Following CES, Parks Associates Releases Top Insights across Key Tech Categories in Connected Home, Streaming Video, Health, SMB, and More

International research firm highlights transformational role of tech for consumers and business

DALLAS, Jan. 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Parks Associates' latest research, featured in a newly released series of Top Insights documents, reveals adoption across virtually all device and service categories continue to grow:

Parks Associates: Top Insights: Key Tech Categories

Smartphones are present in 87% of US internet households.

Smart TVs are now in 63% of internet households.

38% of US Internet households own at least one smart home device, like a smart thermostat, smart door lock, video doorbell, or smart light bulb.

Nearly 40% of US internet households report owning some security solution, such as a security system, smart doorbell, or smart door lock.

54% of US internet households own a connected health product.

36% of consumers would pay more to use power from renewable sources.

The research firm reports annual home service spending is $340 billion across home phone, internet, mobile, security, and video services, amid continued growth of value-added services and connected devices in the home.

"The impact of the pandemic is showing more than ever," said Mindi Sue Sternblitz-Rubenstein, VP, Marketing, Parks Associates. "As consumers and business embrace technology more and more, the need for integrated solutions grows. Companies are focused on partnerships, reoccurring revenue, and service opportunities and looking to expand beyond core capabilities enabled by advanced tech."

Parks Associates released its top insights in tech lists today covering key coverage areas in its research practice:

Parks Associates celebrates its 37th year in 2023. The firm announced its events schedule for the full year, which will bring together thousands of industry executives in the technology industry for both virtual and in-person events:

To schedule an interview with an analyst or to request specific data, please contact Rosey Ulpino at [email protected] or 972-490-1113.

About Parks Associates

Parks Associates, a woman-founded and certified business, is an internationally recognized market research and consulting company specializing in emerging consumer technology products and services. Founded in 1986, Parks Associates provides business intelligence and research services through its proprietary methodologies developed over decades, including quarterly surveys of 10,000 internet households.

The company's expertise crosses many industries: home security and smart home, streaming video, broadband and pay-TV services, digital media and platforms, gaming, Wi-Fi and home networks, connected health, support, consumer electronics, home control systems, energy management, and tech solutions for the multi-dwelling (MDU), small-to-medium business (SMB), and commercial building markets.

Each year, Parks Associates brings thousands of leaders together for its webinars and annual events. The firm hosts the annual executive research and strategy conferences CONNECTIONS™, Connected Health Summit, Smart Energy Summit, Smart Spaces, and Future of Video. http://www.parksassociates.com

Follow Parks Associates on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

SOURCE Parks Associates