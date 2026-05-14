Rochefort Provides Financing to Red 6 to Expand Military Augmented Reality Training

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla., May 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rochefort Asset Management (Rochefort), a U.S. national security-focused private credit firm licensed under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC) and the Small Business Administration (SBA), today announced the close of financing to Red 6 Aerospace Inc. (Red 6), developer of the world's first live-flight augmented reality training system for military pilots.

ATARS-enabled Live, Virtual, and Constructive training delivers immersive beyond-visual-range engagement realism, integrating synthetic threats and real-time targeting cues, providing pilots access to a Lare Force Exercise experience representative of the scale and complexity of the next generation battlefield at every Air Force Base across the country every day of the week.

The financing, structured as senior secured debt, provides capital to support the continued deployment and scaling of Red 6's Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System (ATARS) across active U.S. Department of War programs.

Scaling for U.S. Defense Readiness

Modern air combat training is constrained by limited flight hours, high operating costs, and airspace. At the same time, the role of the pilot is becoming increasingly complex due to the exponential growth of data pilots have to manage and the introduction of unmanned systems in highly contested environments. As near-peer competition accelerates, the ability to generate scalable, high-fidelity training in live flight is becoming an operational necessity.

Mission-Critical Technology for Live-Flight Training

Red 6 is transforming how pilots train by enabling them to interact with far more representative threat environments while flying actual aircraft. ATARS integrates live, virtual, and constructive training elements to create a scalable, data-driven operational system. Enabling pilots to access these next generation synthetic threat environments in live-flight training represents a critical advancement in mission readiness.

ATARS has been evaluated by the Department of War and integrated into multiple aircraft platforms. Red 6 currently supports active programs across U.S. military commands and has strategic partnerships with leading defense prime contractors both domestically and abroad to advance next-generation training capabilities.

Rochefort's investment supports Red 6 at a key inflection point. The capital enables the Company to advance program milestones, expand deployment across existing platforms, and continue the transition toward scaled production and integration. As demand for live-flight training grows, ATARS is positioned to increase training density per sortie while supporting the development of human-machine teaming capabilities.

"Maintaining the world's dominant air capability requires training our pilots in realistic, high-fidelity mission scenarios. Red 6 is delivering that capability in real aircraft during live flight, and doing so in a way that is both cost-effective and operationally scalable," said Jody LaNasa, Co-Founder, Co-Chief Executive Officer, and Chief Investment Officer of Rochefort.

"The next generation of air combat will require pilots who can seamlessly coordinate with autonomous and unmanned systems in highly contested environments. Red 6 is building the training infrastructure for that future, and Rochefort is proud to support that mission," said Alex Lemond, Co-Founder and President of Rochefort.

"This financing allows us to accelerate deployment of ATARS across active programs and meet the growing demand for high-fidelity, live-flight training," said Daniel Robinson, Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Red 6. "We are building a new category of training that enables pilots to engage complex, high-end threats in real aircraft—something that has not previously been possible at scale."

Rochefort continues to invest in companies that strengthen U.S. national security capabilities.

For more information, please contact:

Steele Schottenheimer – Rochefort Asset Management

[email protected] | 214-347-8045

Daniel Ramirez – Red Six Aerospace

[email protected]

About Red Six Aerospace

Red Six Aerospace Inc. is a defense technology company developing ATARS, the Airborne Tactical Augmented Reality System, a live-flight augmented reality platform for military pilot training. Founded in 2018, the company supports programs across multiple U.S. military commands and works with leading defense partners to advance scalable training solutions for modern air combat environments.

For more information visit www.red6ar.com

About Rochefort Asset Management

Rochefort is a U.S.-based national security-focused firm that operates as a licensed manager under the U.S. Department of War's Office of Strategic Capital (OSC). Rochefort invests with companies driving innovation across defense and the American industrial base, with a focus on transformative and disruptive technologies critical to U.S. national security.

For more information visit: www.rochefort.us

SOURCE Rochefort Asset Management