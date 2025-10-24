Hexagon Interim Report 1 January - 30 September 2025

Third quarter 2025

− 4% organic revenue growth (using fixed exchange rates and a comparable group structure)
− Net sales increased by 0% to 1,303.8 MEUR (1,299.8)
− Net sales including the reduction of acquired deferred revenue amounted to 1,303.1 MEUR (1,299.8)
− Adjusted gross margin of 66.9% (67.1)
− Adjusted operating earnings (EBIT1) decreased by -7% to 349.3 MEUR (376.6)
− Adjusted operating margin amounted to 26.8% (29.0)
− Earnings per share, excluding adjustments, amounted to 9.6 Euro cent (10.1)
− Earnings per share, including adjustments, amounted to -1.3 Euro cent (8.8)
− Operating cash flow before non-recurring items increased to 177.8 MEUR (165.9)
− Cash conversion amounted to 77% (70)
− Recurring revenue grew 6% organically and amounted to 564.2 MEUR (564.9)

For further information, please contact:
Tom Hull, Head of Investor Relations, +44 (0) 7442 678 437, [email protected]
Anton Heikenström, Investor Relations Manager, +46 (0) 73 82 66 390, [email protected]

This is information that Hexagon AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 08:00 CET on 24 October 2025.

