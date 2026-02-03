Follett Software Reports Rapid Nationwide Adoption of Follett Software AI, Transforming How K-12 Districts Turn Data into Insight

More than 810 districts are now using Follett Software AI inside Follett Destiny® Library Manager to surface insights, automate workflows, and reclaim hours of educator time – directly inside the system they trust.

MCHENRY, Ill., Feb. 3, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Follett Software, a leading provider of trusted K-12 operations solutions serving 10,900 districts and 49 million students worldwide, today announced rapid adoption of Follett Software AI, its embedded intelligence capability designed specifically for K-12 environments.

Today, Follett Software AI is actively used within the Follett Library Suite, anchored in Follett Destiny Library Manager, where districts are applying AI to real workflows – not experiments. Educators are using it daily to understand their data, identify gaps, and make faster, more confident decisions that improve outcomes without increasing workload. Follett Software AI is already in daily use across nearly 1,000 districts, helping librarians, IT teams, and administrators instantly understand what's happening in their schools, and what to do next.

AI Built In as a Premium Capability Integrated into Already Reliable Software

Across districts, educators are using Follett Software AI to answer simple questions that used to require hours of manual reporting, then turning those answers into action.

In one district, a librarian used Follett Software AI to analyze her collection across print, digital, and audio formats. In seconds, the system surfaced a critical insight: more than 97% of holdings were print-based, with minimal digital and multimedia representation.

That insight had immediate implications, not just for literacy, but for how future dollars were spent.

With Follett Software AI, educators can instantly see:

Where investments are concentrated versus underutilized





How resource mix aligns with student access, engagement, and equity goals





Where small shifts can unlock greater impact without increasing budget

This is what's driving adoption: AI that helps districts recover value, spend smarter, and make confident decisions using their own data instantly.

"Follett Software AI gives me back time and clarity," said Shannon McClintock Miller, educator and district leader. "It helps me understand what's working, where we need to adjust, and how to make the most of the resources we already have, all in a way that directly supports students."

Educator AI Built for K-12 Trust, Governance, and Real-World Use

Launched last year, Follett Software AI is already active in more than 810 districts and 8,000 school sites, supporting over 2,450 educators across more than 21,000 AI-powered conversations.

What sets Follett Software AI apart is not just what it can answer, but how it arrives at insight.

Follett Software AI draws from four trusted sources, including:

A district's own operational, instructional, and usage data





Historical trends and patterns across collections and resources





Role-based workflows and district policy context





Secure, vetted external data sources where appropriate

This approach ensures insights are accurate, contextual, and actionable, grounded in district reality, not generic AI output.

"Follett Software AI isn't another tool to learn. It's the intelligence layer inside the systems educators already rely on," said Chris Porter, CEO of Follett Software. "It helps districts move from reporting on the past to making confident decisions about what to do next without adding work or risk."

K-12 AI That Turns Everyday Questions into Opportunities for Impact

Today, Follett Software AI is embedded within Destiny Library Manager, enabling librarians to:

Analyze circulation and usage trends to support equitable access and literacy engagement





Automate cataloging, reporting, and weeding, freeing time for instruction





Audit collections to align with district goals and student needs





Generate board- and administrator-ready insights in seconds

This embedded approach allows Follett Software AI to automate district-specific workflows, not just respond to prompts – turning insight directly into action.

What This Signals for the Future of K-12 AI

Building on today's success in the Library Suite, Follett Software will extend Follett Software AI later this year across additional solution suites, including the Technology Suite, Facilities Suite, and Student Information Suite.

These 2026 releases will apply Follett Software AI to new workflows, helping:

Technology leaders better manage assets, life cycle planning, and reliability





Facility teams improve visibility, cost and risk reduction, and resource optimization





District leaders make faster, data-backed decisions across operations

"AI is moving from novelty to necessity in K-12," said Shane Foster, Chief Product & Technology Officer at Follett Software. "By embedding intelligence directly into the systems districts already trust, we're creating a new standard for how AI delivers value safely, responsibly, and at scale."

Explore how your district can use Follett Software AI to turn data into decisions without adding time or complexity.

About Follett Software | follettsoftware.com

Follett Software delivers intuitive, unified technology that helps K-12 educators and administrators streamline operations and improve student outcomes. A trusted partner to more than 70,000 schools, Follett provides comprehensive solutions for library, curriculum, IT, and facilities management – all in one platform.

Named to the GSV 150 and recognized by EdTech Digest and T&L ISTE Best of Show, Follett Software's award-winning platform provides real-time insights and productivity tools that save time, reduce costs, and support smarter decisions.

With a deep commitment to K-12 success and a legacy of trusted service, Follett Software continues to deliver the clarity, innovation, and support that schools need most.

