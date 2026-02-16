Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston File Lawsuit Against Lexington Pediatric Daycare Alleging Child Abuse and Negligent Supervision

The joint venture of these Lexington-based personal injury firms pursues justice for medically fragile child injured under facility's care

LEXINGTON, Ky., Feb. 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston have filed a civil complaint in Fayette Circuit Court against The Kidz Club–Lexington, LLC, a pediatric medical daycare facility, alleging abuse and inadequate supervision of a medically fragile child.

The lawsuit was filed on behalf of a minor child who requires specialized care due to significant medical conditions. According to the complaint, the child sustained unexplained injuries while under the exclusive custody and supervision of the daycare facility in October 2023.

The child was allegedly returned home with visible injuries that had not been present earlier that day. Medical evaluation documented trauma, prompting notification of law enforcement and child protective services. The Kentucky Cabinet for Health and Family Services has initiated an investigation into the allegations, according to the complaint.

"Families place enormous trust in medical daycare facilities to safely care for their most vulnerable children," said attorney Madeleine Hamlin of Whiteford Taylor & Preston. "When a child is injured under a facility's care and no adequate explanation is provided, we must pursue accountability."

The case is pending in Fayette Circuit Court as Case No. 26-CI-00647.

Peterson Law is a personal injury firm based in Lexington, Kentucky, representing victims of auto accidents, trucking collisions, medical malpractice, and nursing home abuse. The firm is known for its client-centered approach—Personal Care. Powerful Results.

The collaboration between Peterson Law and Whiteford Taylor & Preston brings together decades of personal injury experience and statewide resources to deliver unmatched results for Kentucky clients.

