtree Acquisition

Follett School Solutions Adds a Fundraising Management Platform to its Portfolio of EdTech Solutions

MCHENRY, Ill., Jan. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett School Solutions, the leading provider of K-12 educational technology solutions, today announced it has acquired Livingtree, an all-in-one fundraising management platform. The acquisition, which closed in December 2023, brings together two partners experienced in providing exceptional support to learning communities.

"We are very excited about the powerful addition of Livingtree to the Follett School Solutions suite of products. This combination will enable us to provide a comprehensive, integrated fundraising management platform to K-12 schools and districts everywhere," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett School Solutions. "Now more than ever, educators work hard to raise funds for key projects and activities. This world-class solution provides a way for educators to centralize and simplify how they manage fundraising activities, so they can more efficiently and effectively raise funds to benefit their students and schools."

Schools, teachers, teams, boosters and PTAs/PTOs have raised more than $400 million on the platform. Previously known as Livingtree Give, Follett Destiny® Fundraising Manager provides administrators with unparalleled control and visibility, enabling precise tracking of every dollar from donation to meaningful impact, all while nurturing a culture of transparency for financial leaders. Donors experience a swift, secure and trustworthy process in every giving interaction, which instills confidence and peace of mind.

"We are excited to become a part of the Follett School Solutions family, united in our mission to enhance accessibility and efficiency in fundraising," said Gary Hensley, CEO of Livingtree. "Under Chris' leadership, our platform will extend its reach to empower even more schools and districts, fostering a future where fundraising is seamless and impactful for everyone involved."

Porter is likewise optimistic about the potential for growth. "Educators have been looking for tools to help them better manage their fundraising efforts and connect with parents and communities who want to support them through donations. We believe that this powerful, yet easy-to-use platform, will be transformative in facilitating those connections to support schools and students."

Since 1873, educators have trusted Follett School Solutions as a partner in the mission to build confident, independent and well-rounded students. Through their portfolio of educational technology solutions, Follett School Solutions supports educational organizations in modernizing their fundraising efforts, ensuring more resources are available to be put to work faster, leading to better outcomes for students.

Follett School Solutions , is the largest provider of educational technology for K-12 districts and schools in the United States and a trusted supplier to institutions worldwide. Our mission is to drive student success by offering future-forward technology solutions that help you track investments, maximize resources and tap into student data. These solutions extend to library systems, administrative operations, and IT and financial resource management. We enable enhanced student discovery, end-to-end district-wide management of educational tools, and seamless integration of automated workflows.

Recognized for award-winning K-12 education software innovation by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, we deliver personalized customer attention that reflects our continued commitment to the future of learning and those who make it possible.

Livingtree is a trusted fundraising platform for schools, districts and organizations, fostering collaboration and fundraising. With a suite of innovative products, the company empowers educational institutions and nonprofits to build strong relationships with their stakeholders and enhance their fundraising efforts. For more information, visit give.livingtree.com.

