FONAR Shareholder Notice: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Investigation into Proposed FONAR Corp. (NASDAQ: FONR) Buyout and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Investor protection firm Kaskela Law LLC is investigating the proposed buyout of FONAR Corp. (NASDAQ: FONR) ("FONAR") to determine whether the proposed buyout price materially undervalues the company's shares and shortchanges the company's investors.

On December 29, 2025, FONAR announced that it had agreed to be acquired at a price of $19.00 per share in cash. Following the closing of the proposed transaction, FONAR's shareholders will be cashed out of their investment position and the company's shares will no longer be publicly traded.

The investigation seeks to determine whether FONAR investors will be receiving sufficient financial consideration for their shares, and whether the company's officers and/or directors breached their fiduciary duties or violated the securities laws in agreeing to sell the company.

