Follow Hexagon's Capital Markets Day 2018 on the Web

NACKA STRAND, Sweden, June 11, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- As announced earlier, Hexagon's Capital Markets Day 2018 will be held on Wednesday 13 June 2018 in Las Vegas, Nevada, United States. President and CEO Ola Rollén and other members of Group Management will present Hexagon's view on market trends and business activities and give an update on Hexagon's growth opportunities and strategy during the Capital Markets Day.
Those who cannot attend the Capital Markets Day in person can follow the presentations live as well on demand on hexagon.com. Join the webcast
.
The webcast will be active shortly before 15:30 a.m. PDT on Wednesday, 13 June
The presentation material will also be available on the company's website.
For further information, please contact:
Maria Luthström
Investor Relations Manager
Hexagon AB
+46-8-601-26-27
ir@hexagon.com
Kristin Christensen
Chief Marketing Officer
Hexagon AB
+1-404-554-0972
media@hexagon.com
