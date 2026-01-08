Follett Software Launches IT Asset Manager to Transform K-12 Device Management

New unified platform provides clear system of record for assets and support, helping districts reduce manual work, improve accountability, and lower total cost of ownership.

MCHENRY, Ill., Jan. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Software, a leading provider of trusted K-12 IT operations solutions, today announced the launch of IT Asset Manager, a new purpose-built platform designed to give districts and IT leaders a single command center for managing technology and day-to-day operations with real-time visibility and increased accountability.

Built specifically for K-12 environments, IT Asset Manager brings together asset life cycle management and an integrated help desk in one unified platform. District technology teams gain real-time visibility into devices, tickets, usage, history, and more – without having to rely on spreadsheets, disconnected tools, or manual reconciliation.

"District IT teams are under constant pressure to do more with limited time and resources," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett Software. "IT Asset Manager replaces a district's fragmented systems with one trusted solution that supports daily operations and leadership needs, and gives IT teams the confidence in their data and control over their workflows that they have been seeking."

A Clear System of Record for Technology Operations

IT Asset Manager is designed to help districts manage technology with accuracy and consistency across schools, departments, and deployment cycles. By centralizing asset and support data, districts can reduce duplicate purchases, improve accountability, and stay audit-ready year-round.

Key capabilities include:

Integrated help desk with tickets directly tied to asset records





District-wide barcode scanning with check-in and checkout workflows





Preventative maintenance scheduling and parts inventory tracking





Mobile app for field technicians to manage assets and resolve tickets on-site





Centralized dashboards for real-time visibility across all schools





Two-way integrations with leading MDM platforms and SIS systems





Life cycle tracking from procurement through retirement





Warranty, insurance, and funding-source tracking





Role-based access and bulk operations for efficient fleet management

This unified approach reflects Follett's long-standing commitment to reducing complexity in school district operations while supporting long-term sustainability and cost control.

Designed to Reduce Total Cost of Ownership

By consolidating asset management and help desk operations into a single platform, IT Asset Manager helps districts reduce tool sprawl, eliminate duplicate data, and minimize ongoing integration and maintenance costs. Procurement teams benefit from working with a trusted, long-term partner, while IT teams maintain control of workflows that align with how schools actually operate.

"IT Asset Manager is built on decades of K-12 operational experience," said Shane Foster, Chief Product and Technology Officer at Follett Software. "It helps districts simplify what they do today, while providing a strong foundation to layer in AI-driven insights where and when they add value. Districts stay in control, with technology that supports people – not the other way around."

Optional AI-enabled capabilities can be activated to assist with insights, reporting, and recommendations using district-owned data, further supporting efficiency and strategic planning over time.

Purpose-Built for Districts of All Sizes

Whether supporting a small rural district or a large, multi-site deployment, IT Asset Manager is designed to scale without adding complexity. Districts gain consistent processes, accurate reporting, and dependable data they can trust when responding to leadership, auditors, or community stakeholders.

Research shows districts implementing comprehensive asset management practices can reduce lost or misplaced devices by 20-30 percent, while significantly improving operational efficiency and staff productivity.

To learn more about Follett Software and IT Asset Manager, visit follettsoftware.com.

About Follett Software | follettsoftware.com

Follett Software delivers intuitive, unified technology that helps K-12 educators and administrators streamline operations and improve student outcomes. A trusted partner to more than 70,000 schools, Follett provides comprehensive solutions for library, curriculum, IT, and facilities management – all in one platform.

Named to the GSV 150 and recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, Follett Software's award-winning platform provides real-time insights and productivity tools that save time, reduce costs, and support smarter decisions.

With a deep commitment to K-12 success and a legacy of trusted service, Follett Software continues to deliver the clarity, innovation, and support that schools need most.

Stay connected with Follett Software on LinkedIn, Facebook, X, and Instagram.

SOURCE Follett Software