Follett School Solutions Launches Destiny District Classroom Library Manager

MCHENRY, Ill., April 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett School Solutions, a leader in K-12 educational technology, today unveiled the Follett Destiny® District Classroom Library Manager. This new offering is an integral part of the Destiny Suite, leveraging the same trusted platform that powers their comprehensive educational ecosystem used in 72,000 schools across 160 countries.

Destiny District Classroom Library Manager streamlines the management of classroom books and educational materials, protects classroom library investments, and enhances visibility and access to resources throughout districts. By integrating seamlessly with the recently upgraded Follett Destiny 21.0, the solution offers a unified experience that simplifies workflows, ensuring that educators can focus more on student success and less on administrative tasks.

"Classroom libraries offer such potential for enhanced learning opportunities that are tailored to students' interests and learning needs," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett School Solutions. "Integrating this solution into Follett Destiny 21.0 exemplifies our commitment to improving educator tool sets and revolutionizing how educators manage resources. This integrated approach ensures that our technology solutions continue to empower educators to focus more on what truly matters – student success."

As districts increasingly seek improved availability, accountability, and resource management – and as teachers seek ways to safeguard their classroom investments – Destiny District Classroom Library Manager offers peace of mind through its seamless integration and easy reporting capabilities. Educators and administrators can spend less time researching and more time fostering vibrant learning environments.

The new solution joins the other products within the Destiny Suite that currently manage more than 1.5 billion education resources worldwide. This solution suite includes Destiny® Library Manager, which simplifies operations, analytics, and reporting; Destiny® Resource Manager, which facilitates device and other physical asset management; and Destiny® Fundraising Manager, which streamlines the creation, visibility, and success of fundraising campaigns and donor engagement.

The recent release of Destiny 21.0 continues to enhance educators' effectiveness, including a new user experience with improved navigation. Librarians can more easily navigate from one part of Destiny to another – and the system helps them remember where they left off. There are also new district- and site-level dashboards for key metrics, giving librarians and administrators easier access to insightful resource usage data.

"One of the new Destiny 21.0 features uses machine learning to enable users to receive improved, personalized book collection recommendations," said Porter. "This data can inform librarians of what is likely to be in high student demand, which will save time and take the guesswork out of buying new titles."

"Librarians and district resource managers are constantly being asked to do more with less," Porter said. "We are committed to supporting them through a growing set of integrated, easy-to-navigate software solutions."

Since 1873, educators have relied on Follett School Solutions as a steadfast partner in their journey to cultivate successful, autonomous, and comprehensive learners. By offering a wide range of educational technology solutions, Follett School Solutions aids educators in enhancing interactions with essential stakeholders, optimizing their workflows to save valuable time, cutting unnecessary expenses, and bringing together critical data to facilitate more efficient sharing and decision-making.

Follett School Solutions is the largest provider of library and educational technology for K-12 districts and schools in the United States and a trusted supplier to institutions worldwide. Our mission is to drive student success by offering future-forward technology solutions that help educators track investments, maximize resources, and tap into student data. These solutions extend to library systems, administrative operations, IT and resource management, and fundraising management. We enable enhanced student discovery, end-to-end district-wide management of educational tools, and seamless integration of automated workflows.

Recognized for award-winning K-12 education software innovation by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, we deliver personalized customer attention that reflects our continued commitment to the future of learning and those who make it possible.

