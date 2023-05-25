Following the Launch of the Google Pixel Tablet, Wasserstein Announces their Dedicated Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif., May 25, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Wasserstein, a leading provider of smart home accessories, is pleased to announce the release of its new Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand. This product will bear the "Made for Google" badge, indicating this product has been designed by Wasserstein for use with the Charging Speaker Dock and has been certified to meet Google's compatibility standards. The accessory was specifically made to support the Pixel Tablet and the Charging Speaker Dock, and to allow owners to adjust the angle of the device for added versatility. 

The Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand lets users easily place and secure their Google device. This way, people can simultaneously charge their tablet while also enjoying the high-quality audio that already has tech enthusiasts raving.

The Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand features a premium design and quality materials that perfectly complement Google's tablet. As with all Wasserstein products, the stand is expertly crafted from premium materials, and guarantees long-lasting durability and quality.

"We're thrilled to be releasing this Made for Google Pixel Tablet Speaker Stand," said Wasserstein CEO, Christopher Maiwald. "As with all Wasserstein products of its kind," he continued, "it was specifically designed to enhance the user experience when enjoying Google's fantastic device." Maiwald added that the Stand is the perfect accessory for anyone who wants to get the most out of their Google Pixel tablet.

Wasserstein's latest products, along with its entire Made-for-Google collection, are readily available on both the Wasserstein website, Amazon, and other major retailers. 

About Wasserstein
Wasserstein, the premier manufacturer of smart home accessories, is dedicated to crafting intelligent products for your home. As an authorized Made-for-Google product designer, Wasserstein guarantees top-notch, dependable products. Moreover, the company boasts an extensive selection of smart home devices, including solar panels, floodlights, camera mounts, doorbell mounts, and more, all of which are compatible with numerous popular brands like Ring, Blink, Arlo, Wyze, Oculus, Eufy, and Apple. Wasserstein products are available on their website and through a variety of top retail channels such as Amazon, The Home Depot, Walmart, Sam's Club, Best Buy, Target, and other top retail channels.

SOURCE Wasserstein

