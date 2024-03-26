FOLX Health Partners with Crisis Text Line to Expand 24/7 Mental Health Support for the LGBTQIA+ Community

BOSTON and NEW YORK, March 26, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- FOLX Health , the first of its kind, nationwide LGBTQIA+ digital healthcare service provider, announced today that it is partnering with Crisis Text Line to increase access to mental health support for members amidst the escalating mental health epidemic affecting the LGBTQIA+ community. Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, 24/7, confidential text-based mental health support in both English and Spanish. FOLX members seeking support can now text FOLX to 741741 to reach a live volunteer crisis counselor. Over 50% of Crisis Text Line texters identify as LGBTQIA+ and 9% identify as trans, agender or genderqueer, many of whom do not have access to affirming ongoing mental health support. Through the partnership, FOLX members will have around the clock access to trained volunteer crisis counselors in addition to their existing real time communication access with the FOLX Health care team.

Initiated by FOLX Health's VP of Engineering, John Moore, who volunteers as a crisis counselor with Crisis Text Line, the partnership was driven by the brand's efforts to radically expand its mental health services as well as cement its standing as a holistic healthcare destination for the LGBTQIA+ community.

"We are honored to partner with FOLX Health to ensure its members receive free, confidential and nonjudgmental mental health support anytime of the day," said Dena Trujillo, CEO at Crisis Text Line. "Together, we champion inclusivity, amplify voices, and create safe spaces where every individual's journey to healing and self-discovery is supported."

As we approach an election period in which trans rights are being heavily attacked, mental health risks are at an all-time high for the LGBTQIA+ community. In parallel, a new clinical outcomes data collection of FOLX Health members, over a six-month period, reported that 59% of members who had suicide ideation before coming to FOLX, did not have suicidal thoughts at follow up. In addition, 39% of all FOLX members had an improvement in their quality of life score within three months. As FOLX is working to expand and innovate its mental health services, the partnership with Crisis Text Line is an impactful step in creating access to mental health support for the LGBTQIA+ community like never before.

"At FOLX Health, we recognize the disproportionate challenges our members face, with mental health issues occurring at rates 4-5 times higher than the general population, and yet, we've found that our affirming and expert care focused on the needs of the queer community has led to transformative outcomes," said Liana Douillet Guzmán, CEO of FOLX Health. "In a healthcare landscape ill-equipped to meet our needs, FOLX is committed to forging a comprehensive healthcare haven accessible to all. Our partnership with Crisis Text Line ensures that no matter what the circumstance or where you are, our members have a direct line to trained, mental health counselors when they need it."

This partnership comes on the heels of FOLX's mental health care expansion, which offers anxiety and depression treatment as part of its primary care services. FOLX is also rolling out therapy and mental health courses, as well as expanding support groups and events through the FOLX community platform.

About FOLX Health

Launched in December 2020, FOLX Health is an LGBTQIA+ healthcare service provider built to serve the community's specific needs. The company delivers a new standard of healthcare that's built to serve LGBTQIA+ people, rather than treat them as problems to be solved. FOLX Health provides end-to-end virtual primary care, HRT, PrEP, care navigation, content, and community through a diverse network of queer and trans specialized providers. In January 2021, FOLX Health established the FOLX HRT Care Fund which redistributes financial resources from allies inside and outside of the LGBTQIA+ community to support trans, nonbinary, and intersex folks to access hormone replacement therapy care through FOLX.

About Crisis Text Line

Crisis Text Line is a nonprofit organization that provides free, confidential, 24/7, high-quality text-based mental health support and crisis intervention in English and Spanish. Since its launch in 2013, Crisis Text Line has engaged in more than 9 million crisis conversations and trained over 65,000 volunteers to support people in their moments of need. Crisis Text Line is committed to creating an empathetic world where nobody feels alone. Individuals seeking confidential support can connect with us via text, web chat and WhatsApp. To be connected to a live, trained volunteer crisis counselor, text HELLO to 741741 or 443-SUPPORT in WhatsApp or text HOLA to 741741 or 442-AYUDAME in WhatsApp for Spanish or connect with us via web chat . Visit Crisis Text Line on Instagram , Twitter , Facebook and TikTok. Additional information, including how to become a volunteer or how to support Crisis Text Line through donations or partnerships, is available at www.crisistextline.org .

SOURCE FOLX Health