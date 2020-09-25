Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast 2020-2030: Case Reports, Marketed Therapies, Combinational Therapies, Emerging Combinational Therapies
Sep 25, 2020, 12:00 ET
DUBLIN, Sept. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Follicular Lymphoma - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Follicular Lymphoma Market Insights, Epidemiology and Forecast to 2030 delivers an in-depth understanding of the disease, historical and forecasted epidemiology as well as the market trends of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.
The Follicular Lymphoma market report provides analysis regarding current treatment practices, and emerging drugs like Tazemetostat (Epizyme, Inc.), Lenalidomide (Celgene Corp.) and CAR-T therapies Kymriah (Novartis) and Yescarta (Kite Pharmaceuticals/Gilead), potential therapies, market share of the individual therapies, historical, current and forecasted Follicular Lymphoma market size from 2017 to 2030 segmented by seven major markets.
The report also covers current Follicular Lymphoma treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, market barriers and unmet medical needs to curate best of the opportunities and assess the underlying potential of the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Executive Summary of Follicular Lymphoma
3. SWOT Analysis for Follicular Lymphoma
4. Follicular Lymphoma Market Overview at a Glance
4.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2017
4.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of Follicular Lymphoma in 2030
5. Disease Background and Overview
5.1. Introduction
5.2. Types of Follicular Lymphoma
5.3. Sign and Symptoms
5.4. Causes
5.5. Staging and Grading
5.6. Genetic Landscape of Follicular Lymphoma
5.7. Pathophysiology
5.8. Diagnosis
6. Epidemiology and Patient Population
6.1. Key Findings
6.2. 7MM Total Incident Patient Population of Follicular Lymphoma
7. Country-wise Epidemiology of Follicular Lymphoma
7.1. Assumptions and Rationale - 7MM
7.2. The United States
7.2.1. Total Incident Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States
7.2.2. Grade-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States
7.2.3. Age-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States
7.2.4. Stage-specific Cases of Follicular Lymphoma in the United States
7.3. EU5
8. Treatment
9. Guidelines
9.1. NCCN Guidelines for Patient with Follicular Lymphoma
9.2. ESMO Clinical Practice Guidelines for diagnosis, treatment and follow-up: Newly diagnosed and relapsed follicular lymphoma
9.3. Japanese Society of Hematology (JSH) practical guidelines for Follicular lymphoma
10. Unmet Needs
11. Organizations contributing toward Follicular Lymphoma
12. Patient Journey
12.1. A Journey through follicular lymphoma
12.2. Patient Journey: General
13. Case Reports
13.1. Patient Case Study: From Follicular Lymphoma to DLBCL
13.2. Diagnostic Workup for Follicular Lymphoma
13.3. A case study of t (14;22)(q32;q11) involving immunoglobulin heavy and light chain in follicular lymphoma
14. Marketed Therapies
14.1. Tazverik: Epizyme
14.1.1. Product Description
14.1.2. Other Development Activities
14.1.3. Clinical Development
14.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
14.2. Aliqopa: Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals
14.3. Copiktra: Verastem Oncology
14.4. Zydelig: Gilead Sciences
15. Combinational Therapies: Marketed
16. Emerging Therapies
16.1. Abexinostat: Xynomic Pharmaceuticals, Inc.
16.1.1. Product Description
16.1.2. Other Development Activities
16.1.3. Clinical Development
16.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
16.2. Umbralisib: TG Therapeutics
16.3. ME-401: MEI Pharma
16.4. Odronextamab: Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
16.5. Parsaclisib: Incyte Corporation
16.6. Kymriah: Novartis
16.7. Yescarta: Kite Pharma
16.8. Nivolumab: Bristol-Myers Squibb
16.9. Ixazomib - Takeda Oncology
17. Emerging Combinational Therapies
17.1. Ibrutinib + Rituximab
17.2. Umbralisib + Ublituximab + Bendamustine
17.3. Zanubrutinib + Obinutuzumab
18. Other Promising Therapies
18.1. Atezolizumab: Roche
18.1.1. Product Description
18.1.2. Other Development Activities
18.1.3. Clinical Development
18.1.4. Safety and Efficacy
18.2. Pembrolizumab: Merck
18.3. Venetoclax - AbbVie/Genentech
18.4. Betalutin: Nordic Nanovector ASA
18.5. Tenalisib: Rhizen Pharmaceuticals
19. Follicular Lymphoma: Seven Major Market Analysis
19.1. Key Findings
19.2. Market Size of Follicular Lymphoma in 7MM
20. Market Outlook
20.1. 7MM Market Outlook
20.2. United States Market Size
20.3. EU-5 Countries: Market Outlook
20.4. Japan: Market Outlook
21. Market Drivers
22. Market Barriers
23. Market Access and Reimbursement
