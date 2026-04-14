Following Rochefort Financing, Metatek Becomes First Tech IPO on Toronto Stock Exchange Since 2021

PALM BEACH, Fla., April 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management (Rochefort), a U.S. national security-focused investment management firm licensed under the Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) of the U.S. Department of War, today announced the full repayment of its senior secured loan to Metatek-Group Ltd. (Metatek), a global leader in Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry (FTG) services. Metatek began trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX: MTEK) on March 19, 2026, the first technology IPO on the TSX since 2021. Rochefort's loan was repaid in full shortly after closing, approximately 16 months from funding. Rochefort's funds continue to hold an equity position in Metatek.

Metatek's airborne subsurface mapping technology

Advanced Technology With Defense Origins

Metatek owns and operates gravity gradiometry equipment used in airborne subsurface mapping of hydrocarbons, minerals, geothermal energy, carbon sequestration sites, and other critical resources. The equipment is sourced from a defense prime contractor that originally developed the technology for weapons guidance systems, giving Metatek exclusive access to the most advanced commercially available instruments in the FTG market.

Metatek's global operations leverage this proprietary instrumentation to deliver subsurface intelligence across a range of commercial and strategic applications. As the market leader in Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry, Metatek operates where precision, coverage, and instrument quality are decisive competitive advantages.

Rochefort's Structured Financing Solution

In November 2024, Rochefort provided a senior secured loan to Metatek to support the acquisition of an additional latest-generation FTG instrument, and the aircraft required to operate it.

Rochefort moved quickly to understand a distinctive business and globally distributed asset base, structuring terms that reflected the value of Metatek's instrumentation. In the months following loan closing, Rochefort worked actively alongside the company to support its growth.

"Metatek exemplifies the opportunity Rochefort was designed to pursue: a global market leader with defensible technology, strategic assets, and a capital structure that called for a creative, experienced lender. We look forward to continuing that relationship as a shareholder," said Alex Lemond, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management.

"Rochefort was built to support companies whose success matters beyond financial returns," said Kyle Bass, Co-Founder of Rochefort Asset Management. "By partnering closely with our borrowers and providing tailored capital solutions, we help accelerate growth while ensuring that strategically important technologies remain well‑capitalized, resilient, and aligned with U.S. national security interests."

"Rochefort approached our business as a partner from the start, taking the time to understand its complexity, global footprint, and the strategic value of our instrumentation. Their financing enabled us to expand our fleet at a critical moment, and that commitment carried through our IPO," said Dr. Mark Davies, founder and Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Metatek-Group Ltd.

For more information, please contact:

Steele Schottenheimer – Rochefort Asset Management

[email protected] | 214-347-8045

Nick Morgan – Metatek-Group Ltd.

[email protected] | +44 (0)1908 667 014

About Metatek

Metatek is a global leader in Full Tensor Gravity Gradiometry geophysical services, providing airborne subsurface mapping for the hydrocarbon, mining, carbon sequestration, and natural resources industries. The company operates proprietary fifth generation FTG instruments sourced from defense prime contractors, giving it exclusive access to the most advanced commercially available technology in its market. Metatek trades on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol MTEK.

For more information, visit: www.metatek-group.com

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort is a U.S.-based national security-focused firm that operates as a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). Rochefort invests with companies driving innovation across defense and the American industrial base, with a focus on transformative and disruptive technologies critical to U.S. national security.

For more information, visit: www.rochefort.us

Disclaimers

Rochefort's fund holds an equity interest in Metatek. Dr. Davies serves as Chief Executive Officer of Metatek. No compensation was provided in connection with his statement, and his experience may not be representative of other companies that have received financing from Rochefort. This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase any security.

SOURCE Rochefort Asset Management