Following Recent Brand Evolution, Heights Wellness Retreat Makes its Las Vegas Debut

Franchisees Double Down on Investment to Bring Massage, Skincare & Wellness Franchise to the Entertainment Capital of the World

LAS VEGAS, Nov. 19, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heights Wellness Retreat, formerly Massage Heights, a leading massage and wellness franchise that provides high-quality massage, skincare and wellness services in more than 115 Retreats throughout North America, announces a new signed agreement in Las Vegas. Amid the brand's recent evolution, this milestone marks the first official Heights Wellness Retreat to open in the Las Vegas market.

Behind the Signed Agreement – The Manions:

Husband-wife duo, Eshelle and James Manion, were awarded their first license in February 2024 and have now signed on for a second location in the Las Vegas market. Their first Heights Wellness Retreat is slated to open in Spring 2026 at 6887 Helen Toland Street, Suite 120, within UnCommons, a first-of-its-kind development across from the new Durango Casino & Resort that blends state-of-the-art office space, upscale residential living, trendsetting restaurants and lifestyle brands across a walkable 40-acre campus. The second Retreat is planned for 2028.

Eshelle comes from a marketing and sales background specifically in health care and senior living. She has years of management experience in these industries, whereas James' background is in the casino industry as a regional director of revenue and finance. Together, their complementary expertise will be instrumental in driving business success.

After learning about the brand's plans to shift toward a wellness retreat concept, the Manions knew they wanted to be a part of this new era. They decided to invest in the brand, becoming one of the first to sign a franchise agreement with Heights Wellness Retreat and bring the concept to Las Vegas.

Prior to the opening, the Manions are looking forward to building relationships with other local groups and organizations to further cement themselves and the new location in the community.

"We're thrilled to be at the forefront of the brand's evolution and introduce the first Heights Wellness Retreat to Las Vegas," said Eshelle. "With an optimistic economic outlook and the introduction of industry innovations like red light therapy, cryotherapy, halo salt saunas, and more, now is the ideal time to bring these transformative wellness experiences to the community."

Massage therapy has been the core offering of Massage Heights and will remain the foundation of Heights Wellness Retreat. Building on this foundation, the brand continues to prioritize innovation by enhancing its service offerings with the introduction of touchless therapies such as lymphatic drainage suits, meditation, red light therapy, and salt therapy. These offerings provide consumers with a new level of convenience to achieve holistic wellness, creating personalized experiences that nurture the body, mind, and spirit.

"We are excited to celebrate this milestone with the Manions as they open the first location in Las Vegas since our brand's evolution," said Shane Evans, Founder and CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. "Their passion for our brand and commitment to delivering impactful wellness experiences embody our vision of transformation and growth. With the wellness industry rapidly growing, this agreement marks an exciting step in expanding our footprint and introducing the Heights Wellness Retreat concept to even more communities."

With the global wellness industry projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, the brand is primed for continued success. The Heights leadership team has prime territories available nationwide so that more communities across the U.S. have access to holistic wellness services.

Heights Wellness Retreat is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn more about the brand's franchise opportunities, visit heightswellnessretreat.com.

About Heights Wellness Retreat

What started as a massage franchise in 2004 and has evolved into a holistic approach to wellness that helps empower the unstoppable to elevate their every day. Heights Wellness Retreat offers a suite of innovative services including cryotherapy, lymphatic drainage, and more, but massage and facials remain at its core. The wellness franchise has more than 100 locations and counting across the U.S. and Canada.

