Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Third quarter 2025

− 4% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)

− Net sales increased by 0% to 1,303.8 MEUR (1,299.8)

− Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,303.1 MEUR (1,299.8)

− Adjusted gross margin of 66.9% (67.1)

− Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -7% to 349.3 MEUR (376.6)

− Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.8% (29.0)

− Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.6 Euro cent (10.1)

− Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to -1.3 Euro cent (8.8)

− Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 177.8 MEUR (165.9)

− Cash conversion amounted to 77% (70)

− Recurring revenue grew 6% organically and amounted to 564.2 MEUR (564.9)

