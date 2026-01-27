INVESTOR NOTICE: Kaskela Law Firm Announces Stockholder Investigation of DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) and Encourages Long-Term DICK'S Investors to Contact the Firm

PHILADELPHIA, Jan. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Kaskela Law LLC announces that it is investigating potential breach of fiduciary duties claims concerning DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE: DKS) ("DICK'S") on behalf of the company's long-term investors.

Recently a securities fraud complaint was filed against DICK'S on behalf of certain investors who purchased shares of the company's stock between August 23, 2022 and August 21, 2023. According to the complaint, during that time period DICK'S and several of the company's senior executive officers made a series of materially false and misleading statements to investors concerning the company's profitability growth, merchandise margins, demand, inventory levels, and the impact of inventory shrinkage related to retail theft.

As further detailed in the complaint, on August 22, 2023, the defendants (i) revealed margin declines and disappointing profitability results due to "markdowns to move through excess inventory" and elevated shrink, and (ii) lowered profitability guidance for the remainder of fiscal 2023 due to the same problems. On the news, the price of DICK'S stock declined $35.51 per share, or over 24% in value, to close at $111.53 per share on August 22, 2023.

The investigation seeks to determine whether the members of DICK'S board of directors violated the securities laws and/or breached their fiduciary duties in connection with the above alleged misconduct.

Current DICK'S stockholders who purchased or acquired DKS shares prior to August 21, 2023 are encouraged to contact Kaskela Law LLC (D. Seamus Kaskela, Esq. or Adrienne Bell, Esq.) for additional information about this investigation and their legal rights and options at (484) 229 – 0750, via email at [email protected], or by clicking on the following link (or by copying and pasting the link into your browser):

