Heights Wellness Retreat Bolsters Executive Team with Two C-Suite Appointments

Andrea Hohermuth Named Chief Transformation Officer; Cecilia Johnson Appointed Chief Financial Officer

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Heights Wellness Retreat, the rapidly evolving wellness franchise formerly known as Massage Heights, has expanded its executive team with the appointments of Andrea Hohermuth as Chief Transformation Officer and Cecilia Johnson as Chief Financial Officer.

Following the successful launch of its brand evolution throughout the last year, the additions of Hohermuth and Johnson reinforce Heights' commitment to franchise success, operational excellence and the continued national rollout of its next-generation wellness model.

About Andrea Hohermuth

Hohermuth brings more than two decades of executive leadership experience spanning franchising, operations, and executing large-scale transformation. Most recently, she served as President of FASTSIGNS International where she led franchise operations, national sales, and technology innovation across a 775-unit global network.

Previously, she held C-suite roles with MaidPro and Threshold Brands, overseeing operations, technology, and M&A integrations as the company expanded from three to nine franchise concepts. Her expertise in guiding multi-concept franchise platforms and managing high-growth environments will serve as a strong asset as Heights enters its next growth era.

As Chief Transformation Officer, Hohermuth will help guide the brand's continued evolution with rebranding existing retreats, launching new services, optimizing operations and technology, and building a scalable foundation for sustainable growth.

"I'm drawn to companies that are in pivotal moments, whether it's a startup that's just getting things up and running or a seasoned brand undergoing a major change," Hohermuth said. "Wellness and franchising are deeply aligned with my passions, and Heights Wellness Retreat is an incredible opportunity to merge purpose with impact."

About Cecilia Johnson

A seasoned finance executive with more than 30 years of experience, Johnson initially began working with Massage Heights in 2014, helping build strong financial systems that supported franchisee profitability and sustainable growth. She then helped guide a roofing distribution brand through a successful private equity exit.

Now returning to Heights as Chief Financial Officer, she will oversee financial strategy, operational execution, and growth planning, ensuring the brand continues to scale with stability and integrity.

Johnson also brings a unique dual perspective as a franchisee of The Gents Place, giving her firsthand insight into the franchisee experience and the drivers of unit-level success.

"I love this brand and the direction it's headed," shared Johnson. "Having previously worked alongside Shane for years, it's incredible to see how she has transformed and continued to grow the brand. I'm inspired by our commitment to wellness—helping people live healthier, more fulfilling lives."

Driving Franchise Growth and Wellness Innovation

Together, Hohermuth and Johnson will support the brand's ongoing transformation, ensuring franchisees and guests benefit from a wellness experience that addresses both physical and mental well-being. As the wellness industry continues to grow, consumers are increasingly seeking high-quality, holistic offerings, and Heights Wellness Retreat is poised to meet this demand through expanded services and innovative solutions.

"Andrea and Cecilia each bring distinct expertise that perfectly complements our vision for the brand," said Shane Evans, Co-Founder and CEO of Heights Wellness Retreat. "Andrea's leadership experience in scaling and integrating large franchise systems aligns perfectly with the transformation underway at Heights, while Cecilia's financial acumen and franchise perspective ensure we're building a foundation for sustainable growth. Together, they embody the innovation, heart, and operational excellence that define our next chapter."

With the global wellness industry projected to reach $9 trillion by 2028, the brand is primed for continued success. The Heights leadership team has prime territories available nationwide so that more communities across the U.S. have access to holistic wellness services.

Heights Wellness Retreat is currently seeking single and multi-unit operators to join its growing brand. To learn more about the brand's franchise opportunities, visit heightswellnessretreat.com.

About Heights Wellness Retreat

Founded in 2004 as Massage Heights, Heights Wellness Retreat has evolved into a next-generation wellness franchise redefining how people recover, restore, and rise. With more than 100 locations across the U.S. and Canada, the brand combines hands-on therapies like massage and skincare with advanced touchless technologies including cryotherapy, infrared sauna, red light therapy, halotherapy, and lymphatic drainage. Designed to elevate physical, mental, and emotional well-being, Heights Wellness Retreat empowers guests, and franchisees, to rise to their full potential through intentional, science-backed wellness experiences.

